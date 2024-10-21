Calling All Finance & Accounting Girlies: Here Are 5 Tips To Succeed During Recruiting Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

To my fellow accounting and finance majors, September-November can be one of the most stressful times in your junior and senior years. While putting most of your effort into passing your 3000-4000 level courses (I’m looking at you, Cost Accounting), trying to maintain a social life, and now trying to recruit for internships and jobs, it is absolutely normal to feel overwhelmed and lost. But, how do we alleviate the worry and fear of rejection? Here is a list of 5 specific, attainable tips that will help you land yourself the career you have worked so hard for.

Network, Network, Network…

Networking may seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be! Many clubs in college, such as Women in Business, Accounting Society, and Finance Society, connect students who share similar goals and passions for their professional careers, while also introducing them to business leaders from around the U.S. As a member, you’ll have the opportunity to hear valuable advice through meetings and events on how to succeed professionally and ask questions about any concepts you’re unsure or nervous about. One thing I highly recommend is creating and regularly updating a LinkedIn profile. Business professionals often encourage you to connect with them, and once you do, they can view your profile updates and see the accomplishments you’re achieving on campus or in your internship/job. If you present yourself as an impressive candidate for a future position, they may reach out to you directly! This seemingly simple act of pressing “Connect” can open up numerous unexpected opportunities. Networking can feel daunting, but adding it into your routine during this season can make so much of a difference! / Unsplash

Polish up that Resumé!

Resumés are so important for any major, especially business majors! They are the first thing that recruiters see, and some companies now have AI reading them. This being said, your resumé needs to be short and sweet, explaining your most notable achievements on that one page. The best way to make your resumé better is by looking at your bullet points. I learned the What, How, and Why rule works best; you should describe what task or responsibility you held, how you successfully achieved it, and why it benefited the team as a whole. For example, one of my office administration jobs I held in college had a bullet point that read: “Managed external and internal office communications with professionalism and efficiency, enhancing workflow and ensuring timely and accurate information change within the office.” In this short sentence, I answered each question and gave recruiters a good idea of the role I played in the office. Be sure to remember that your resumé can look different based on the different internships/jobs you are submitting them to! Are you looking for a position that is very people- and team-oriented? Put the more personable jobs and clubs you have participated in, like customer service and an intramural sport you might have done. Is the position more introverted and analytical? Write down more clerical experience and skill-based activities you have completed in relation to the role you are applying for. This makes your resumé reflect the exact role you are looking for and looks highly impressive to recruiters. Having a resumé that will wow recruiters and exemplify the roles you have held in your life are essential to your success during this season. You should be proud of all you have done so far, so show it off! Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Don’t Forget That Cover Letter

Cover letters are one-page, persuasive pieces of writing that you send to recruiters along with your resumé. They allow you to introduce yourself to your potential employer, highlight your accomplishments, and accentuate the items on your resumé that you really want to be made known. Even if they are labeled as optional on an application, my advice is to still submit one! This will show motivation and excitement for the role you are applying for. There are a few things to remember when writing a cover letter. First, be concise and well-organized. In three to five paragraphs, there isn’t a lot of room to ramble, so choose each word carefully! Second, use the job description to guide your cover letter. When you do research on the company and the position you are applying for, your cover letter will show the interest that you have for the job at hand. Lastly, be very professional in your writing. Use correct grammar, avoid spelling and punctuation errors, and replace phrases like “To Whom It May Concern” with “Dear Hiring Manager” or “Dear Hiring Committee.” Cover letters can be a fantastic asset to boost your application, and taking 30 extra minutes to draft one up can make significant changes in recruiters’ decisions! Pixy

It’s All About the IntervieW

Interviews are, justifiably, the most daunting part of the whole recruitment process. You are finally face-to-face with an actual member of the company that you long to be a part of, and they are the first people to see what you are capable of in that company. Totally no pressure though, right? I completely understand the nerves and jitters that come with the interview process, but there are a few things that I do to fight through the nerves and create the confidence that I need to succeed. I highly recommend practicing mock interviews with your friends and family, or even in front of your pet or stuffed animals. Learning common interview questions and how to answer them is most successful when you say it out loud until it sticks. However, be prepared for curveball questions as well. Know everything that you put on your resumé; a good rule of thumb is that if you can talk about each thing on your resumé for two minutes, you are more than prepared for your interview. The other thing that I cannot stress enough are questions. Finding great questions that show you care about the role will impress the interviewers immensely. My go-to questions include, “Do interns have more opportunities to grow within (company name)?” and “What is your favorite thing about working at (company name)?” Having your questions written down also shows that you arrive prepared, and I remember one of my interviewers told me in the interview that he was very impressed that I had well-thought-out questions prepared to ask. Interviews are always going to be nerve-wracking, but finding the ways that make you feel more confident in what you are saying can completely change the trajectory of an interview! Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

Dress To Impress!