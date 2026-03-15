Inside The Top Songs From ‘Cloud 9’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First impressions are everything. After my first few listens to Megan Moroney’s new album, Cloud 9, I just have one thing to say: Megan, you outdid yourself with this one. Dare I say it has no skips!? Spoiler alert: I am in love with every single song on this album. Cloud 9 has it all. Ranking them just might’ve been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. So, without further ado, here are my top five songs from Megan Moroney’s newest album, Cloud 9:

5. “Change of Heart”

I’ll be honest, I had a “Change of Heart” after listening to this song a few times through. My initial draft had this song ranked 13/15. I seriously don’t know what I was thinking during my first ranking, because this song is amazing. I mean, duh, I put it in the top five! Let’s start with the music itself. I’m obsessed with the way this song flows. The rhythm makes it so catchy, and that’s one of the reasons it jumped in rankings so dramatically, so fast. The backtrack is the cherry on top. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. The repetition of lyrics in a chant-like way is so iconic. The emphasis of “just bored” and “back and forth” in the chorus really makes this song come together. Here are a few of my favorite lines from this song:

“Cause what if we were soulmates?”

“I was in love, and you were just bored.”

“Zero out of ten, would never date again.”

“Don’t recommend all the back and forth.”

Basically, I’m just in love with the lyrics of this chorus. If I had to choose one song to go viral on TikTok from this album, I would choose this one. The song is so upbeat, you almost miss how devastating the lyrics actually are. It really just makes you want to have an attitude-filled lip sync and dance party.

Photo by Mikayla Bunnell

4. “6 Months Later”

Ever since this song dropped as a single, I’ve been obsessed. Finally, a song I can relate to with my own name in it! Just kidding, I can’t relate. No one’s ever called and said, “Hey Meg, I think I want you back, I’m a couple drinks in, thinking it’s my bad.” But hey, a girl can dream. Anyway, besides this line, the vibes of this song are so girl boss and upbeat that I still can’t get enough of it, even six months later (pun intended). Once again, this song is so catchy and just flows. And for the lyrics, they’re just iconic. Here are some of my favorites:

“Out of six feet deep, I was five.”

“Hey Meg, I think I want you back” (obviously because of the name mention).

“When you couldn’t care more, I couldn’t care less.”

“Oh, how the turns have tabled.”

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and blonder and hotter.”

Most of the lyrics I selected from this song have a fun vibe and mock different sayings. That’s what I love about this song, it’s just so fun. We should all be optimists like Moroney and make fun of the unfortunate situations. Oh wait, that’s lowkey what girls do already, and that’s why we love girlhood.

3. “I Only Miss You”

Man, oh man. This song leaves me almost speechless. I was not expecting Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran’s voices to sound so good together, but it might be one of the best duets I’ve ever heard. I seriously can’t get over how well they mesh. Their voices are so satisfying together, like puzzle pieces being put into place. It scratches my brain in just the right spot that I had to put it here at number three. This song (spoiler alert, number two) connects me to my roots of being that girl who only listens to sad music. You can’t blame me; when you can hear emotion in the lyrics, it automatically brings the song to the top of the list. The beat just solidifies the sadness in this song, and even though I want to cry, I still absolutely love it. Some of my favorite lyrics from this one are:

“And leave you in my dreams.”

“I only miss you when I’m breathing, and my face is far from blue.”

“This downpour outside ain’t nothing new.”

“I’ve been running from your memory, but damn, it keeps on catching up.”

“Put your pretty head on my shoulder, see if over’s really over.”

As you can see, the lyrics to this song are just as heartbreaking as the rhythm. If you’re reading this and relate to this song, I’m sending a hug your way. I don’t even relate to this and I’m still crushed, so I can’t imagine how you must feel.

2. “Wedding Dress”

As a girl who has never gotten over anything in her life, I officially declare this song the saddest song on the album. The music, the lyrics, everything about it just makes me want to sob. And even though it makes me want to sob, it’s still one of the best songs on the album. What can I say, I’m a sucker for heartbreaking songs. This song just encapsulates my biggest fear, and probably every girl’s biggest fear. Nobody wants to miss someone when they’re in a wedding dress. I’m currently listening to this song and on the verge of tears, so before I start bawling, here are my top lyrics of this one:

“Worst case, this drags on and on forever.”

“What if the missing you don’t ever go away?”

“What if you’re burned into my brain?”

“What if my heart’s already made up its mind?”

“Then out of the blue, I think of you?”

“So let me miss him now, but God, don’t let me miss him in a wedding dress.”

My favorite lyrics in this song are mostly the chorus, just like “Change of Heart.” Sorry guys, I’m trying to be original here, but the whole song has heartbreaking lyrics, and the most heartbreaking are in the chorus, so it is what it is. If you’ve got a problem with it, well, don’t take it up with me; I’m still crying over this song.

And finally, at number one…drumroll please…

1. “Stupid”

It would be “stupid” not to put this one here. Every girl has related to the things said in this song at least once in her life. And if you’re one of the rare exceptions, congrats, we’re all jealous of you. This song is for the girls who’ve had a relationship, situationship, talking stage, friendship, whatever it was, end with the famous ghosting method. It’s all about when that boy just spontaneously decides to move on, and we’re left in denial. If you can relate, I feel you, I see you, and I hear you. Outside of the relatability, I just had to put this song at number one because it’s so catchy, upbeat, and fun! I love everything about this song and have been listening to it on repeat since it came out. Here are just a few of my favorite lines from this iconic song:

“Maybe his phone died on a long drive.”

“No way he’d leave me on read for two weeks on purpose.”

“Maybe he’s busy picking flowers.”

“Surely his silence isn’t him letting me go.”

“With a girl like me, you don’t just disappear.”

“He wouldn’t do it. No way, no way a boy’s that stupid.”

“I’m humble and most days attractive.”

“No text back must mean something terrible has happened.”

“So, I check the local paper, making sure his name ain’t written in bold.”

Believe it or not, I actually took a few lines out of this list. That’s exactly why this song is at number one. Every single line is worth mentioning. I’ve said a bunch of these before, and I’m sure you have too. This song is just full of relatable lyrics and has so many comedic lines. I could keep going on and on about this song; it’s just so good. I think it’s my new all-time favorite Megan Moroney song…

Well, ladies and gents, these are my first impressions of Megan Moroney’s new album, Cloud 9. If you agree, let’s be friends. If you disagree, well, we can still be friends, don’t worry. I love everything about this album and hope we can at least agree on that. If you haven’t listened already, you really should. I’ll be listening to it on repeat for eternity.