New England Or Nowhere: 5 Reasons New England Is The Best Region In The United States

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In “Homesick” by Noah Kahan, he sings, “I’m mean because I grew up in New England.” It’s definitely plausible that people here are mean, but they’re also known to be the “nicest meanest” people you’ve ever met. I was born and raised in New England, and I experienced the “mean,” but it’s really just a matter of character development. Why would I ever want to leave? New England is the best place to be in the U.S.

1. Nature Reinvents Itself

Let’s start with this: New England experiences all four seasons. Yes, other regions see all four seasons too, but not like New England does. The fall foliage, snowy winters, spring flowers, and summer warmth are unbeatable; it’s cinematic. The beaches, bodies of water, mountains, forests, and fields deliver all the aesthetics, ensuring the perfect background for any Instagram photo. I would never dream of giving up a single season. Yes, even the “dreadful” winters. That first snowfall is truly magical, and even the cold and dark winter days create a deeper appreciation for the peak months in New England.

2. Backbone of the Country

Without New England, there’d be no America. You can’t argue with that. The 1620 Plymouth Colony and 1630 Massachusetts Bay Colony are the roots of American history, establishing self-governing systems that kick-started American Democracy. New England was a big enthusiast for achieving independence from Britain. The Boston Tea Party and battles at Lexington and Concord triggered the Revolutionary War, and with it, America’s freedom. Even after gaining independence, New England continued to shape America as the center of the Industrial Revolution in the 1830s by leading the way in textile manufacturing and machine shops, and establishing the early American economy. The facts are all there. New England is a significant contributor to America’s global dominance.

3. New England Runs on Dunkin’

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Dunkin’ outside of New England does not compare to the ones in New England, and they’re so convenient to get to. Just put it in the GPS, and I can guarantee that there is one on the way to your destination. There’s a Dunkin’ at least 10 minutes away in any direction. We can’t appreciate the beauty of New England without mentioning coffee culture. I can’t live without my Original Blend iced coffee with three cream and three caramel swirls. We’re out here drinking iced coffee in five degree weather, that’s just how good it is.

Not a fan of Dunkin’? Personally, I’ll never understand, but New England has more than just Dunkin’ coffee to offer. We’ve got the New England Coffee Company, Starbucks (for those of you who just can’t let go), and cute cafes in abundance. Why live anywhere else when you know, in New England, coffee is just a hop, skip, and a jump away?

4. An Intellectual Powerhouse

I recently saw a girl on TikTok who was astonished to learn New England was a region, not a state. Well, that just proves my next point: New England has the best education in the country. All jokes aside, New England is known for offering a quality education to students at all stages of their academic careers.

I can’t talk about education without mentioning how half of the Ivy League schools are in New England. Not only half, but two of them are most prestigious Ivies, and they’re right here on New England soil (shoutout to Harvard and Yale). With this dynamic duo, I might just have to say we’re unstoppable.

5. Title Town

And last but certainly not least, you can’t talk about New England without mentioning the culture of sports. New England is home to some of the best professional teams. There’s the Red Sox, the Bruins, the Celtics, and the New England Patriots. Even at the collegiate level, New England is home to powerhouse D1 colleges such as Boston College, the University of Connecticut (also known as the Basketball Capital of the World), Boston University, and Northeastern University.

New England is also responsible for many household-name athletes, like Tom Brady, Drake Maye, Paige Bueckers, David Ortiz, Ted Williams, etc. Not only are the teams and players amazing, but New England also has some of the best fans in the country. With fans from different states, New England’s sports community is connected and dominant. It is, dare I say, one of the best parts about living in New England.

I could keep going on and on about how New England is the best part of the country. There are so many more reasons but these are just my top five. If you’re not already living here, bang a uey, and I promise you, the best thing you’ll do is move to New England.