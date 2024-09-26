Hot Or Not? Reviewing 4 Recent Marketing Campaigns

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an aspiring marketer, I’m always keeping an eye on the latest marketing campaigns from various brands. From bringing fictional collaborations to life and reviving archival campaigns to even marketing through $19 smoothies, some companies have really mastered the art of creative marketing lately.

Here are a few recent campaigns that, in my opinion, either hit or missed the mark.

J. CREW CAPSULE COLLECTION: HOT

Earlier this month, J.Crew relaunched its iconic catalog as part of the marketing campaign for its Fall 2024 collection. Social media has been all over this campaign—users have been pining for the resurrection of vintage J.Crew for years. The Instagram account @lostjcrew, which posts archival photos of ‘80s and ‘90s J.Crew collections, has amassed over 83k followers. Even J.Crew’s creative director, Olympia Gayot, posts mood boards on her Instagram featuring shots from the old catalogs.

With all of the love for vintage pieces in today’s fashion world, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing brands reconnect with their iconic archives and integrate them into modern campaigns. In an oversaturated market, J.Crew’s revival of classic styles helps it stand out. By drawing inspiration from the brand’s history—especially its peak in the ’80s and ’90s—J. Crew can offer something unique that modern competitors simply lack: iconic status.

As if the catalog launch weren’t enough, J.Crew also hosted a “J.Crew Newsstand” event in New York City, giving visitors the chance to grab one of the new catalogs while sampling modern brands like Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee and treats from the social-media-viral BonBon Swedish candy company. It was the perfect mix of new and old—trendy and iconic.

EMILY IN PARIS x BACCARAT: NOT HOT

I don’t know about you, but I’m obsessed with the latest season of Emily in Paris – talk about amazing marketing campaigns! I was surprised to find out that Baccarat, a collaborator of Emily in Paris‘s fictional Maison Lavaux perfumery, did a real-life, limited edition collaboration with the show.

Baccarat, widely known among younger generations for their fragrance Baccarat Rouge 540, which went viral on social media a few years ago, is actually a fine crystal manufacturer. Their “Baccarat for Emily in Paris” collaboration, “Heartbreak,” is an identical copy of the fragrance bottle featured in the show.

However, with a $490 price tag, this collaboration doesn’t really fit with the demographic of most Emily in Paris fans—especially since the product isn’t even an actual fragrance but just a crystal replica of the bottle. Baccarat said that they hoped “Heartbreak” would bring joy to a new generation of Baccarat fans, but even so, the collaboration doesn’t seem very realistic.

While it was exciting to see a real-life Emily in Paris collaboration, similar to the many high-end partnerships featured in the show, I feel there could have been more thoughtful consideration in creating a truly fitting collaboration. Seeing the product come to life as an actual fragrance would have been more appealing. The crystal just feels like a Baccarat product with the Emily in Paris name simply slapped on, without much regard for the show’s actual audience.

GLOSSIER X WNBA: HOT

After becoming the official beauty partner of the WNBA in 2020, Glossier has just released a new campaign featuring women’s basketball stars at its center. This collaboration aims to promote Glossier’s new lip gloss shades, which include neutral bronze, brown, and pink shades—staples for athletes that are functional both on and off the court.

I am obsessed with this partnership. Inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment are values at the forefront of both parties, making Glossier the perfect partner for the WNBA—and vice versa. I love the natural intersection of the beauty world with sports. This collaboration not only recognizes and embraces the growing support for women’s sports but also challenges stereotypes by portraying women athletes not just as competitors but as trendsetters.

I am excited to see where Glossier and the WNBA go from here. I anticipate some fun marketing opportunities in this collaboration’s future. How can Glossier continue to merge beauty culture with sports culture? Now seems like the perfect time to find out!

KATY PERRY X EREWHON: NOT HOT

Erewhon is an L.A.-based health food store known for its marketing campaigns that are executed through a unique medium: smoothies. Erewhon partners with celebrities and brands to create limited-edition smoothie flavors, usually timed with the other party’s promotion of a new project or product. These aesthetically pleasing smoothies usually attract a lot of buzz on social media. For example, Hailey Bieber’s “Strawberry Skin Glaze” smoothie, which coincided with the launch of her skincare brand Rhode, became a permanent addition to the Erewhon menu after gaining significant attention online.

The latest celebrity-endorsed smoothie was created in collaboration with Katy Perry, inspired by her newest album 143. Perry’s smoothie, “Orange You Glad I Love You,” is a tropical blend of orange, pineapple, and pitaya.

As good as the smoothie sounds, Erewhon’s recipe-to-success collaboration hasn’t worked out in Perry’s favor. The comments on the Instagram debut of the smoothie are filled with criticism regarding Perry’s decision to continue working with producer Dr. Luke, despite allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse made against him by Ke$ha. It seems like Perry has been trying to re-establish her legacy in the music industry with the release of a new album, but her hype is understandably being overshadowed by her involvement with Dr. Luke. For a company that seems to hold a major key to creative marketing right now, it’s surprising that Erewhon would choose to work with her despite the ongoing controversy.

It really is inspiring to see the creative strategies that different brands employ in their marketing campaigns. Each approach reflects how a brand understands consumer interests and trends, and it teaches us what does and doesn’t work. Even the campaigns that didn’t quite hit the mark can serve as valuable lessons for the company, consumers, and future efforts—sometimes, you don’t know what will resonate until you try.