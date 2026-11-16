This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember that story called “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”? If you don’t, a boy told the village the same lie over and over: “The wolves are here!” Eventually, his sheep were eaten by the wolves because no one came to his rescue when he recited the same line, except this time it was true.

The story is usually recited to children to emphasize the importance of telling the truth and maintaining credibility. But the world around us has become so ambiguous, with so many grey areas, that it’s difficult to know if someone is truly credible. We’ve begun to treat trust in people like we treat faith, relying more on intuition than the facts people show us.

Is there a difference between trust and faith? Is there a difference between joy and happiness? When did potent words become so watered down and surface-level? I started to consider these questions as I wrote about the importance of diverse connections.

The English vernacular is filled with meaningful terms, but they’ve started to lose their meaning. We “love” everyone in our comment sections, get “rage-baited” daily, and become “depressed” when we don’t wake up to a text from that person. We throw around these terms so carelessly that when we actually feel the real emotions, it’s just another day to those around us. In other words, we’ve cried wolf so much that no one takes us seriously when the real thing happens.

What’s more, when you multiply this misuse by millions, these words lose their credibility and depth. Like ice melting in a glass of iced tea, the impact of our speech has become diluted. Not only have we become desensitized to the horrible events happening worldwide, but we have also initiated the deadening of intense emotions associated with such powerful words.

Dumbing Down America

Some Facts To Sit With

“54% of adults have a literacy below a 6th-grade level, with 20% below a 5th-grade level.” (National Literacy Institute).

50% of unemployed people between the ages of 16 and 21 have reading levels below those considered functionally literate (National Literacy Institute).

In 2025, only 40 percent of Americans read at least one book; that value decreased with each additional book read (Book Riot).

It’s no surprise that artificial intelligence and social media have contributed immensely to the literacy crisis, with short-form content breeding shorter attention spans and a deficit in critical thinking. Students across the country have given themselves little chance to think, directing their research papers, long texts, and simple questions to various chatbots. I’ve even noticed a decline in my discipline, attention span, and writing abilities prior to my deletion of TikTok and my drastic minimization of AI. The reading decline is not very recent; it began in the 1980s, with the invention of the TV. Screens correlate with poor comprehension skills, but there’s another issue leading to low test scores and subpar writing skills from the average college student — one that leaves the average adult struggling to understand George Orwell’s novel 1984: connection.

connection

Healthy intimacy needs empathy. We can already see how shallow interactions and reduced face-to-face communication that social media creates leads to emotional detachment. Studies have also shown that reading — a habit currently at an all-time low — can also foster empathy and lead to improved intimacy. Fiction books specifically have an edge over non-fiction books. One reason for this is that “[we] can allow ourselves to sympathize strongly with a character of a fictional story, because we do not have obligations towards the characters of a fictional story, while sad reports in a newspaper may cause feelings of obligation towards the victims to help them.”

Reading is at an all-time low, especially among adults. Realistic fiction literacy has become a less-read genre, falling to self-help books. As a country, we have become disconnected, dumb, and reliant people in the face of advancements that make us believe we are more connected, logical, advanced, autonomous, and free-thinking than we’ve ever been before. To us, more options signify more freedom, more technology indicates more connection, and more improvements demonstrate a better quality of life. But what if these things aren’t actually getting better? What if our perception has become so distorted that our definitions are changing?

Redefining

Of course, people have their own personal definitions of some words, but we hardly use them in alignment with what we really mean. “Depressed” adds emphasis to our sadness. “Love” adds emphasis to infatuation. But at what point does misuse turn into redefinition? When do words truly change meaning rather than lose it?

Our misuse of words, paired with our decline in reading, is a dangerous pair. If fewer people can read and comprehend deeply, who (or what) controls meaning? All major world events are documented in texts: religion, spirituality, studies, movements — we see it more in writing than in any other form of consumption. Books will never stop being important, and abstaining from reading will not make it any less true; it only makes you ignorant. When you don’t vote, when you decide not to engage with the issues around you, when you don’t do your own research or speak up, you are still affected by the decisions the rest of the world makes. Even the clothes you wear are advocating an idea. Willingly disengaging means you give up your ability to shape society and allow others to influence it. Money talks, but knowledge is power.

Unlike other forms of media, what is written and printed millions of times will last through app bans, internet and government control, AI, and disconnected power lines. Being literate is the safest way to ensure credibility, especially as it gets harder to determine a video’s authenticity.

So, when we cannot (or will not) read, and the complexity of our speech has been watered down, oversimplified, and made inconsistent, what do we lose? Can a society feel deeply if it cannot articulate deeply?

implications

I chose to believe that we are still capable of feeling deeply. Perhaps, instead of the emotion itself weakening, our ability to correctly recognize these intense emotions at their depth has weakened because we don’t have enough connection and empathy to feel them deeply. When we are benighted to passion and depth, we associate complex ideas with the deepest possible related recollection we’ve ever had, which is actually very shallow in comparison. In turn, we communicate these concepts using invalid examples and definitions, causing the word to lose its complexity and credibility. Because we lack these experiences, the distorted version is pushed back into what we consume, and the loop repeats until the meaning of these complex words, ideas, and phrases becomes increasingly insipid and interpretive.

When complexity is inaccessible to the average person, we lose voices. When complexity is intentionally avoided in a society, we lose minds. When we lose minds, we become complacent. When we become complacent, we do not advance. Memes and music are based on products that already exist, books and movies are based on older media, and society feels stagnant. Everybody is talking simultaneously, but nothing new is being said.

In a society where we are all crying wolf and losing our credibility, have our oversimplified words become a moral failure? Does collective ignorance mean that our societal ideas, concepts, and definitions have shifted? Who exactly is benefiting from our loss of complexity, if anyone?