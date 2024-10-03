The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is beginning to get chilly, leaves are starting to change color, and the feeling of a pumpkin latte in your hand is starting to be an everyday staple. Fall is coming! It is a season of coziness, warmth, oranges, reds, and a plethora of festive activities. Autumn is my favorite season, and I prefer to embrace the far too short-lived season with my own cozy fall activities. One of my favorite elements of the coming time is the change in fashion: shorts turn into miniskirts, sandals into boots, and tank tops into chunky sweaters. The easiest way to navigate the myriad of outfit combinations you can implement this fall is with some simple formulas! Let’s go through my staple outfit formulas that I will be strutting around campus for this coming season.

A Chunky Sweater + a Mini-Skirt

The quintessential fall outfit is a big, cozy knit sweater paired with a tight-fitting mini skirt. Whether you opt for a large cream-colored cable knit as worn by season one Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls or a fall-colored variation of your own, you can do no wrong with a chunky sweater in the fall. They are cozy, warm, and pair beautifully with the chai tea in your hand on the walk to class. I like my sweaters extra oversized for maximum coziness. The oversized nature of the sweater is contrasted nicely with a cute miniskirt or pair of shorts underneath. This also prevents your outfit from being too warm, as Connecticut’s autumn can be quite inconsistent. I advise pairing the outfit with a classic fall shoe, such as a pair of black boots. I am an avid lover of platform Doc Martens, but a staple boot will serve your fall outfits well this season.

Low Waisted jeans + your favorite long-sleeve

Speaking of references to iconic television characters, this outfit formula borrows a few tips from a famous TV persona, Elena Gilbert, in The Vampire Diaries. The show, released in the early 2000s, consisted of many low-rise jeans, long-sleeve tops that reached the waistline, and Converse. If you would like to opt for a more casual and nostalgic outfit, this formula will achieve just that this fall. Converse are easy to walk to class in, come in many colors, shapes, and sizes, and go with just about anything. Feel free to mix up the style of your jeans. You could go for a tighter-fitting low-rise look, or I prefer to wear more loose-fitting, comfortable jeans. Try to thrift your tops if you can, to add to the overall “early 2000s” vibe of the outfit. This outfit is a classic, but my favorite way to spice it up involves the best clothing tip for fall: layering! I prefer to layer a fitted tee over top of the long sleeve, or you can opt for a fun vest. Layering helps with keeping outfits simple, yet warm, on the colder days of autumn.

A mini dress + a baggy jacket

There is a common trend across these formulas that I love to use for fall. A great fall outfit has some juxtaposition: a baggy sweater with a mini skirt, a pair of low-rise jeans with a long shirt, or a dress with a baggy jacket. I love to combine femininity and masculinity in clothing; it establishes a more interesting canvas and creates comfort while still being cute. A fall dress creates a great foundation of femininity in my outfits but pairing it with an oversized jacket adds both warmth and detail to the ensemble. My favorite fall jacket is a large, thrifted, men’s denim jacket and I strongly advise looking for these at thrift stores. You could also opt for some faux fur or leather. I would suggest pairing your chosen combination with some platform sneakers to dress down the look for class. A casual pair of shoes paired with some baggy outerwear in contrast to the mini dress makes for a fashionable outfit that balances relaxation and chic.

A Baggy Sweatshirt, jeans, + a beanie

This outfit is great for a stressful day of classes where comfort is your goal. We all have our lazy days, but sometimes those cozy outfits can be spiced up a bit. I prefer to use a formula like this when I want to be comfortable but still feel put together. A sweatshirt and jeans is a foolproof combination, but you can easily step it up. I prefer a wide-leg or a mom jean here as it maintains the balance of the look. I find that very baggy jeans with a baggy sweatshirt are not flattering on me, so I opt for tighter-fitting jeans on my upper leg that are looser towards the bottom. I again, highly recommend thrifting a sweatshirt as they are more eye-catching and better quality. I prefer to pair this simple combination with some sort of nice accessory, such as a beanie. You could also wear a baseball cap, a hair accessory, or do a fun hairstyle. A beanie, though, is great for the cold fall days and will certainly keep you warm. For optimal coziness, I would finish the outfit off with a pair of platform Uggs that add the perfect touch of warmth and style.

A bright-colored beanie can just as easily spice up a simple outfit!

A cardigan + linen pants

A thick, warm knit cardigan is an essential piece to have every autumn. From patterns to solid colors, a cardigan can be paired with any outfit. I prefer to leave my cardigans unbuttoned and layer a tee shirt or tank top underneath. This adds a bit more nuance to the silhouette, but also provides the option to be dressed a bit less heavily as early fall weather can be much less cold than winter. A good linen pant is also a perfect transition piece from late summer to early fall. Linen pants are light enough to be worn in the hot summer, but when paired with a thick sweater, can be sufficient to keep you warm this autumn. A linen pant is also very loose and comfy; you could substitute your favorite pair of sweatpants for some linen pants to be a bit more stylish in class. I like to pair this simple outfit with some chunky jewelry and a braid or ribbons in my hair. A new hairstyle or accessory paired with a cute sweater can make for a thoughtless, simple, yet perfectly put-together ensemble this fall.

Autumn is coming, and so are all of your fabulous seasonal outfits! Take some inspiration from these ideas and you will look like you walked out of Gilmore Girls in no time. Concentrate on silhouettes, balance, comfort, and color palettes! Oranges, browns, reds, and greens are your companions this season. Fall has so many possibilities and so many occasions to dress for. You could try one of these out pumpkin picking, at the apple orchard, or on a chilly walk around campus. The right outfit for you will look and make you feel good; focus on that!