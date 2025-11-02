Tate McRae Goes Bar For Bar – And Tit For Tat – With The Kid LAROI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae is not just singing anymore — she’s swinging. McRae released her new single, “TIT FOR TAT,” in the midst of her “Miss Possessive” World Tour, as fans began to speculate that the track serves as a clapback to her now ex-boyfriend, rapper The Kid Laroi. The two officially began dating in 2024 and had even collaborated on McRae’s latest album, So Close To What, on the track “ I Know Love.” The song reflected how neither of them expected to fall into a serious relationship, yet they did — at least for some time.

By late summer, rumors began to circulate that the couple had split. Those rumors intensified after the release of LAROI’s singles “HOT GIRL PROBLEMS” and “A COLD PLAY.” The first track, released on July 25, opens with the lyrics, “She on yachts all summer, boyfriend just to come up ‘til she get another,” which many fans interpreted as a jab at McRae, as she had recently posted photos celebrating her birthday on a yacht – without LAROI. Then, on Sept. 11, he released “A COLD PLAY,” beginning with the line, “Who was I to think that I could fix you, baby?” For many listeners, and McRae herself, that was the breaking point — suggesting the breakup may not have ended civilly.

She responded shortly after with “TIT FOR TAT,” released September 26, leaving little doubt as to the song/s subject. Fans noticed that the title is styled in all capital letters — a formatting choice that appears throughout The Kid LAROI’s discography and name, making the reference feel intentional. Lyrically, McRae doesn’t shy away from addressing the situation directly. Lines like, “Fix you f*cking self kiss my as* for that,” read as a pointed reversal of LAROI’s messaging. If he wants to tell his side, she’s telling hers – clearly, and without apology.

The song has been met with a massive response online:

rip laroi. he ain’t dead but tate mcrae just destroyed him in tit for tat pic.twitter.com/etjEuLrzOC — paige (@l4ndomov) September 26, 2025

why did tate absolutely destroy laroi in tit for tat pic.twitter.com/27g6tyqXsB — Nessa Barrett Craves (@nessacraves) September 25, 2025

tit for tat… oh tate mcrae you NEVER disappoint pic.twitter.com/ZJCdO1WOao — paige (@l4ndomov) September 26, 2025

Upon release, “TIT FOR TAT” debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #6 on the Billboard Global 200, marking the strongest opening week of McRae’s career to date.

At the end of the day, “TIT FOR TAT” is more than just a breakup song – it’s a showcase of how powerful it can be when an artist takes control of their own story. And let’s be honest: breakup songs chart higher for a reason. They remind us of our own heartbreaks and comebacks. McRae tapped into that universal energy and delivered it with full girl-power confidence.

But while fans love to dissect lyrics and piece together timelines, the truth is, it is important to remember we don’t know what happens behind closed doors. Relationships are complicated. People are layered. Both McRae and LAROI are human beings before they are headlines. So we as fans can sing, stream, dance, and feel the music – but at the end of the day, we should mind our business and let them live their lives offstage.