This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are 1 month away from the first Monday in May, which means the MET Gala is coming up on its 78th year and all fashion enthusiasts are gearing up for their “superbowl” set to take place on May 4, 2026. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will be displaying a Costume Art exhibit containing 5,000 years of garments and other pieces of art history. The intent of the exhibit is to explore “centrality of the dressed body” in fashion history.

The dress code is equally as broad, being just three words: “Fashion is Art.” A very true statement, instantly evocative of bold pieces. As a girl who has dreamed of attending this event since I was a kid, I always have high expectations. Here’s my MET Gala 2026 predictions!

First, I think it is natural to start with an expectation for avant-garde, almost sculptural pieces. Do I think someone will wear something from the famous Viktor and Rolf 2023 collection featuring, upside down, crocked, and tilted dresses? Honestly, I cannot say, and it is impossible to guess exactly what new custom pieces designers are creating specifically for this event. As a long term fan of Simone Rocha’s work, I would love to see some of her pieces be worn. I am also very curious what Jonathan Anderson is working on as his past Loewe looks come to mind as very artistic pieces, and his creative vision for Dior has all of the drama and structure this theme calls for.

Yet, looking at the archives and current design house directions, I have some ideas of what we might see. The general energy will be a range of statement dresses unique to individual taste, personality, and vision of the event, but consistent in theme of dramatic structure, drape, silhouette, or story.

Although I think most people will fall under the first category as there are countless fashion pieces that stand alone as art, and it is easy to adapt that concept to unique celebrity styles, there are always the people who take the theme literally. Honestly, all love to them. There is truly nothing quite as memorable as taking the theme literally too. Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat is an image that is ingrained in my mind still. And this year, there are so many options out there, of when designers clearly connected fashion and art of the runway. Most famously on the McQueen runway in 1999 when Shalom Harlowe’s dress got spray painted actively by robots! Yet, really it is not uncommon for designers to explore art through fashion. Moschino has an entire collection of Picasso paintings reimagined as garments that I would not be shocked to see on the steps of the MET this year. Here are some other literal looks that are totally the vibe.

I think another way to interpret this dress code is more dialed back by leaning into simpler pieces that speak for themselves. Since part of the exhibit theme is asking attendees to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas,” there will likely be soft, draped, beiges making an appearance. This is also a great chance for minimalistic designers and even more classic houses to shine without forcing unnatural experimental designs on the most important night in fashion. I think the reception of these simpler looks will be mixed, but if done well and thoughtfully, stripped back designs will align perfectly with the theme.

As for men, I am looking forward to seeing the way this theme goes for them, as people on the internet are constantly begging for no more plain black suits. Yet, a loose fitting white or beige one might fly this year, passing as a “blank canvas” inspired look. That said, I am hoping to see men lean into the openness of the theme and dress code that suggests experimentation. Any kind of unique tailoring, artistic finishes through accessories, or maybe even using an art piece as an inspiration for color palette or the entire styling would be great ways to take some fashion risks and stand out at the MET Gala this year.

All in all, from the bold, the literal, or the minimal, this MET Gala is expected to deliver in all styles. Although there is absolutely no predicting who my favorite will be (I am at least hoping Harry Styles makes an appearance though), I really do think this broad dress code can result in some great looks. At the end of the day fashion really is art, and I cannot wait to see designers, stylists, and celebrities communicate that truth on the red carpet.