The Best Comfort Shows To Get You Through Finals Season

As the semester is winding down and the weather is getting warmer, it is unfortunately time to lock in for finals. I am a firm believer that how you relax and balance your days while studying is just as important as the studying itself. To set yourself up for success, I recommend establishing a relaxing night routine to look forward to after a long day of studying full of sweet treats, self-care, and most importantly, the perfect TV show. Here are some of my all-time favorites that have never failed me, even in the most stressful times.

Sex And the city

This recommendation is at the top of my list because it is my current watch and has everything you need for the perfect comfort show. If you’re not familiar, Sex and the City is a comedy about four friends in their 30s navigating the dating scene in New York City. It is funny, relatable, and super easy to watch since each episode has its own topic, and you don’t need to know much to understand what’s happening. Each episode is very formulaic, which is what I love about it. At the end of a long day of class and stressful studying, I love the idea of coming back to my dorm, turning my brain off, and watching a quick, easy, 20-minute episode before I fall asleep.

Favorite Episode: “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” (Season 2, Episode 4)

PArks and Recreation

This is an obvious choice for me as it is just one of my favorite shows that I keep going back to over and over. Parks and Recreation is a sitcom about the ever-enthusiastic bureaucrat Leslie Knope and her fellow coworkers in the Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana. This show is often compared to The Office (which isn’t included on this list but is always a safe bet for a comfort show), and I think it is just as good as The Office, if not better. The colorful characters of Pawnee never fail to make me laugh, and the shenanigans of the parks department are just never-ending. The comedy and lighthearted friendships make this a fun, easy watch for any time you need a break from studying.

Favorite Episode: “The Fight” (Season 3, Episode 13)

nobody wants this

This is one of the newest shows on this list as a 2024 release, but it is certainly a great pick for anyone looking for a new show. It is only ten episodes so far, as season two is currently in production, with episodes ranging between 20 and 30 minutes, so it is not a big time commitment. The premise of the show is a modern rom-com between a podcaster and a rabbi, which is obviously a complicated dynamic. We see their families disapprove on both sides, and the challenges they have to face to be together. I watched this in just a few days because it was refreshing, original, and definitely one of the best new shows I have watched in a while. The chemistry is undeniable, and every character is uniquely funny in their own way. It is very entertaining, but it is also not chaotic or overwhelming, which makes it perfect for some relaxing, late-night viewing before bed.

Favorite Episode: “WAGS” (Season 1, Episode 7)

desperate housewives

This is a bit of an older show, but I started watching it in high school and have just loved it ever since. It is about four friends and neighbors who live on the perfectly aesthetic Wisteria Lane, while they grieve the loss of the woman who used to be the fifth member of the friend group, Mary Alice. The show does have a large mystery component, which certainly keeps things interesting, but a lot of it is still lighthearted and innocent drama between the neighbors and their spouses and kids. The episodes are on the longer side, but very entertaining and set the perfect vibe to just relax and zone out to a great show.

Favorite Episode: “Bang” (Season 3, Episode 7)

only murders in the building

This is a show I have written about before because it is one of my favorites of all time, and I would recommend it to anybody. It is also a newer release with four seasons out now on Hulu and more in the works. Each season is centered around our core three (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selene Gomez) investigating a new murder that takes place in their New York apartment building, The Arconia. The mysteries are always very interesting and keep me engaged, but are also well balanced by the comedy and sincerity of the characters. It is very easy to get invested in these characters and the amazing guest stars, and watch as the mystery plays out and keeps you on your toes.

Favorite Episode: “Sparring Partners” (Season 2, Episode 9)

dance moms

For me, you can never go wrong with a Dance Moms rewatch. Especially if you watched it growing up, it is very fun to revisit all of the iconic moments over the years. If you never watched it, Dance Moms is a Lifetime reality show that follows a competition dance team from Pittsburgh, their confrontational mothers, and their villainous dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller. The drama is top tier, and I really love watching the dances and seeing how everything comes together every week. The show kind of went downhill over the years and certainly hasn’t aged the best, but the talent and nostalgia make it worth coming back to.

Favorite Episode: “Nationals 90210” (Season 2, Episode 26)

Honorable mentions

Veep

Friends

Hacks

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Trial & Error

Modern Family

Whether you take these recommendations or try something else, I encourage you to really put some thought into your self-care routine, especially during stressful times like finals. Even if it sounds silly, treating yourself to good snacks and good shows can really help you relax and recharge so you can do your absolute best during your busy days. Good luck on finals, and make sure to take time for yourself!