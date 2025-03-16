HuskyTHON 2025 In Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Original photo by Amanda Stowe

After a year of fun events, record-breaking fundraising push days, and successful canning trips, HuskyTHON came to a close on March 8th. Over 4,700 people joined together in the field house to dance from 6 a.m. to midnight. The night ended with a lot of excitement as the members of the Management Team held up the numbers for the total amount fundraised this year. HuskyTHON 2025 marks the first time UConn’s dance marathon has ever broken $2 million, raising a record-breaking $2.1 million for Connecticut Children’s. Now is a great time to reflect on the successful year and everything that HuskyTHON 2025 accomplished. I’ll take you through HuskyTHON’s main events and accomplishments of this year!

Goat Yoga

Students had the opportunity to have fun and get outside with HuskyTHON’s goat yoga! This was a successful event, with a high level of attendance and lots of great memories made!

Child Health Week

In previous years, HuskyTHON just had Child Health Day, but this year it had an entire Child Health Week! This was a week to honor all the kids being the strongest versions of themselves and to support them through their fight. HuskyTHON participants had opportunities to learn about some of the kids receiving treatment at Connecticut Children’s. Also, the week included Child Health Day, a fundraising push day where participants were challenged to raise $41 each for the 41 locations of Connecticut Children’s across CT, MA, and NY.

Fall Fest

In October, HuskyTHON held Fall Fest, which is a fun fall-themed event on Fairfield Way. It included a variety of vendors, such as 2 Waves + the Sun Permanent Jewelry and Lost Locals, and food trucks, such as Chick-fil-A. Students also participated in fun activities like a pumpkin smash.

Campaign release

Every year, HuskyTHON has a different theme, which is referred to as that year’s campaign. The campaign for HuskyTHON 2025 was revealed on Oct. 16th and came with some exciting new merch. Campaigns for previous years include Go Beyond and Build the Moment. The campaign for HuskyTHON 2025 was Change the Tide and was all about pledging to make ripples, come together to make waves, and fight for a change!

Fall miracle cup

Many organizations, clubs, sororities, and fraternities at UConn have teams for HuskyTHON. During Miracle Cup, these teams competed against each other to win early access to a canning doc. Canning is one of the most effective ways to fundraise for HuskyTHON, so gaining early access has a lot of value to people involved in HuskyTHON. Canning is when you stand outside of stores and tell people about HuskyTHON and ask for donations. During Miracle Cup, teams could earn points for attending events throughout the week, including a basketball tournament and trivia night. This was a fun way for teams to get more involved in HuskyTHON!

Huskython 5k

HuskyTHON held its second annual 5K on Nov. 9th. This was a fun event where students were able to run around campus and enjoy the end of the nice, crisp fall weather.

Unite as one

HuskyTHON had its biggest fundraising push day of the fall semester on Nov. 13. HuskyTHON put the fun into fundraising and provided participants with various fundraising challenges throughout the day to help them reach their goals. On Unite As One, HuskyTHON raised a record-breaking $199,481.30 in just 24 hours!

Spring miracle cup

Miracle Cup came back for the spring semester too! Participants had another opportunity to earn points for their team. The leaderboard for this week-long competition determined the Night-Of food order. Events included a paint night, a bar night at Square Peg, and a dodgeball tournament.

day of strength

HuskyTHON had its biggest fundraising push day of the spring semester, Day of Strength, on Feb. 26. The goal for the day was to raise $375,000 as a HuskyTHON community, and participants went above and beyond, with HuskyTHON raising a record-breaking $451,516 in just 24 hours!

Amanda Stowe

Night-of

HuskyTHON’s main event of the year, the 18-hour dance marathon called Night-Of, was held on March 8. It was a fun day filled with lots of dancing, smiles, and excitement. Events and activities that took place during Night-Of included sunrise yoga, Zumba, Miracle Children (children who are patients at Connecticut Children’s) sharing their stories, UConn’s Got Talent, music by Wavy McGrady, and HuskyTHON rave. Night-Of ended with Circle of Hope and the reveal of the total amount fundraised during HuskyTHON 2025. Circle of Hope is when Miracle Children cut off each participant’s hospital band they put on at the beginning of the dance marathon to symbolize the hope that one day all of the patients at Connecticut Children’s will be able to leave the hospital and just get to be a kid. This year’s reveal was a record-breaking $2.1 million!

Conclusion

After a busy but successful year, HuskyTHON 2025 has come to a close. For those who want to get more involved in HuskyTHON, applications for the HuskyTHON 2026 Steering Board Vice President and Management Team Director positions are opening up. More information can be found on HuskyTHON’s social media channels, mainly their Instagram @huskython!