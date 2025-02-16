This Year’s Limited Time Valentine’s Day Themed Special Treats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Valentine’s Day is a time to show your love and appreciation to those nearest and dearest to you. Whether you spend this time with a special someone or with someone your friends, Valentine’s Day has a particular aroma full of love and sweetness. With food chains and bakeries rolling out heart-shaped delights, decadent desserts, and romantic twists on classics to celebrate love in all forms. Whether you’re planning a cozy night in, a Galentine’s gathering, or a sweet surprise for your partner. Let’s look into how some of the cutest Valentine’s Day-themed treats have been honored this year and where you can grab the most adorable (and delicious) sweet treat for yourself or a loved one.

California Pizza Kitchen: Heart-Shaped Pizza

Start your romantic evening with a twist on a classic favorite. If you’re up for a bit of pizza night this Valentine’s Day, California Pizza has a “Sweet Deal for Two” that includes starters, a dessert, and, very importantly, a heart-shaped pizza. You get a chance to include in this romantic meal until February 16. Whether you’re dining in or taking it to go for a cozy date night, this pizza is the perfect way to share a little slice of love.

Dairy Queen: Red Velvet Cupid Cake

Dairy Queen offers limited-time Valentine’s Day treats, including the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and a Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid cake. The Cupid cake has red velvet pieces and cream cheese icing in layers of vanilla soft serve, topped with Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. You’re in luck if you haven’t had an ice cream heart-shaped cake yet. But why not enjoy yourself this season and pair them together for a double dose of romance?

Dunkin: Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice Donuts

The annual Brownie Batter and Cupid Choice donuts are something, in particular, I look around for during the start of the new year. The Broniw Batter donut is filled with brownie batter-flavored butter creme and topped with chocolate icing, along with the Cupid’s Choice donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing. These donuts are the season’s highlight, along with Munchkin’s with pink, white, and red heart sprinkles — a great way to start your morning with a bit of love in your day.

Insomnia Cookies: Red velvet and Cupid’s cookies

Also, a limited-time cookies special available until Feb. 23rd is the Red Velvet and Cupid’s Cookies ‘N Cream cookies. These limited-edition cookies blend red velvet batter, cream cheese frosting, and crushed orders. Soft, chewy, and packed with sweet flavor, these make the perfect cozy treat for a night in or for a cute surprise for a special someone. Pro tip: pair these yummy cookies with a Valentine’s-themed cookie cake for a grand gesture.

Chick-fil-A: Heart Tray

Who says Valentine’s Day treats have to be all about sweets? Make your Valentine’s a little more special this year with something a little outside of the box, such as a heart-shaped tray from Chick-fil-A this Valentine’s from participating restaurants. In this heart-shaped tray, you can order 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves. It’s a perfect way to say “I love you” with a side of waffle fries.

What’s your sweet Treat?

Whatever you’re enjoying, a heart-shaped pizza, a festive donut, or a tray of your favorite bites, take a moment to appreciate the aroma of sweetness, joy, and love in the air. Valentine’s Day is all about love, joy, and making memories. And if you don’t make it in time or don’t feel up to it in 2025, another year always comes with more special-themed treats.

Happy Valentine’s Day!