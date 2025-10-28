Healing Souls: My Inspiration For Nursing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a young age, I’ve always been interested in the healthcare field and the career choices that come along with it. I never had an idea of what I wanted to be when I was older, or I was always switching it up. I shifted from psychiatrist to psychologist, to possibly the fashion business, and now nursing. Although I am only in my first semester of nursing school, I can already tell that this is what I was meant to choose as a career, and I am so excited to continue this process! From jumping around job idea to job idea, I found the perfect fit for me, but there were many factors that influenced my decision. Here is my journey into nursing and how I made the decision to go into this field!

At around 10 years old, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease. I was lucky enough not to have a very severe case, but I still needed treatment for it as it had caused enough damage and would only get worse without help. I began intravenous infusions and sat in the hospital for hours waiting for tests, things to be approved, the medication to be administered, etc. I was always grateful to have either one of my parents there to help if I was nervous. At first, it was a scary idea, especially for a kid, but once I met my nurse and I kept going, everything became much better. It can sometimes feel embarrassing for somebody to see you at your worst, but my nurse never made me feel shame. She was always a positive outlet that I could look to, even when things were bad. I had her for about four years, and I was so scared to get a nurse who wouldn’t be like her. But I got another great nurse who gave me the same support and positivity that my first one did. I continued to get better, not just with the physical help of the medication, but with the emotional help of the nurses as well. I always felt connected to them, and they truly inspired me to pursue a career in nursing. I knew I wanted to be that person for somebody and to be that outlet in a dark time.

In some aspects, I think being a sensitive person can help you in a career in healthcare or nursing. I was a sensitive kid who always took things to heart, whether it was towards me or towards somebody I cared about. Being sensitive can be portrayed as a bad aspect, but as I’ve grown, I’ve been able to turn that sensitivity into compassion for others and their situations. Personally, I believe being sensitive is a great quality that demonstrates how deeply you can feel for people you might not know. I’ve been able to have opportunities that have shown me the lives of many different people and the struggles that they endure. This opportunity has helped me to learn more about compassion and how to deal with individuals who are not at their best.

My opportunity was to become a volunteer at my local hospital in the summer between my junior and senior years of high school. Although I was just a volunteer, I was able to do little things for not only the patients in the hospital, but the workers as well. I did the small things, such as stocking up the nurse’s carts full of gowns, towels, linens, etc. I gave some of their patients cold water as long as they were able to have it. I answered the phones with my friend, and we ran supplies around the hospital. Working in a hospital environment, even as a volunteer, is an eye-opening experience. You’re exposed to a whole different life. Being young, I had very little experience around people who were very ill and in a bad place in their lives. This experience truly changed my outlook on life itself and the little things that cause gratitude in my everyday life.

Being a volunteer allowed me to work around nurses, CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistants), physicians, security, patients, patients’ family members, hospital staff, and so many more individuals who shaped my whole experience. I worked with other volunteers, young and old, who dedicated their time to bettering the lives of other people and the hospital itself. There was so much gratitude for the volunteers and the small tasks they did that made a difference. I was very lucky to be able to volunteer in such a welcoming environment. The love that was shown by the hospital made the hard days a little better. This experience truly solidified my career choice and gave me a look into the everyday tasks of nurses (depending on the specialty). I had gotten to see similar situations to what my nurses had gone through and how they handled them while also providing comfort to their patients.

I have only gotten a sneak peek into the lives of healthcare workers, but I am already so dedicated to the profession and the hardships that come along with it. My incredible nurses are my inspiration, and I strive to provide care just like them one day. I hope to always feel fulfilled in my career and to always put my best foot forward, especially for my future patients. I am so excited to continue my journey through nursing school, and I can’t wait to become a registered nurse!