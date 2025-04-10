More Than Just Stories: Why Books Like ‘Where Are You From?’ Are Crucial In The Classroom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Children’s books are so much more than just stories — they serve as mirrors reflecting our own lives, and windows into the lives of those around us. The children’s book Where Are You From? by Yamile Saied Mendez embodies this crucial idea by showing young readers a personal exploration of identity, culture, and belonging.

The importance of seeing yourself in stories

For most multicultural children living in America, hearing a book character call her grandparents Abuelos can be a small yet deeply personal moment. It confirms that their heritage, traditions, and language belong in the stories they hear during “read aloud” time just as much as anyone else’s.

Mendez’s book Where Are You From? Follows a young girl who is repeatedly asked, “Where are you from?” A question that bilingual and multicultural children such as myself have been asked repeatedly throughout their lives. Growing up in a household with a Venezuelan immigrant mother and a Norwegian-American father, I never found myself having a simple answer. Similar to myself, many students across America have a hard time articulating these complex feelings of not being “from” any singular place.

The main character’s journey in this book deeply resonates with children of a multicultural background, as it beautifully captures the feeling of being expected to fit into one box, when in reality, cultural identity is unique to each person.

Our roots tell a story

In the story, the young girl turns to her Abuelo for advice on how to answer the persistent question: “Where am I really from?” Instead of giving her a straightforward answer, he takes her on a journey through their heritage, history, land, and ancestors who came before them. While being shown her roots, the young girl and readers are shown how being from somewhere isn’t just about location, but about the people and the history that shaped us.

Books that bridge the gap

The books educators chose for “read aloud” in the classroom matter. As literary scholar Rudine Sims Bishop describes, books serve as “mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors.” Where Are You From? serves as a mirror for children similar to myself, who have grown up between cultures, and a window for those who grew up with a different experience. When young readers interact with stories that reflect diverse perspectives, they develop a deeper empathy and understanding for those around them. For children of immigrant families or unique backgrounds, books like this serve as a crucial reminder that their identities are celebrated, too.

stories that feel like home

Since discovering this book and learning more about the importance of representation in children’s literature, I’ve often wished I had more books like this in my elementary school. Books that reflected my experience, instead of quietly making me feel like there were no books that could “mirror” my life. Seeing characters who use words like Abuelo, who wrestle with questions of their authenticity, and whose families celebrate the diversity of their background can make all the difference for a child.

Changing the classroom

Authors such as Yamile Said Mendez are changing the game for students across America. Books like Where Are You From? reassure children that it’s okay to not have just one answer to the question “Where are you from?” — because their identity is a story that’s unique and beautiful all their own. Representation in children’s books isn’t just about meeting diversity quotas — it’s about making sure that every student sees themselves in the stories they read.

For children of all backgrounds, stories like these build crucial bridges of understanding, shaping a generation that embraces and celebrates diversity.