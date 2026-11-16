This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again: daylight saving time has struck, winter is coming, and it’s almost the end of 2026. On Nov. 1, America participated in the annual “fall back,” turning the clocks back by one hour. While this guarantees an extra hour of sleep, it also means the sun sets much sooner than it did before. It’s a stark reminder of what lies ahead for the next few months. For many, this is the most dreaded time of year. The weather is getting colder, and sunlight disappearing around 4 p.m. doesn’t help with the seasonal depression that comes with it.

some helpful advice

You may feel sad, tired, and unmotivated because of the time change. Looking out the window at 4:30 p.m. and seeing the sun making its descent can be very discouraging. If this resonates with you, you’re not alone. I also struggle with daylight saving time, but over the years, I have developed some coping strategies that I’d like to share. Here are some ways I cope with daylight saving and the reminder that the cold, dark winter is upon us.

1. Do What you love

Remember to practice self-care during this time, especially if you’re prone to seasonal sadness. After a long day, there’s nothing wrong with making a warm drink, getting cozy in your pajamas, and watching a movie. Or, you can take time to tease your brain, perhaps by playing a strategy game or doing a jigsaw puzzle. Whatever you choose, it’s more important than ever to make time for the things you love. Don’t be afraid to say no to things, too; it’s important to make time for yourself and advocate for your needs as well.

2. take advantage of the night

Sometimes, all it takes to feel better is spinning the narrative. Instead of seeing the extended nighttime as a negative, consider it a positive! Plenty of activities are great in the dark, and now you’ll have more time for them. More indoor movie nights, more warm bonfires, and more time to stargaze…sounds pretty worthwhile to me. Sometimes all it takes is changing your mindset to realize that not every situation is a bad one.

3. Gentle reminders

Above all, don’t forget to remind yourself that this is temporary. Sure, the cold winter is coming, and we’ll have to endure it for a few months, but spring’s warmth will return soon enough. Don’t let this period of time ruin your overall enjoyment of life. There’s still so much to enjoy, explore, and take in, even when the temperature and limited hours of sunlight aren’t ideal.

time moves forward, no matter what

Another aspect that makes this time of year difficult is the fact that the year’s almost over. Knowing that another year has passed and we’re all getting older can fill some people with dread. I know I feel this way sometimes, but I try to plan upcoming events that make me look forward to the future. No matter how big or small, having things to look forward to definitely cures the existentialism of time moving forward.

…but december is approaching!

In addition, winter is my most dreaded time of year: the trees are bare, the weather is chilly, and the sun sets early. However, I try my best to focus on the positives before the year is over: the holiday season! Regardless of what you celebrate, seeing everyone’s holiday cheer always warms my spirit. December is one of my favorite months of the year for this reason; the holiday magic still permeates the air, and the vibes are elite. I forget about the freezing cold, at least for a little while. Then, of course, comes the arrival of January and February, which sometimes feel excessively long. Before we know it, however, March will return, and spring will come again. It’s important to keep pushing through!

The flow of time is always cruel…Its speed seems different for each person, but no one can change it The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

This time period might be difficult, but it’s not permanent. All that matters is showing up and doing your best every day while actively practicing positivity. Above all, remember that time moves quickly; before you know it, we’ll be back to longer days with 8 p.m. sunsets. I know I can’t wait for summer’s return, but until then, I will keep myself busy with the activities that I love.