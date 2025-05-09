Notifications Off, Peace On

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Putting your phone on Do Not Disturb (DND) is one of the best things you can do, not because it makes you unreachable, but because it serves as a reminder that you get to decide. DND might sound small, but for many of us, it’s one of the most freeing habits we’ve picked up. You get to choose what gets your attention and when.

Why “DND” is a Game Changer

Not every notification is urgent. Not every message is a priority. You realize many notifications don’t add joy, peace, or value. Some feel toxic or draining. DND stops them from showing up uninvited. You can stay connected to the most important people and things without being overwhelmed and overstimulated by constant notifications.

Using DND is just the start. While you might still feel addicted to your phone (most of us do), eliminating constant notifications helps. Even if your phone is nearby, it can be distracting. You might use it out of habit or simply because you’re bored. However, now you choose when and why to use it. Having your phone nearby can generally make it difficult to focus and impact your mood and energy. Limiting alerts and notifications creates space to breathe, think, and feel more clearly.

The Truth About Not Answering Right Away

Some people may get upset when you don’t respond right away. However, using DND is not about ignoring others; it’s about prioritizing your own needs. They complain, question it, or act as if missing a message is a big deal and not replying is so serious, but reactions like this show how overwhelmed we are by constant alerts, which shows how used we have become to always being connected and how we’ve confused availability with affection.

Missing notifications does not mean you are missing out on life. If you’re on DND, you probably still have the people and things you want to hear aloud through DND that matter most. But everyone has their settings. They have their people and their priorities, and you have yours. If someone needs you, they’ll call. If something is truly urgent, it will find a way through. And if it can wait, it should because your peace matters more than instant replies. Just because someone else communicates and connects a certain way or expects instant replies doesn’t mean you owe the same. Life pulls at you in a million directions: your phone, schedule, responsibilities, relationships, and emotions.

DND is a boundary that filters out the chaos, allowing you to focus on what truly matters and the crucial alerts on your screen. It is also a powerful reminder that you don’t always have to be everything to everyone.

More Than a Setting: Do Not Disturb as a Lifestyle

Using DND can be an essential step toward regaining control over your time and energy for some people, and it certainly was for me. You can apply the DND mindset beyond your phone. You can remove aspects of your life that drain your energy, such as certain people, places, or situations. Protecting your mental space is okay, even if it means “missing” out on some things. The “Do Not Disturb” mindset is about more than silencing notifications. It’s about quieting the Noise in your life that drains you, and on your phone. You can step back from anything that harms your peace, whether it’s people, places, or conversations.

Life will ALWAYS demand things from you. You will have responsibilities and people who need you. Some interruptions are unavoidable. But for some things, you can walk away. You have the power to mute what doesn’t add value. You can avoid conversations that drain you. You can stop agreeing to things that only take from you without giving anything back. You make more room for what truly matters by cutting out what drains you. You give more, not less, to the people and things you care about when you aren’t constantly worn out by what you don’t and don’t add to your well-being.

Some boundaries are clear, while others are subtle, such as walking away, turning off, and maintaining your peace without needing to explain yourself. A “Do Not Disturb” life isn’t about avoiding anything, but rather about finding what aligns with you. It’s about choosing where to invest your energy and knowing that your peace is something you don’t need to give up for anyone else. Whether your boundaries are visible or quiet, spoken or unspoken, you don’t owe anyone an explanation to walk away, turn off, and keep your peace without needing to justify yourself.

The Do Not Disturb setting on your phone and the Do Not Disturb mindset are a lifestyle choice. You choose peace, presence, and yourself. Living with a DND mindset means making decisions based on how something feels, not just what it looks like. It means not saying yes to every invitation, not replying to every message, and not giving access to everyone who asks. You can silence what drains you, even if it once made you happy. You can let go of what no longer fits, even if others don’t understand. You deserve to protect your time, joy, and energy. If someone can’t respect your boundaries, that reflects on them, not you.

Choosing a DND life means listening to what energizes you, what drains you, what holds you back, and what brings you back to yourself. It means being intentional with your energy and unapologetic about your joy. So, no, you can’t turn everything off. But you can choose to stop letting everything in.

Balancing Your Digital Life

In a world trying to capture your attention, digital wellness is about reclaiming it and means understanding how technology affects your mind and mood. It means being mindful of how technology impacts your mood, mental health, and energy, and making small, intentional changes that protect your peace. We can’t just unplug. Our lives revolve around screens; from school to work and beyond, as we stay connected. But we can change the way we interact with it. We can stop letting it control us. Digital wellness doesn’t mean giving up screens. It means creating a healthier relationship with your devices so they serve you, rather than the other way around.

Simple Steps for Improving Your Digital Health:

Prioritize Your Notifications

Constant notifications create chaos on our screens, making it easy to miss what matters. We also miss the notifications from the people or platforms that bring us joy or important updates.

Edit your settings so that the people and apps you want to hear from appear at the top. Ensure that notifications from close friends, family, or a platform or app you like take priority.

You can even set specific times when your DND mode activates, so you’re only interrupted when it matters most, and your phone stops being a constant source of clutter.

Different “Modes” Can Work For You.

Focus Modes improve the Do Not Disturb feature more by allowing you to create tailored “Modes” that fit your daily activities and energy levels. Rather than simply blocking distractions, these modes align with your intentions, whether focused on work, study, or relaxation.

Once set, they activate automatically, providing a stress-free way to structure your day without interruptions.

Although setting them up may require some initial time investment, they ultimately help you feel more organized and in control, improving your overall well-being.

These flexible modes are designed to fit your lifestyle, enabling you to be fully present throughout your day.

Unfollow, Mute, And Delete Without Guilt

Your phone is your personal space, and if something consistently drains you, distracts you, or doesn’t serve your headspace, it’s okay to remove it.

You can unfollow, mute, or delete anything that no longer adds value, peace, or joy. Whether it’s an account, a story, news, an app, or a notification, you don’t need a dramatic reason to let it go.

Your social feed should reflect who you are now, not who you followed in the past or what you think you’re “supposed” to care about.

If something doesn’t align with your current energy, interests, or values, you can limit it. Yes, social media will still suggest things, but you can choose to see less. You curate your space, choosing what appears in your feed, stays on your home screen, and captures your attention. You’re not being rude; you’re being real. And that’s empowering.

Make Intentional Choices with Your Screen Time

Technology isn’t going anywhere, but how you use it is in your control. Be mindful of how and why you’re opening apps. Is it boredom, avoidance, or a genuine need to connect? Thoughtful choices lead to better tech habits.

Make it work for you when you need to be on screens. Step outside and use your screens in the fresh air, or adjust brightness and noise levels when needed.

Also, prioritize moments away from screens. Engage in activities like working out, spending time with loved ones, or experiences that make you forget about your phone for a while. Taking breaks from technology (or anything) is key to your well-being, so do it when you can.

Peace Over Noise

Prioritize what truly matters. Let “Do Not Disturb” be your reminder: not everything deserves access to your attention. It’s about choosing to be intentional, not constantly available with your time, peace, priorities, and the people who truly matter. You don’t owe everyone and everything your time or energy. “Do Not Disturb” isn’t selfish. It’s self-preserving. Protecting your peace is an act of love.