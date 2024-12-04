Stella Cole Enchants Jazz and Musical Theater Enthusiasts of Connecticut

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Usually, when I attend concerts, I have to travel far away from the cows and wind of Storrs. As a student at the University of Connecticut, it’s not every day that I get to experience live music right on campus. However, on Nov. 15, 2024, I left my warm dorm and braved the cold to walk only 10 minutes across campus to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. I passed by a lit-up screen on my way into the venue that announced that Stella Cole was performing that night. At 25 years old, Cole has gained traction with her music on social media platforms, and she recently released her debut self-titled album in August of this year.

Towards the end of October, Stella Cole even released a holiday album called Snow! with many notable covers of popular Christmas songs, perfect for the upcoming winter. This singer-songwriter has also been bringing her Some Enchanted Evening Tour to jazz and musical theater enthusiasts across the country this fall. With Benny Benack III, Jabu Graybeal, and a band of passionate musicians, Cole has been able to captivate audiences of various ages with both old and new songs. I was thrilled to have the chance to attend her show at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts and experience the performance.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Lively, Energetic Band

The enchanting show began with Jorgensen’s director, Rodney Rock, stepping out onto stage to introduce the show. The audience listened intently while Rock described the spectacle that was about to take place. As he departed, the crowd clapped and cheered as Stella Cole’s band took their places. With Emmy-nominated Benny Benack III at the center ready to sing and play the trumpet, the other musicians started playing their instruments and energizing the atmosphere. Returning for just our show after a break from tour, Mika Yamanaka tapped the keys of the piano with agility and precision. Standing by the piano was Russell Hall playing the bass while a fun hat adorned his head. Drummer Joe Peri and saxophonist Jarien Jaman engaged with the audience on the opposite side of the stage. After the band played an introductory piece, they welcomed Jabu Graybeal, a tap dancer who performed on America’s Got Talent. This arrangement of a jazz band isn’t typical, but this wasn’t going to be a typical performance, which excited the audience. With all of the band members ready to go and the crowd warmed up, the main show was able to begin.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

An Overview Of The Show

Stella Cole was welcomed into the spotlight with an eruption of applause. Wearing a sleek, black dress, she started her set singing along with Benny Benack III and the rest of the band. In between songs, she spoke about how the tunes chosen for the night spanned years of music, from the golden age to now. Having a large range of songs allowed for the audience to be more engaged, with some attendees being younger college students, while others were older theater fans. Jazz was an important aspect of every song with the instruments being played and the vocal traits of Cole and Benack III. Some aspects added unique flairs of personality to the show, such as tap dancing being used as percussion and audience participation. With songs chosen from the Great American Songbook full of popular show tunes and from musicals on Broadway, the crowd hummed and sang along to much of the performance with excitement and attentiveness.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Setlist

The show officially kicked off after a brief original song, “Some Enchanted Evening,” matching the name of the tour. Stella Cole began the medley of musical theater tunes with “Anything Goes,” a song from the 1934 musical also named Anything Goes and written by Cole Porter. Tunes such as “The Sound of Music” from the 1959 musical of the same name and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz were well-known by everyone in the audience and received many positive reactions. Other songs, while they may not have been as popular with some age groups, were known well by true musical theater enthusiasts.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Many of the melodies that the audience enjoyed are also a part of Stella Cole’s debut album. For example, she covered “The Boy Next Door” and “Moon River” during the show and they are also on her album. Every song that she sang (as well as her band) had a twist that left a memorable mark on the crowd! Her band got more involved with singing some parts of songs or the whole thing, such as tap dancer Graybeal rapping to “My Shot” from Hamilton. After Stella Cole and the rest of the musicians first left the stage, they returned with an electrifying encore performance of “Hello, Dolly!” from the musical of the same name. As the group bowed on stage, audience members rose and applauded after the phenomenal show.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Jazz fans, musical theater enthusiasts, and everyone in between were able to find something to enjoy from Stella Cole’s show at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. Whether it was a popular film song that attendees knew or an appreciation of Cole’s velvety voice, every person was able to walk away with memories of the enchanting night. I am impressed by the whole performance and the many traits of it that made it a unique experience! If you’re a fan of jazz or musical theater, be sure to check out Stella Cole’s website for upcoming tour dates and announcements, and take a listen to her music on streaming platforms!