‘Filthy Rich Fae’ Series Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the start of the new year, I set a goal to read consistently year-round instead of only during the summer. Lately, though, it’s been hard to find a book that can truly hold my attention. That changed with Geneva Lee’s Filthy Rich Fae series, set in New Orleans and centered on Cate Holloway and Lachlan Gage. These first two books completely pulled me in. I’ve been recommending them to all my friends and now I’m (impatiently) counting down to the third installment this October. Let’s dive into my thoughts on the first two books.

Book One: Filthy Rich Fae

The series begins in Gage Memorial Hospital, where we meet Cate Holloway, an ER nurse treating a wave of overdoses caused by a dangerous street drug called “Trinity.” During her shift, two gunshot victims are rushed in: one dead, the other, to her horror, her brother Channing. She learns he was selling Trinity and was caught in the crossfire. Furious and frightened, Cate realizes she’s become entangled with the powerful Gage family, the drug’s sole producers. Desperate to protect him, she reports his involvement to the police (despite hospital policy and the fact that the Gages own the hospital) then confronts them at their hotel to demand his freedom.

There, she meets Lachlan Gage, the ruthless and magnetic head of the family. In her desperation, Cate unknowingly bargains her soul for her brother’s life. Lachlan is revealed to be the fae prince of the Nether Court, where bargains are sacred and nearly unbreakable. Cate is swept into the Otherworld, where she meets his siblings (Fiona, Ciara, and Shaw) and his penumbra, Roark, his fiercely loyal right-hand man. She is allowed to work in the human world by day, but at midnight she must return to the Otherworld to spend her nights with Lachlan.

Lee’s worldbuilding blends gritty modern realism with lush, otherworldly intrigue, and the slow-burn tension between Cate and Lcaklan crackles throughout. Though the pacing occasionally feels heavy with lore, the emotional stakes rooted in loyalty, survival, and forbidden desire, make this dark, decadent romance a compelling start to an addictive series. And those cliffhangers at the end? OMG!

book one Rating: 4/5

Book two: Filthy Rich fae: Fallen court

Fallen Court plunges readers deeper into the dangerous, seductive fae world, raising the stakes for both Cate and Lachlan as threats close in from every side. Separated from Lachlan, Cate endures captivity and ruthless political schemes that test her strength and resilience, while Lachlan fights to survive in a realm where betrayal waits at every turn. When they are finally reunited, long-buried family secrets surface, along with a shocking truth about Cate. Meanwhile, a string of mysterious murders in New Orleans once again places the Gage family at the center of suspicion.

Lee’s use of dual perspectives keeps the tension high, weaving court intrigue, magic, and emotional conflict with her signature sensual edge. The romance remains the heart of the story, even as secrets and misunderstandings work to strain their bond, and the expansive worldbuilding gives the plot cinematic momentum. Though the pacing felt uneven at times, and slower than the first book, the dramatic twists and final cliffhanger left me desperate for the third installment.

book two Rating 3.5/5

My Hopes for Book Three

Looking forward to the third installment, I hope Cate fully steps into her power and embraces her true self; no more half-truths or hidden legacies. I’m also hoping this book reconnects more closely to the original plot, as the second book felt somewhat off course. I’d love a deeper exploration of the fae courts and to witness the fallout from the shocking betrayal at the end of book two. Most of all, I am rooting for Cate and Lachlan to finally reunite, fight side by side, and stay together. Bring on higher stakes, sharper twists, a deepening romance, and a tighter, consistent plot, and I’ll be more than ready to return to the Otherworld and New Orleans one more time.