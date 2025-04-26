My Top 10 Ben & Jerry’s Flavors (Because One Pint Is Never Enough)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to ice cream, no one does it quite like Ben & Jerry’s. Whether I’m celebrating a win, stress-eating my way through finals, or just giving in to a random sweet craving, their flavors never disappoint. With their iconic chucky mix-ins, clever names, and bold creativity, this Vermont-based brand has turned ice cream into so much more than dessert — it’s an experience.

Between all the swirls, chunks, and flavor-packed combos, narrowing down my favorites was no easy task (and yes, plenty of “taste-testing” was involved). So, after lots of delicious research, here are my personal top 10 Ben & Jerry’s flavors that always earn a spot in my freezer.

10. Salted caramel Brownie:

Flavor Profile: Vanilla Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Swirls & Fudge Brownies Topped with Chocolately Ganache & Caramel Cups

Brownies and caramel are one of my favorite dessert combinations, and this flavor definitely delivers on that front. The vanilla ice cream base works perfectly here, letting all the mix-ins shine without feeling too heavy. However, the one thing that keeps this flavor at the bottom of my list is the “chocolatey ganache” layer — it’s so rich and dense that it can be a little hard to get through, even after letting the pint sit out to soften. While the flavor itself is delicious, that thick layer of ganache makes it a bit less enjoyable for me compared to the others on my list.

9. The Tonight dough Starring Jimmy Fallon

Flavor Profile: Caramel and Chocolate Ice Creams with Chocolate Cookie Swirls & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

This flavor is seriously stacked — between the different types of cookie dough, the chocolate cookie swirls, and the mix of caramel and chocolate ice creams, there’s a lot going on (in the best way). The variety of textures and flavors really makes it stand out, and I can definitely see why so many people love it. That being said, I’m personally not the biggest fan of peanut butter or chocolate ice cream, so while I enjoyed it, it’s not a flavor I would reach for regularly. For me, this is more of a backup option — the one I’d grab if nothing else is jumping out at me. Still delicious, just not my personal go-to.

8. Americone Dream

Flavor Profile: Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge-Covered Waffle Cone Pieces & a Caramel Swirl

Stephen Colbert absolutely knew what he was doing with this one. The combination of fudge-covered waffle cone pieces mixed into creamy vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls is nothing short of genius. The texture from the crunchy waffle cone, paired with the sweetness of the caramel and the smooth vanilla base, makes every bite feel perfectly balanced. It’s sweet, buttery, crunchy—all the things I could ever want in a pint. No matter how many flavors I try, this one always earns its spot as a reliable favorite.

7. Milk and Cookies

Flavor Profile: Vanilla Ice Cream with a Chocolate Cookie Swirl, Chocolate Chip & Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

I feel like this one is such a solid, go-to flavor — you really can’t go wrong with it. Whenever I’m feeling indecisive about what I’m craving, this is the pint I always come back to. It has that cozy, familiar vibe, like the dessert equivalent of your favorite sweatshirt. The mix of creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls and chunks of chocolate chip cookies makes it the perfect middle ground, especially when you’re torn between wanting ice cream or fresh-baked cookies. It’s truly the best of both worlds, and no matter what mood I’m in, it always hits the spot.

6. Strawberry Cheesecake

Flavor Profile: Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with Strawberries & a Thick Graham Cracker Swirl

I honestly didn’t expect to love this one as much as I do — especially since strawberry ice cream has never been my first choice. But here we are, and I’m officially converted. The creamy strawberry cheesecake base pairs perfectly with the thick graham cracker swirl, which truly takes this flavor to the next level. It somehow feels light and refreshing while still being rich and indulgent, striking the perfect balance. Every bite reminds me of summer days and backyard picnics — it’s like sunshine in a pint.

5. dulce de-lish

Flavor Profile: Salted Caramel Ice Cream with Chunks of Caramel Bar & Caramel Swirls, Topped with Chocolate Whipped Ice Cream, Caramel Swirls & Chocolatey Chunks

If you’re a caramel person (which, if you know me, you know I definitely am), this one is an absolute must. Dulce De-lish is one of Ben & Jerry’s newer flavors, and the moment I heard about it, I didn’t hesitate to grab a pint. With its smooth dulce de leche ice cream, rich caramel swirls, and little shortbread cookie pieces mixed throughout, it hits all the right notes. It’s buttery, creamy, and just the right amount of sweet without being too much. Honestly, I feel like this one doesn’t get nearly the hype it deserves — but that just means more for me.

4. Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Flavor Profile: Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream with Cheesecake Pieces & Chocolate Cookie Swirls

Cheesecake ice cream and chunks of caramel-covered cheesecake pieces? Say less—I’m sold. This flavor feels extra rich and a little fancy, almost like a slice of creamy cheesecake somehow made its way into my pint of ice cream. The caramel adds just the right amount of sweetness to balance it all out, making each bite feel indulgent and satisfying. If you’re a caramel lover like me, this one is an absolute must-try.

3. Gimme S’more

Flavor Profile: Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream with Chocolate Cookie Swirls, Graham Cracker Swirls & Fudge Flakes

This one is my absolute go-to during the summer months. The toasted marshmallow ice cream, combined with chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker chunks, and fudge flakes, seriously captures the magic of a real s’more—but without the sticky fingers or the campfire cleanup. Every bite gives me that nostalgic, cozy feeling of sitting around a fire with friends, roasting marshmallows to golden perfection. It’s all the best parts of a s’more packed into a pint, and honestly, it doesn’t get much better than that.

2. Chocolate chip cookie dough

Flavor Profile: Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

I know it might be considered basic, but I will always stay loyal to this classic. If you know me, you know that anything with cookie dough (or caramel) is automatically one of my favorite treats — whether it’s ice cream or dessert in general. Flavors may come and go, but cookie dough is always there for me. Between the big chunks and the creamy vanilla base, it’s truly the definition of comfort food.

1. lights, caramel, action

Flavor Profile: Vanilla Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Swirls, Graham Cracker Swirls, and Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

In my honest opinion, this is hands down Ben and Jerry’s best flavor. It combines my two favorite things — caramel and cookie dough — and the results are absolutely unbeatable. The salted caramel swirls, graham cracker chunks, and cookie dough gobs come together for the perfect balance of salty, sweet, and crunchy. I’ve recommended this flavor to so many people, and every single one of them has agreed: it’s top-tier. One of my managers even texted me the next day after trying it for the first time:

“ I did buy that ice cream ‘lights, caramel, action’ and I absolutely love it. Thank you! Now I have another obsession!” My Manager

Safe to say, this flavor never misses — and clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

Final Scoop:

So there you have it — my top 10 Ben & Jerry’s flavors, ranked and ready for my next freezer restock. If you haven’t tried some of these yet, consider this your sign. And honestly … who even needs a special occasion to treat yourself?