Time feels like it’s slipping away even faster the older I get, and it’s both exciting and terrifying. With new experiences on the horizon, I am excited to begin navigating life in my 20s. However, I also feel a great burden of responsibility that comes with this decade: graduating from college, finding a full-time job, and potentially getting married are just some of the milestones I will complete in my new era. Life feels more serious now, but it’s also an opportunity to grow even more, which I’m looking forward to. Nevertheless, I’m still apprehensive about what my 20s might bring. I feel that it’s time to be introspective and reflect on my past while also looking ahead at my future.

It feels so scary, getting old. “Ribs” by Lorde

Reflecting on the past

I’ve always been the type to celebrate large milestones. Every birthday felt like a chance to start anew, to become a better version of myself, so I’ve always looked forward to celebrating. Of course, I also can’t help but love receiving a few gifts and eating a delicious cake of my choosing.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to part ways with my teenage years. As someone who’s very nostalgic, I also struggle with change. My teenage years were a crucial period of growth, especially since starting college. I’ve experienced so many wonderful things that made me realize life is worth living. However, I also endured a lot of struggles and struggled to figure myself out. Even though my teenage years weren’t always so glamorous, I made it through, and that’s what truly counts.

Looking back, I’ve also had a lot of regrets. I wish I had my major figured out before starting college; I wish I had gotten to travel to Italy with my Nonna before she passed away; I wish I had started playing tennis at a younger age. Regrets plague my mind at times, making it difficult to move forward. However, these are all in the past now, so there’s no point in dwelling. The best way to cope is by focusing on the present and planning for my future.

goals for my 20s

Moving forward, I have a lot of expectations for my 20s. This decade is going to be very significant in my life, so I want to make the most of it. While I typically try not to get my hopes up, I can’t help but feel excited for what’s to come. I feel that it’s important to remain optimistic because I do not want to lose hope. Here are a few of my goals and bucket list items I hope to complete in the next 10 years:

travel more I love to travel. Nothing brings me more joy than arriving at your destination with the knowledge that, even though it’s temporary, my problems will fade for at least a little while. While I’ve been lucky enough to visit many states in America and even visit Canada, I hope to expand my list of countries I’ve been to. I’ve aspired to visit Italy since I was nine, and I hope to make my younger self proud by finally traveling there. Get a job in New York City Having the privilege to live a train ride away from one of the greatest cities in the world, I am no stranger to the streets of New York City. To work in this city is my absolute dream because of the opportunities it will provide. Not to mention, I’ll get to see Broadway shows whenever I please, which is one of my favorite forms of entertainment. There’s nothing that quite compares to the magic of live theatre. Move somewhere new I’ve lived in Connecticut my whole life, so in my 20s, I’m making it my goal to call my home somewhere new. Even if it’s temporary, like relocating to study abroad, I want to expand my horizons and relocate. The world is so wide, and I know there’s a city out there that’s calling my name: I just have to answer the call. Get an American Express credit card This has always been on my bucket list. As an avid user of credit cards, I’ve always wanted an American Express card. Maybe it’s because they’re cool and shiny, or because of their excellent benefits, but I am hopeful that one day I’ll make enough money to afford that $695 annual fee.

Slipping through my fingers all the time, I try to capture every minute, the feeling in it. “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA

final thoughts

Despite the challenges that may arise, I’m excited to begin this new chapter of my life. Though the unknown typically worries me, I am certain that everything will fall into place, no matter how long it takes. Right now, I’m trying my best to focus on the present, to take it one day at a time, because that is all I can do in this moment. Here’s to 20!