How Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Wardrobe Walked So Your Campus Outfits Could Run

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your TikTok For You page or other socials have recently been overrun with pictures of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, you’re not alone.

Thanks to Hulu’s new binge-worthy show, Love Story, a whole new generation of people are discovering the iconic Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and specifically her minimalist, clean-girl wardrobe. The show reintroduces the fiery, very public romance between JFK Jr. and Bessette Kennedy, but let’s be completely honest here: while their love story was interesting, her outfits are what really had me and other viewers pausing, screenshotting, and running to Pinterest for ideas on how I’m going to dress for class.

And, if you’ve been wearing straight-leg blue jeans, a warm, neutral peacoat, slick-back buns, and a pair of tiny sunglasses to class, and maybe a dash of black leather, congratulations. Bessette Kennedy walked so that your campus fits could absolutely sprint.

View this post on Instagram Via @vougeaustrailia on Instagram

The Blueprint

The ’90s: an era some of us wish we could have experienced. The fashion world was booming, logos were everywhere, and trends of all kinds were bold, fierce, experimental, exotic, and even hideous.

And then there was Carolyn Bessette, soon to be Bessette Kennedy, director of publicity for Calvin Klein in New York City.

While the fashion world turned maximalist, Bessette stayed true to herself. Her wardrobe consisted strongly of:

Long black/neutral wool coats

Straight leg, light denim

Silk slip dresses

Sleek boots, black loafers, and sandals

Tapered, black sunglasses

Neutral colored knits

No logos, no flashy jewelry, no trend hopping, and no unnatural-looking makeup. Bessette was known to not even brush or style her hair, but rather air-dry it or slick it back to seem as natural as possible. Her style felt calm. Controlled. Cool. Effortless. But in a way that everybody knew was intentional, and thrived to follow suit.

This same aesthetic is exactly what encapsulates college campuses today. Clean but comfy, neutrals, elevated basics, and a white t-shirt. Pieces that look polished yet put together, and can still survive a 15-minute walk to your early 9 a.m. lecture, rain or shine.

View this post on Instagram Via @themadaapp on Instagram

The Everyday College Outfit Guide

So, let me break down what I wear on campus, as well as what I see other people wear on campus.

Straight or relaxed jeans

Slick back bun or high pony

Fitted basic tees and/or knit sweaters

Chunky loafers or boots

Minimal jewelry

Oversized layers

Sounds kind of familiar, don’t you think? CBK mastered this look years ago and turned it mainstream without even trying. She was able to inspire others to dress “up” without looking stiff or uncomfortable, or overcompensating the look altogether. Unlike many trends in the 90s, the magic wasn’t in the flashy statement pieces like a Birkin bag or Gucci belt, but rather the balance.

On campus, you can see this idea represented fairly well. Instead of spending your already tight budget on the next new trend, you can repeat the same core pieces of your closet all semester and still look fresh because the foundational pieces are strong. So basically, it’s not about doing more, but less. The less you try, the better.

Why Neutrals are the way to go

To channel your inner CBK, your closet must consist of 80% black, 10% beige or brown, and then 10% “I don’t know why I bought this, but I think I can make it work.” Neutrals make getting dressed effortless, especially when time is limited before class. Everything goes together, there’s no clashing, and if I’m feeling adventurous, I’ll add a small pair of gold hoops or pearls, or even a claw clip. It’s perfect.

The Art of Looking Effortless (on Purpose, of course)

On a college campus, such as the University of Connecticut, we all know that winter lasts a long, long time. That means there are plenty of opportunities for layers and accessories. If there’s one thing CBK has taught us so far, it’s that minimalism only works when the fit is right. CBK’s outfits were precise; her clothes fit her perfectly, her coats weren’t too long, her shades weren’t too round. Attention to detail is incredibly important as it can turn a simple outfit into a closet staple. On campus, that might mean:

Investing in one really good coat instead of buying multiple to fit the trends

Finding jeans that actually fit your waist. (It may seem impossible, but I promise you they’re out there somewhere!)

Choosing a pair of shoes you can trek around UConn in, but still wear to dinner if you have a date after class. (Please! I’ve also fallen victim to platform Uggs, but it’s time to move on. I know your legs are sore after walking from Babbidge Library to South Garage because so are mine girl).

If you wake up in a pinch, channel your inner CBK. Effortless does not mean careless, but rather carefully curated.

why “quiet luxury” is more useful than you think

Quiet luxury, or for lack of better words, the “clean-girl” aesthetic, has been treated by the internet as a brand new, groundbreaking discovery that consists of high-quality fabrics, neutral tones, and OPI Bubble Bath manicures. Like most trends we see on the internet nowadays, there is always somebody who truly did it first, and that was CBK. She wasn’t dressing with logos or for trendiness, but rather for longevity and practicality. Her coats weren’t flashy, her bags weren’t covered in personalized monograms, and her outfits didn’t send out a cry for attention. She was even known for sending her Prada snowsuit back to Prada to have the Prada emblem removed before going away on a ski trip. Her style was natural, and that’s why it was powerful.

On a college campus, trends rotate faster than when our homework is actually due, and there’s something cool (and cost-effective!) about bringing back timeless pieces that won’t expire. Quiet luxury isn’t about the price tag, but the intention! It’s about wearing something YOU feel comfortable in, it’s flattering, feels good, and doesn’t leave you craving for validation. Once again, it’s also practical. CBK bodied that mantra effortlessly, and every time you reach for that basic white t-shirt and cardigan instead of the Shein crop top and high-waisted flare leggings, you’re channeling that same mindset.

View this post on Instagram Via @youthscenes on Instagram

Proof that effortless never truly goes out of style

To put it straight, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style was never about flashing her money or following the crowd, but about feminine power and intention. She proved that a perfectly fitted silk slip dress, paired with a neutral pair of Manolo Blahnik Callamu Mule heels, mascara, and mid-gold-sized hoops, was just enough for a night out in Manhattan. Now, with Hulu’s new show, Love Story, introducing Bessette Kennedy to a new generation, it’s beyond obvious that her legacy wasn’t just about being JFK Jr.’s wife, but also a powerful woman in the fashion world. So remember, next time you reach for that black down coat and slick your bedhead into a sleek bun before class, or choose comfort and practicality over trendiness, you’re tapping into the mantra that CBK carried with her daily. So remember that while CBK effortlessly walked through the streets of Manhattan in the ’90s with confidence, your campus outfits can run through the center of campus on the way to your morning lecture thanks to her.