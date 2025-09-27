Taking A Breather: Why I’ve Begun To Focus On ‘Green Time’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With looming deadlines, seemingly never-ending to-do lists, and packed schedules, college can be overwhelming for everyone. In the rush to be productive and stay afloat, my favorite coping mechanism, spending time outside in green spaces is often overlooked.

Our increasing reliance on technology has led many of us to spend less time outside. According to the American Psychological Association, daily exposure to nature is linked to improved attention spans, lower stress levels, and improved moods. Lisa Nisbet, a psychologist at Trent University, notes that “there is mounting evidence, from dozens of researchers, that nature has benefits for both physical and psychological human well-being.” Green spaces, like parks and forests, and blue spaces, like oceans and lakes, are so beneficial. Thankfully, we have several of both right here on UConn’s beautiful campus.

Due to these psychological benefits, a new type of therapy, called forest therapy, is growing in popularity. This practice focuses on not only being outside, but being present with our surroundings. Nature and forest therapy are designed to benefit your health and well-being by decreasing depression and anxiety, reducing psychological and physical pain, and reengaging with your senses. We spend all day on our screens for school, so it is important to change that up every once in a while.

Feeling stuck on an assignment? Can’t stop thinking about an upcoming exam? I recommend a short walk outside to boost your concentration and creativity. Take a break from studying, put some music on, and clear your head. I’m sure you’ll feel refreshed when you begin work again.

My favorite route? Begin at the Rec Center, walk down Whitney Road toward Mirror Lake, go around the lake, continue down Storrs Road, turn onto North Eagleville Road, then down Hillside Road, and end back at the Rec. Repeat as many times as you need.

Google Maps

I also enjoy spending time making playlists for when I walk because I believe that the right music can make the experience 10x better. Crafting a playlist gives me something creative to do, and you can even do it on one of your walks! I like to have a different playlist for each of my walking moods: calming, energetic, or instrumental. If you don’t feel like building your own, Spotify has some great options. Many of them are organized by genre, so it’s easy to match your chosen soundtrack to the type of walk you’re taking.

A good chill playlist option

I know everyone’s schedule is different, so some days if I don’t have as much time as I’d like to go on my normal walk, I’ll find a different way to spend time outside.

Other Easy Ways to Spend time in nature at Uconn

Study on the Student Union Quad On a warm sunny day, the quad is covered with blankets and friends. It’s a great space to spread out with your notes and soak up the sun in the green grass. This is a great option for between classes because you can spend as little or as much time as you want. Visit Horsebarn Hill It’s famous for a reason; it’s a UConn classic. I’m always in awe at how picturesque the rolling hills and stables are. It is one of my favorite places to walk when I need to clear my head and see some cute animals. Get involved with environmentally focused clubs UConn has some amazing environmental clubs. The two that I am involved in are Eco Husky and Outing Club, and they’re both great places to meet other people who are passionate about the environment. They also organize a lot of hikes, field trips and events that are outside, so it’s a great way to schedule nature into your day. Also, helping out the Office of Sustainability with their events provides more opportunities for involvement. Take a day trip to a state park If you have a free afternoon or weekend, pile into a car with your friends and head to one of Connecticut’s state parks. CT is small, so if you plan ahead enough, I’m sure you could make any of them work! Hiking, swimming, or just sitting outside is a great way to change things up. Buy some potted plants for your dorm Bring some green inside. Plants make your room feel calmer and fresher. And, you can name them! Just remember to water them. Eat lunch or do homework outside Grab your meal and/or laptop and find one of the many outdoor spaces/tables UConn provides. I’ve found that even a quick 20 minutes outside boosts my mood and clears my head.

focus on some green time!

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the average human will only spend about 10% of their life outside. That is a scary statistic, but we don’t have to follow it in our lives. Remember, when things start to feel overwhelming, take a break, breathe, and lose yourself in nature, especially before it gets too cold!