‘Seguimos Aquí’: Latino Endurance And Celebration At Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

It was the evening of Feb. 8. I had just gotten off work and drove to my best friend’s house with poorly contained excitement. I knocked on her door and was greeted by her and the smell of homemade beef nachos. It was the night we had been discussing for months, along with the rest of America: the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show. The anticipation was palpable across the nation. People around the world were hosting watch parties and making custom t-shirts, all for the aptly nicknamed “Benito Bowl.”

My own watch party was small: just my best friend, her boyfriend, and her mom, but among us were our Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Peruvian backgrounds. One man, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, brought us, and people all around the world, to our TVs, phones, and other devices to see what he had in store for this global stage.

Leading to his appearance at the Super Bowl, Ocasio won three Grammys, for Best Global Music Performance, Best Música Urbana Album, and Album Of The Year. In his speeches, he did not shy away from addressing the current state of immigration and the prevalent hardships Latinos have been facing in the United States. In an impactful opening to his speech for his Best Música Urbana Album win, he stated, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out.” He went on to deliver a powerful speech calling for the humanization of Latinos and proclaiming the necessity for love amid the current state of affairs.

Since the first announcement of Ocasio’s Super Bowl performance in September of 2025, the presence of ICE in America has only grown more pervasive. “ICE Out” is a phrase born from the lack of safety or agency felt by many people in America due to the seemingly limitless power afforded to the federal agency. As Feb. 8 loomed, it became increasingly clear that Ocasio’s performance was coming at a crucial and sensitive time for everyone in America, and in this speech, he demonstrated that he fully understood the weight of the platform he had been given. That Grammys’ night was a pivotal moment in Ocasio’s own career that he proudly used to set the tone for his Super Bowl performance rollout, one that placed emphasis on love and unity in the face of adversity.

After personally being left in awe following his halftime performance, it was evident that he delivered on every expectation. His performance was a vivid showcase of Latino culture, fulfilling the high hopes of Latinos and non-Latinos alike. He definitely exceeded my anticipations, which I discussed in my previous article Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Means More Than Music.

In just over 13 minutes, Ocasio’s performance delivered countless cultural references and layered political statements. Here are three aspects of the performance that best capture its cultural and political significance.

the sets

Ocasio began the performance by traversing through various settings quite familiar to Puerto Rican natives. Much of the performance is surrounded by greenery meant to depict sugar-cane fields, characteristic of Puerto Rico in terms of its natural landscape and history of slavery. It was later revealed that in these bushes were performers themselves. While this could be explained as a logical staging decision, it also gestures toward a deeper message about Puerto Rico’s historical connection to plantation labor and the ongoing vulnerability of its land due to land development and commercial expansion.

As Ocasio travels through the landscape, he comes across several culturally significant scenes, such as a cart selling the signature treat, coco frío, older men playing dominoes, and young women in a nail salon. These introductory details immediately set the foundation that Ocasio was not planning to perform simply for American entertainment; he was planning to actively highlight Latino history and everyday life. It was a purposeful display of Latino culture on a global stage, without diluting any of its aspects for digestibility.

the musical guests

The guest appearances were highly anticipated for the show, with fans speculating about the countless collaborators Ocasio might feature. Ultimately, the two artists who accompanied Ocasio were Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

Martin is a prominent Puerto Rican singer with a decades-long career, widely recognized for songs like “Livin’ la Vida Loca.” His appearance carried cultural weight beyond nostalgia, however, as he performed a rendition of Ocasio’s song “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” Singing the lyrics “Que no quiero que hagan contigo lo que le pasó a Hawái,” which translates to “I don’t want them to do to you what happened to Hawái.” This was a thoughtful song selection for the occasion, as the song draws parallels to Puerto Rico’s own experience as a U.S. territory. This reinforced the emphasis Ocasio is placing throughout the performance on the importance of protecting Puerto Rico’s native land and culture, and the risks of cultural erasure and environmental exploitation.

Lady Gaga’s appearance was a surprise to many. As a highly acclaimed artist who headlined the halftime show in 2017, she is no stranger to the halftime stage, yet many questioned where she fit into this celebration of Latino culture. For better context, in Spanish, before her salsa-style performance of “Die with a Smile,” Ocasio asked, “Dime. Dime esto es lo que tú quería?” which translates to “Tell me. Tell me, is this what you wanted?” This moment felt like a direct response to critics who were unhappy with his Super Bowl selection from the very first announcement of his performance. The image of a white American woman singing in English over a Latin-style beat can be seen as a commentary on how Latino culture is widely consumed in the U.S., while Latino people themselves are policed and marginalized. Her presence also further accentuated the show’s core ideas of togetherness through this cultural exchange.

THE FLAGS

The most explicit statement came through the various flags displayed throughout the performance. Ocasio himself held a Puerto Rican flag featuring colors associated with resistance to U.S. intervention, a powerful statement about Puerto Rican identity and independence beyond territorial status.

The finale was especially powerful, with performers running onstage holding flags from various Latin American countries, as well as the Canadian and American flags. Ocasio called out the names of these countries, bringing Latin America and North America together on one stage. This moment perfectly exemplified his message that, despite borders, shared humanity and love unite us all.

the significance

These aspects set Ocasio’s halftime show apart from previous Latino-led performances at the Super Bowl. Artists like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Gloria Estefan centered around their own artistry and music catalogue, while Ocasio brought Puerto Rico itself to the halftime stage. This made the performance a historic moment for all Latinos around the world, especially those in America, who are persistently othered regardless of citizenship status. Ocasio’s halftime show performance exceeded all expectations and continued on the previous year’s precedent set by Kendrick Lamar of utilizing the Super Bowl’s massive platform to make cultural and political statements.

Americans are living through a highly divisive moment in the United States, marked by political polarization, racial tension, and growing hostility toward immigrants and marginalized communities. In this climate, Ocasio’s halftime performance offered a moment of connection and celebration. By centering Latino culture, music, and dance on one of the largest stages in the world, Ocasio challenged viewers to see a community that is often ignored, stereotyped, or persecuted as human, vibrant, and worthy of respect. The performance did not erase division, but it reminded millions of people that music and love have the power to bridge cultural gaps despite prejudiced forces. The halftime show functioned as both a cultural affirmation for Latinos and an invitation for non-Latino Americans to engage with the culture with respect and allyship rather than consumption alone. Ocasio delivered a visually stunning, musically powerful, and socially resonant stage as a masterful display of cultural storytelling and political awareness that should be studied, remembered, and admired for years to come.