Growing Apart And Finding Peace In Who You Are Becoming

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Season of change

College is a season of profound change. It pushes you out of your comfort zone and into a world where everything feels new — new people, new routines, and a new version of yourself. You begin to discover who you are outside of your home environment where you have been raised in. You are suddenly responsible for your own choices, your own schedule, and your own growth, which can feel both exciting and overwhelming at the same time. Along the way, you start to realize that not everyone who once fit perfectly into your life will continue to fit in the same way, or it might be that you don’t fit into someone else’s new life. And that is one of the hardest lessons to accept, especially when those people once felt like a permanent part of your world.

A friendship that felt like forever Drifting apart

Our phone calls became shorter and less frequent, and text messages took longer to respond to. Conversations that once flowed naturally started to feel forced, like we were trying to hold onto something that was slowly slipping away. We had an argument, but it was nothing different than past arguments we used to have that we fixed quickly, and we agreed to talk about it when I got back home, because we used to fix everything in person. But it was no longer as effortless as it once was. It felt heavier this time, like there was an unspoken distance growing between us that we could not ignore.

It was as if we were both growing in different directions, and no matter how much we cared about each other, we could not stop that from happening, and honestly, that realization hurt more than I expected. It felt like I was losing a part of my life, a part of myself. Someone who once knew everything about me was slowly becoming a stranger and that shift was difficult to process. We kept trying to fix something that did not necessarily need fixing. I wondered if I was doing something wrong or if I could have prevented it, replaying moments in my head and questioning what could have been different. Watching the friendship fade away was one of the most difficult adjustments I have had to make in college.

a new understanding

With time, I began to understand something important: growing apart does not mean the friendship failed. It does not erase the years of memories, the laughter, or the love that once existed. Those moments were real, and they mattered, even if the relationship changed. Some people are meant to be part of specific chapters of your life, not the entire story, and that is okay.

Letting go does not have to come with anger or resentment. Sometimes, it simply comes with acceptance. It means recognizing that both people are evolving, and that growth can take you in different directions. It means understanding that you can still care about someone, appreciate what you shared, and wish them well, even if they are no longer part of your everyday life. It also means giving yourself permission to move forward without guilt.

There is peace in growth

Now, I have reached a place where I am at peace with how things turned out. I have made new friends, built new routines, and created a life that reflects who I am becoming. I have learned to embrace change instead of fearing it, and to see it as a necessary part of growth rather than something to resist. Most importantly, I have learned that outgrowing someone does not mean losing them completely, it just means learning how to carry their impact in a different way. Their presence may no longer be the same, but their influence will always remain a part of who I am.

And that is something I am finally okay with.