Stephen Sanchez Takes You To The Other Side During ‘The Connie Co Show’

Stepping into Mohegan Sun Arena teleported me from 2024 all the way back to 1958. Fans have their tickets checked, not to see a concert but to see the television debut of Stephen Sanchez & The Moon Crests. This isn’t a tour across North America, this is the artist and his band’s performance on The Connie Co Show. At just 21 years old, The Troubadour Sanchez transforms music by crafting ’50s and ’60s-inspired songs. Sanchez’s latest album, Angel Face, follows characters and a storyline set decades ago, and the timeframe is reflected in the sounds that intrigue fans and casual listeners. While Sanchez is still gaining traction, his song “Until I Found You” has become well-known on the radio after trending on TikTok. He is currently on his Stephen Sanchez & The Moon Crests: North American Tour in the United States and Canada with his tour ending this October. I was grateful to have seen Stephen Sanchez on Oct. 18, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, along with his opening acts Bebe Stockwell and The Paper Kites. This was my third time seeing the artist (my fourth time was a few days later in Boston) and his growth as an artist has impressed me, with this show being the peak of his performances.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Bebe Stockwell

The host for the show, Austin Cain or “Connie Co,” slides across the stage to discuss how the show will work and introduce the first opener. Then, Bebe Stockwell starts the evening by walking onto the stage in a long black dress with her blond hair pulled into a ponytail. The crowd’s energy builds as everyone realizes that the concert has officially begun. With her guitar in hand and her small band joining her on stage, Stockwell sings with passion to the attentive audience. Her voice has a slight country twang, even though she is from Boston, nowhere near the southern states. Her song “Love Me Back” explores differences in relationships and showing affection. With new music and an EP coming soon, Stockwell sings songs that have not been released yet, as well as covers to get the crowd ready for the rest of the lineup. She thanks the crowd and exits the stage, making it ready for the next performance.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Paper Kites

Connie Co returns to the stage to introduce the next musical act, The Paper Kites, all the way from Australia. Lead vocalist Sam Bentley stands with a guitar in the spotlight to start, and soon the lights illuminate the rest of the band. Christina Lacy plays the keyboard and later tambourine with a white hat adorning her head, while David Powys plays various guitars. Samuel Rasmussen is the bassist, Josh Bently plays the drums, and Matt Dixon is always ready at the pedal steel guitar. They start slower with “Between the Houses,” then bring out the electric guitar and energy for songs such as “June’s Stolen Car,” and conclude their set with “Electric Indigo.” The crowd claps for them as they wave goodbye, signifying the end of the opening acts. Connie Co returns to announce that the set will be switching over for the main act, Stephen Sanchez, and the audience erupts in cheers of anticipation.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Stephen Sanchez Begins The Main Act

The chatter of the crowd swiftly turns into shouts of excitement as Connie Co comes onto stage, spinning and dancing. As he introduces the headliner of the show, the band referred to as The Moon Crests arrives on the stage with the lights dimming. Watson Maack sits at the drums, Jesse Houle picks up a bass guitar, Brooks Gengenbach grasps the guitar on the other side of the semi-circle backdrop, and Anson Eggerss stands at the piano. The backdrop behind where Connie Co stood rotates and Stephen Sanchez waltzes onto the stage.

Fans cheer and begin enthusiastically singing along to the first song, “Evangeline.” Sanchez steps down from the raised round platform and begins singing the next song, “Only Girl,” as the audience dances along in their outfits, a sea of suits and flowing dresses bouncing to the beat. The crowd may not have expected it, but Sanchez also sang songs from Angel Face (Club Deluxe), such as “Emotional Vacation.”

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Range of Songs

Stephen Sanchez briefly chats to the crowd between some songs, before jumping right into the next tune. His large vocal range shines during “Be More” and “Doesn’t Do Me Any Good.” To connect with the audience more, Sanchez leaps into the pit during his cover of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and passes by rows of seats and fans, with some of the crowd running from their seats for a chance at a wave or even signature from Sanchez. Lights flash and the bass blares during “The Other Side,” another song new for this tour. Stephen Sanchez brings out his and the crowd’s best dancing moves for his cover of “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison. Fans who fell in love with the crooner during his earlier music are not out of luck — Sanchez sings both “Hey Girl” from Easy On My Eyes and “The Pool” from What Was, Not Now.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Connie Co Show Segment

Connie Co’s job as the host of the show isn’t over yet, and he returns for a special segment asking Sanchez questions. The singer talks about his experience singing with Elton John at Glastonbury in 2023. He also answers questions from fans, such as what food he would eat on a date. Connie Co had Sanchez up on his feet and dancing more after a game of rock-paper-scissors. After the questions, Connie Co requests that the artist sing 2 songs acoustically while his band takes a break. Sanchez emotionally moves the fans as he sings “Fame or Fortune” and his unreleased song “It’s Not Over”, with friends holding each other and old couples leaning on each other. To drive the energy back up, Stephen Sanchez springs onto the stage from the side to sing “Howling at Wolves” and then “High.” The energy of the crowd shifts multiple times during the show, but it is clear that fans are passionate the whole time.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

The Grand Finale

Imagine hearing your favorite singer performing a sweet love song as you are at his show with your partner. One couple takes advantage of the situation multiple times to slow dance together during love songs in the nosebleeds, and Stephen Sanchez points them out as the show comes to an end. He performed his hit song “Until I Found You,” the song that many audience members first heard on the radio in the past few years. The crowd sings like a choir, beautifully harmonizing with Sanchez. While this was the closing song for Stephen Sanchez’s past two years, he speaks to Connie Co and decides to do one last song for the begging fans. Liveliness rushes through the crowd as Sanchez sings “Shake.” His band members go crazy on their respective instruments, and Connie Co even leaves his hosting role to play guitar and jump around the stage. Stephen waves and sends kisses of goodbye to the fans crying out in despair as the show ends. The band members throw guitar picks and setlists into the crowd and then depart from the stage.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

Even though Stephen Sanchez is young, he is an exceptional performer and talented singer. His dedication to the ’50s and ’60s style stands out in both his music and show storyline. Whether you know a few of his songs from social media, a single on the radio, have seen him on tour, or you’ve never heard of this crooner before, everyone should experience a Stephen Sanchez concert at least once in their life. As a fan since 2022, I have been lucky to experience Sanchez’s growth first-hand, and his growth is not stopping any time soon. Be sure to listen to all of his discography (including his older songs) and I’m sure you’ll find a new perfect addition to your playlists!