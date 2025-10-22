Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Means More Than Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“¡Yo hago lo que me da la gana!” which translates to “I do whatever I want,” has long been a defining motif in Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny’s music and, now, definitively, his career. If you hadn’t already heard of him, you certainly have now: he’s been announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

From social media discussions to international news coverage, Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has been a primary topic of conversation since the news broke. While widespread attention is typical for any artist chosen for one of the biggest nights in sports, television and American culture, the talk surrounding his upcoming performance seems different.

Instead of focusing solely on what he might bring to the stage as an artist, much of the discourse centers on his identity, specifically, his Latin American heritage. Reactions have ranged from celebration at the chance for him to showcase Puerto Rican culture on such a massive platform to outrage over the selection of a non-English-speaking, nonwhite performer.

From my initial perspective, this wide range of reactions felt surprising. Bad Bunny isn’t the first Latin artist to perform at the Super Bowl; Gloria Estefan performed in 1992 and 1999, and Shakira performed in 2020 alongside Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Bad Bunny himself. All of whom represented Latino heritage on the halftime stage. So, what makes this moment different?

Many are pointing to the current U.S. political administration’s perceived hostility toward Latino communities in America. The world has taken notice as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids occur across the country, widely publicized by both news outlets and civilians on social media. The heightened enforcement and reporting on immigration policies have intensified tensions within Latino communities nationwide.

This dangerous climate was the reason Bad Bunny initially avoided performing in the U.S. In an interview with i-D magazine, he explained that he didn’t want to tour out of concern for his largely Latino fanbase being profiled by ICE. Given this context, his decision to perform at the Super Bowl can be seen as an act of protest, a symbolic statement against the current administration and those who hold discriminatory attitudes toward Latin American identity and presence in the country.

This interpretation aligns with his long-standing criticism of the U.S. political administration, seen most clearly in the music video for “NUEVAYoL” from his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, an auditory-visual love letter to Latin American culture. In the video, at 2:42, four men sit around a table as a radio plays a voice meant to mimic President Donald Trump, asserting that “this country is nothing without the immigrants.” Before the statement can finish, the men turn off the radio with expressions of dismay and walk off.

This method of resistance through music, paired with his unapologetic embrace of his culture, is what has come to define Bad Bunny’s artistry and public persona. It’s also what makes his upcoming 2026 Super Bowl halftime appearance controversial to many. As a Latino myself, I’m eager to see what he brings to the stage, both culturally and, perhaps, politically.

And a politically charged performance wouldn’t be without precedent. Last year’s halftime show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, another artist known for his critiques of systemic injustice, used his music and symbolism to make a statement. His performance featured actor Samuel L. Jackson portraying Uncle Sam, a figure historically tied to American patriotism, repurposed here to highlight the hypocrisy and oppression faced by Black Americans in the United States. Through purposeful visuals and lyrical storytelling, Lamar turned this national stage into a space for reflection on race, power and identity.

Similarly, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance has the opportunity to become a defining cultural moment, one that challenges viewers to reconsider what it means to be American, who gets to represent that identity and the profound influence of Latinos on society.

It’s unfortunate that Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage has become a point of debate, overshadowing his talent, innovative musicality and commanding stage presence. But it reflects a feeling many Latinos know all too well right now: that simply existing and thriving as a Latino in the United States can be seen as an act of defiance.

Despite the backlash, Bad Bunny is carrying on with characteristic grace, meeting the criticism with confidence and humor. During his Saturday Night Live monologue on Oct. 4, 2025, he told the crowd they had four months to learn Spanish in preparation for his halftime show, a reminder that he won’t change who he is to make others comfortable.

Bad Bunny’s previous stance on not performing in the United States, the country’s current political climate and his past critiques of Trump have fueled both the excitement and the conversations surrounding his upcoming Super Bowl performance. Regardless of the discourse, Bad Bunny’s perspective on the topic brings the focus back to what this performance is truly about: sharing the joy of Latino music with all, celebrating cultural diversity and embracing a community that continues to face adversity in the United States.

No matter what he has in store for us, I know exactly where I’ll be on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026: running to the TV just in time for halftime.