Food Like No Other: 6 Recipes My Father Made That You Should Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past few years, I’ve had some amazing meals for dinner. Over half consist of cuisines from numerous countries including Japan, Canada, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France, and so many more. Cooking these meals is well beyond my skill level. However, I’ve had the pleasure of trying all of this fancy food because of my father, one of the greatest chefs ever.

In my opinion, my father should’ve opened his own restaurant. With how delicious his dinners are, he would’ve attracted hundreds of customers. At one point, we joked that if we won the lottery, we’d open our own restaurant and call it The Hungry Pitbull. Maybe it’ll happen. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Our future restaurant’s manager, maybe.

My father has cooked dozens of meals for my mother and I. I’ve enjoyed all of them, but six were so stellar that when the day comes that I learn to cook, I’ll make them for my friends and family. If you want to try something new or are unsure of what to cook, give these recipes a try!

Caribbean Jerk Shrimp Tacos

Of all the dinners my father has made, this one’s my all-time favorite. If you like Caribbean food, this meal will be right up your alley.

What I love most about this food is its diverse flavors. While the Caribbean spices sting your tongue, Caribbean jerk sauce, peppers, and sour cream add some sweetness. The only downside is that tacos can be messy. But if you have a napkin, you’ll be in good hands.

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

Making the Caribbean jerk shrimp tacos requires a heap of ingredients. The main ones are jumbo shrimp, Caribbean jerk sauce, soft taco shells, and peppers. To cook the tacos, you’ll need a griddle and a holder. While the tacos involve numerous ingredients, producing them is a smooth process. The full recipe can be found online.

Poutine

If you’re Canadian, you know how symbolic this meal is. Not only is it very tasty, but it’s served everywhere in Canada: restaurants, homes, and at sports games.

I first heard of poutine when I researched Canadian traditions. Seeing the yummy cheese curds and gravy intrigued me, and made me develop a sense of hunger. One night, I asked my father if he could cook this for my mother and I. His response was “Of course.”

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

The poutine my father made doesn’t entirely look like the one in Canada. However, he did an outstanding job cooking it. One thing he did that Canadians do when making poutine is adding the cheese curds before the gravy. At first, my father thought the cheese curds went on the gravy, but it turns out it’s the other way around.

Like the Caribbean jerk shrimp tacos, the poutine has various flavors. While the warm gravy sits on your tongue, the smooth texture of the fries and cheese curds mixes with the gravy, making the poutine a very pungent meal. If you’re going to Canada or want to get a taste of Canadian food, I highly recommend trying poutine.

Ramen Noodles

Ramen noodles are one of the best ingredients. Not only are they delicious, but you can add anything to them.

My father cooked this meal twice last summer. The first time he did it, he added Yum Yum sauce, Japanese barbecue sauce, and chicken pieces. While that was delectable, the second time my father cooked it was even better. That time, my father added Japanese barbecue sauce, chimichurri, and Italian sausage. That was remarkable because I got a taste of Japan, Argentina, and Italy in one dinner.

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

Cooking ramen noodles is very easy. All you need is a pot, water, and a stove. Ramen noodle packages are sold at just about every grocery store, so you’ll have no trouble finding them. The cooking instructions are usually on the packages, which I find convenient since you won’t have to look up the recipe.

Paella

If you’re from Spain, you already know what this is.

For those who aren’t Spanish, paella is a traditional Spanish dish. It’s served on numerous occasions, such as sporting events, festivals, restaurants, and social gatherings. There are six types of paella: seafood, mixed, Valencia, vegetable, paella de marisco, and black rice.

I’m not entirely sure what type of paella my father made. However, I know the paella was luscious. It wasn’t cooked the exact traditional way, because of my father’s inexperience with paella. Nevertheless, having the paella was a memorable experience that I want to relive.

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

Paella has a lot of ingredients. The main ones are mussels, jumbo shrimp, Spanish rice, saffron, chicken thighs or breasts, and chicken broth. Depending on what kind of paella you want to make, you might need additional ingredients. If you produce seafood paella, you’ll need extra seafood. If you cook vegetable paella, you’ll need additional vegetables like peppers, peas, mushrooms, tomatoes, green beans, and seasonal squash.

Besides requiring a lot of ingredients, cooking paella is a multi-step process. To ensure your paella mimics the Spanish kind, I recommend following its cooking instructions.

Argentine Steak with Cheesy Mushrooms and Chimichurri

If you’re familiar with Argentine food customs, you’ll know that one of them is steak. It’s been argued that Argentina has the best steak in the world. Considering its popularity, I’m assuming it’s true.

I first found out about Argentine steak online. Although the steak was new to me, I already knew about chimichurri, because I once tried it at one of the University of Connecticut’s dining halls.

My father’s version of the meal slightly deviates from traditional Argentine steak recipes. One reason is the mushrooms. They weren’t a part of the recipe I found online; my father simply added them. The chimichurri we used is also different. While chimichurri is usually green, the one we used was red. Despite the color difference, it has the same spice as the green chimichurri.

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

There are a few websites that describe how to cook Argentine steak with chimichurri. One is the Foodie Whisperer. Making Argentine steak is straightforward because it has the same cooking process as American steak. If you would like to add mushrooms to your meal, there are a few resources that specify how to cook them.

Bacon Potato Pancakes

If you’re looking for a loaded meal, this is the one.

I found this recipe on Pit Boss Grills. I remember looking at the image for the first time, and thinking to myself that I needed to try this. My father told me he’ll make anything as long as it’s within reason. In other words, he agreed to make the bacon potato pancakes.

After my father cooked the pancakes, they didn’t look like the image on Pit Boss Grills. However, the rough texture and melted cheese made it a flavorful dish. The bacon was also a very nice touch.

Original photo by Jaylyn Davis

The recipe’s main ingredients are bacon, potatoes, cheese, and eggs. Feel free to include other toppings as well. Cooking the bacon potato pancakes isn’t demanding. All you need to do is mix the ingredients together and cook them on the griddle. More information can be found on the Pit Boss website.

I absolutely love my father’s cooking. My father says he does okay, but truth is, he does better than most chefs.

You might’ve had some of these meals. Maybe you haven’t. But if you’re looking to try new dishes, I highly recommend trying one or more of these recipes! Trust me: you won’t regret it!