The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

After a long semester of classes and minimal time for hobbies, I am so excited to have more time to crochet again. While it is already part of the daily routine in my schedule, I have spent the last few months working on blankets as gifts for many birthdays for people in my life. It has been a hot minute since I made something for myself, and I have a few things on deck for my upcoming projects!

Open-Back Top

With JOANN closing its stores, I bought a lot of yarn for projects in advance. For this cute open-back top, I’m using periwinkle cotton yarn. I have not made anything in this color, but I adore it, and I cannot wait to make this top with a tie detail in the back. I made a few summer tops last year, but now that I have more experience, I am confident I can get a better fit.

Button-down dress

I actually almost lost it making a crochet dress last year, but time has passed, and I am now ready for the challenge. It takes a lot of time and patience to work with sizing and details, and this project will probably be my hardest to date. This dress is so pretty and intricate with flutter sleeves. I am sure the reward will pay off! I am making the dress in an indigo/purple bamboo yarn.

Wave Blanket

I am using some thick, Bernat blanket teal yarn to make a blanket that looks like waves. This will be on display in my family’s beach house. I have already started work on it, and I am really hoping it will turn into my blanket whenever we are there. The pattern is weird to work up, but the design is gorgeous, and the drape is light. It is the perfect blanket for cool nights at the beach or to be on display year-round.

Tote Bag

I will say, I am making this tote bag as a gift for a friend in a dark red yarn, but it is the perfect quick pattern with a payoff. The pattern of the bag is so cute, and who does not want a crochet shopping or beach bag? The possibilities are endless, and I made one of these before in just one day.

wave top

Time permitting, before fall comes around and I start crocheting sweaters, I have some leftover white and blue marbled yarn that I would love to make this top out of. The wave design creates a squiggle neckline, which is definitely cute for the summer months. This pattern is free on YouTube, which is perfect for anyone who is starting to crochet and wants to try this cute top!

conclusion

Crocheting has become one of my favorite hobbies to keep myself busy while also being productive. At the end of my hard work, I get something out of it for myself or for someone else! Spring is the perfect time to try something new, and the summer break is the best for a reset. Some of these projects could be your perfect place to start!