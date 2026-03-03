Is Your Boyfriend Holding You Back From Your Potential?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It isn’t always obvious when your significant other begins to bring you down, but after a certain amount of time, you begin to feel like you are taking care of someone else and just don’t know how to get out. Your goals begin to feel smaller, your confidence begins to fade, and all of a sudden, someone else’s needs come before your own. This is the reality of many people’s relationships.

For many, this shift happens quietly. Canceling plans to avoid conflict, leaving a party to call your partner to argue, texting around the clock, wondering why you guys argue so much, and not being present in the moment with your best friends are all signs your partner may be holding you back.

Warner Bros. Television

The Slow Realization

The real red flag is the slow realization that you are constantly changing yourself for someone who isn’t growing with you. Somewhere between being “understanding” and being “supportive,” you begin carrying the emotional weight of the relationship alone, sometimes feeling like you are taking care of a child.

Now, it isn’t always just one person. Some relationships just consume each other. You both argue, act toxic, and even act egotistical toward one another. The space for growth instead becomes a space for toxicity and hurt. The honeymoon curtain drops, and now you are left with a new realization of “who am I?” I began to question myself in my last relationship, as I began to see emotions and actions I had never realized I had within myself before.

I remember constantly arguing with an ex-boyfriend. I always felt upset and held back from my personal goals, until one day on a summer afternoon, it clicked. This person was holding me back from my dreams, my friends, and even my family. We were holding each other back. We became toxic to each other, and I just had to cut it off. So, I broke up with him. I went to bed and had the best night of sleep I’d had in a year.

Looking back a year later, I was stuck in a miserable job, centered my life around my boyfriend, and barely saw my hometown friends.

I allowed myself to unlock my potential the moment I let go of something so consuming. The thought had always been there. I felt down and confused most of the time, as did he. I just didn’t want to accept that my life was revolving around a man, and that I allowed it to.

These are all signs your partner may be holding you back. You know it, even if you don’t want to accept it, because you are scared to let go of the person. Maybe it’s the comfort of someone else accepting you for your flaws and the fear of not finding anyone else. But when you begin slipping in your personal life and constantly putting someone else above yourself, subtle changes occur, and red flags start to appear.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Isn’t it just me?

I realized something even bigger: this isn’t just my story. Nearly all of my best friends have lived some version of it. An anonymous close friend of mine recently broke up with her boyfriend. When I asked how she felt afterward, she didn’t hesitate. “The best way to describe it is I feel cleansed. I get to see you guys 10 times more, and don’t have to have someone constantly holding me back.”

I remember watching her live those arguments and feeling down. Now, she seems brighter and can tell her ex not to come back around when he tries to.

Another anonymous close friend echoed the same feeling. She ended her relationship around the same time as our other friend. Reflecting on it, she admitted, “He just held me back. I constantly had to take care of him instead of myself. One day, it just had to be over. I was miserable and couldn’t take it anymore. I feel like I lost so much time because of it.”

I remember seeing her feel like she was constantly taking care of someone else. Now she has opened so many opportunities for herself and describes how much happier she is within herself.

If the right person comes around, there should be room for growth and no neediness. So maybe the question isn’t why we stay so long, but when we will finally choose ourselves. Love shouldn’t require shrinking your world or putting your dreams on mute just to keep someone else comfortable.

What I have learned, and what my friends unknowingly confirmed, is that the right relationship does not drain you. It does not isolate you from your friends, your goals, or the life you are building. And if walking away feels like relief instead of regret, that is your answer.