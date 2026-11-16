This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October: notorious for its life-changing canon events. A month that feels like a never-ending humiliation ritual. While everyone was waiting for theirs, I had something promising to enjoy other than the leaves turning colors: Joshua Slone’s new project.

Joshua Slone is a 21-year-old musician and songwriter from Kentucky. He is described as a folky/indie musician, with his ticket to fame being opening for Zach Bryan on tour. This is Slone’s second project, and a lot more heartbreaking and vulnerable than his debut album Thinking Too Much.

What is an october canon event?

The term “October Canon Event” is a social media phenomenon that refers to the major and unpredictable life events that seem to always happen during the month of October. A canon event is something that is unavoidable, that every person must experience in their lifetime. During fall and especially October, it’s high stakes before the holiday season, especially in relationships. For college students, it’s peak midterms season, while also an extremely anticipated time of year due to Halloweekend. The days are getting shorter, the daylight lessens, and the seasonal depression activates. This makes this time of year highly transitional.

“Are we ever gonna work out, baby?”

This song makes me want to rip my guts out. Immediately, in just a few guitar strums, you can hear the pain in Slone’s voice. The song seems to take place after a possible breakup with an ex-lover. He calls her, but upon her answering, no words can come out. There is a deep yearning in his heart, but it comes with the reality of wondering if they will ever actually work out together. He feels wrong and crazy for wanting to be with her, like he shouldn’t be revisiting this. She tells him that she has another lover, causing Slone to state that he could be the better option and that there could be another chance between them if she’d “call it quits.”

What I relate to the most is in the second chorus. Slone sings the first chorus again, but adds to it. This time asking if he is “too attached” or “lazy.” He always finds himself back in this position of wanting her, but not knowing if that feeling is reciprocated. Maybe if he had tried harder with her, he wouldn’t be in this position of loss. He is stuck asking himself if it will ever work out, or if he should just let go of his delusions and move on.

“Morehead state”

Morehead State is a university in Slone’s home state, Kentucky. We can gather from the lyrics that this song illustrates the nostalgia of being a youthful college kid and falling in love with someone during this time before he loses her. The yearning from the previous track returns, with Slone stating that he still misses her. Even in her absence, he still wants her. He knows he should move on, and he reprimands himself for knowing that and never following through. Through the second verse he holds onto words she once said about her love never changing, but “a couple diamonds on her hand” was enough for her to move on. This feeling of replacement echoes for Slone. She gets to move on with another lover while he is stuck replaying the last time they saw each other.

I find comfort in the yearning of how bad Slone wants this to work, and holds onto his delusions. If only she would just see what they could’ve had. Even though time has passed, and she isn’t coming back, he just can’t let it go. It can be very hard to let things go when you want them so bad, and even at one point had them in your hands. Everything you ever want is in front of you, yet you still can’t have it, or if you can, only briefly.

“Indebted”

This is possibly one of the realest songs Slone has written to this day, and for that reason it’s my favorite. There is so much love in this track, but also a lingering feeling of uncertainty. Once again, Slone is in the position to give up everything for someone. He realizes that he has deep feelings for her, but also realistically wonders what the point of it is, if they can’t find the future they are looking for. It’s like they want two different things. He has so much love for her that he feels indebted to her, because he can’t always give the right sort of love. There’s a sense of guilt that you can’t love someone the way you wish you could: an extremely brutal but realistic feeling. Slone doesn’t want to lose her, but can’t understand if that’s worse than the possibility of holding on and neither party ever being happy.

The track says that even when there is mutual love, it isn’t always enough to make something work. I think that statement in itself is extremely raw and equally heartbreaking. I seriously believe that Slone might have written this song about me. I know how gut-wrenching it is to love someone with everything in you, and still not measure up in other categories of a relationship. I know what it’s like to want to be loved so bad, but also to feel overwhelmed by what love will require from you. Is love even enough? Does being emotionally tied to someone equate to a happy relationship, or will you spend your whole relationship indebted to them, not giving the love you wish you could give?

“be my guest”

Slone might have crawled into my brain and dissected me to write this song. It’s truly relatable to me in every aspect. This song is about knowing you have a lot of issues, and carrying your baggage throughout your relationships. He captures the feeling of being loved when you feel like you don’t deserve it. Why would someone stay when you’re capable of hurting them? In the chorus, he asks what could someone see in him when he’s a mess. He also explains how he will tear them to pieces, and how he can’t advise being with him. At the same time, he wants to welcome love in, but he stills knows that it could end poorly.

I understand this feeling, as someone who feels like the least desirable option when it comes to love. It’s hard to wrap your head around what you could bring to the table, and why someone would bother loving you when there are so many parts of yourself that are hard to love. It starts to feel like you aren’t worthy of being loved just because you are flawed. While we know this isn’t true, it’s hard to feel differently when you can only see the worst parts of yourself.

“Long life living for a lover boy”

This is the title track for the EP as well as the final song. It is very folky and slow. It dives more into the romantic situations Slone has found himself in, and the rather heartbreaking ends they have. At his core, he is just someone who wants to be loved; yet it never ends well for him. Every time he finds someone who he could love, he loses it. It becomes incredibly frustrating and heartbreaking to constantly come close, but never have it last.

Any hopeless romantic can relate to this feeling: pouring everything into people, being willing to make it work even when it shouldn’t, and constantly chasing when it’s never rewarding at the end. Does being hopeful hurt you more in the long run, or is it worth it to be able to love people? I think that’s the overall theme of the EP. Being so hopeful and wanting to be loved, but always ending up in a position of extreme heartbreak, to the point you break yourself down. When I feel that, I close myself off, because that’s an easier fate than getting hurt relentlessly.

Conclusion

This surprise drop from Slone came at the perfect time. I don’t think I could’ve survived October without it. Every lyric is exactly how I feel, and I can apply it to my life seamlessly. This is a musical masterpiece that has changed my life, even though it’s a smaller project.

Overall, I think that every track is beautifully written and produced. This EP is home to some of his best work yet. I can’t wait to see what else Slone has in store for his next project while I continue to soak up the misery of this one.