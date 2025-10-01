8 Countries in 2 Weeks: The Ultimate Tour Through Europe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, my mom pulled off the ultimate surprise — a two-week European adventure with my sister, my aunt and me. The trip kicked off with four days in Athens before we hopped on a bus tour that whisked us through seven countries in just eight days. As someone who had never been out of the country before, it was the perfect way to finally break in my passport and dive headfirst into a whirlwind of new places, food, and culture.

Country one: Athens, Greece

My first (and favorite) stop was Athens, and it set the tone for the entire trip. From the moment we landed, we were greeted with warm smiles and helpful locals who embodied Greece’s famous hospitality. We stayed in Monastiraki Square, surrounded by a vibrant flea market full of unique shops, an Italian bakery with incredible pastries and sandwiches, and endless authentic Greek cuisine — where I officially became a gyro fan.

Exploring the city was forgettable. We toured historic landmarks like the Olympic Stadium and the Acropolis, then escaped Athens’ intense heat with a beach day that offered stunning views and fresh, delicious seafood at a nearby restaurant. At the start of my journey, Athens exceeded every expectation, and I can’t wait to return.

Original photo by Mikayla Bunnell

Country Two: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Our next stop was Amsterdam, the first official stop of the bus tour and the perfect place to begin. Having seen it in countless movies, it had long been on my must-visit list, and I was thrilled to finally check it off. Before heading into the city, we visited a farm where we learned the art of clog making and cheese production, followed by a gift shop filled with souvenirs — from clog keychains to handbags — and, best of all, endless varieties of cheese to sample.

In the city, we started with a scenic river cruise through the center, learning about its rich history while taking in the beautiful views. Afterward, we spent hours exploring on foot, shopping until we could hardly carry more. We ended the evening sitting on the pier, watching the sunset over the water – a truly surreal moment. If Amsterdam is on your list, go.

Original photo by Michaela Elam

Country Three: Rhine Valley, Germany

Our next stop was Germany, where we began with a wine tasting that, even as a non-wine drinker, I found delicious. We had time to explore the area, visiting a historic church and browsing souvenir shops, before setting off on a river cruise that offered both food and fascinating history. Afterward, we attended a cuckoo clock demonstration, learning how these intricate pieces were crafted.

On the way to the next destination, we stopped in Ulm, where we wandered through a lively farmer’s market and visited the Ulm Minster, the tallest church in the world – a breathtaking sight. Of course, we also sampled local German cuisine and picked up a few more souvenirs along the way. Germany offered a perfect blend of history, culture and local flavors, leaving us with unforgettable memories before continuing our journey.

Country Four: Innsbruck, Austria

Next up was Austria, and it completely blew me away. Our gorgeous hotel was just a 10-minute walk from the city center, where we started with a quick history lesson before setting off to explore on our own. Innsbruck had some of the best souvenir shopping – of course, I couldn’t resist grabbing a t-shirt and a shot glass. We sampled the famous Austrian apple strudel (delicious!) and even stumbled upon a spontaneous orchestra performance that made wandering the streets feel magical. Austria is absolutely a place I can’t wait to return to.

Country Five: Venice, Italy

This stop was the one I’d been most excited about – and it didn’t disappoint. Before reaching Venice, we made a quick stop in Verona, the birthplace of Romeo and Juliet. Time was short, but I couldn’t miss Mira Mira, a jewelry store I’d heard about for its cute, affordable pieces. I left with two stunning gold rings, and after enjoying some of the best truffle and mushroom pasta of my life, I grabbed a few souvenirs before we headed to Venice.

Venice completely took my breath away. We opted for the “A Night in Venice” excursion, starting with a water taxi ride into the city center – the views from the water were absolutely magical. After a brief history lesson, we explored on our own, sampling authentic Italian gelato (worth every hype!) and even stopping at another Mira Mira store for another ring, plus a t-shirt and keychain. The highlight, of course, was the gondola ride, gliding through serene canals and open waters. The evening ended with a rich, delicious dinner of Alfredo pasta and Panna Cotta, an Italian dessert made from thickened sweet cream, followed by a water taxi ride back at sunset. Venice is now officially at the top of my must-return list.

Original photo by Michaela Elam

Country Six: Interlaken, Switzerland

Leaving Italy was bittersweet, but Switzerland quickly stole the spotlight. Our first stop was Lucerne, where we wandered the charming streets before boarding a lake cruise surrounded by breathtaking mountain views. That evening, we checked into our hotel in Wilderswil and enjoyed a South-African-inspired dinner before resting up for the next day’s adventures.

The following morning, we hopped on a train to Interlaken. The city was gorgeous – its crystal-blue water alone was worth the trip. I couldn’t resist sampling Swiss chocolate and ended up with a “Blond Caramel” bar, creamy white chocolate filled with caramel, and it was divine. What really amazed me, though, was watching the paragliders land right in the city center. The energy was incredible, and I’m definitely adding “paragliding in Switzerland” to my bucket list.

Original photo by Michaela Elam

Country Seven: Paris, France

One of our final stops was the “City of Love,” and it’s easy to see why. We kicked things off with a cruise along the River Seine, passing landmarks like the Louvre, before grabbing a classic baguette lunch. A visit to a perfume museum gave us a peek into the art of fragrance-making (with plenty of samples, of course), and along the way we caught a glimpse of the Arc de Triomphe.

That evening, we joined the optional “Evening in Montmartre” excursion, visiting the iconic Moulin Rouge and the stunning Sacré-Cœur Basilica. Dinner was a three-course French feast – onion soup, salmon with potatoes and peppers, and the dreamiest créme brûlée. Naturally, the night ended at the Eiffel Tower, watching it sparkle against the Paris sky. Truly a surreal way to experience Paris.

Country Eight: Brussels, Belgium

At last, the trip wrapped up as we made our way back to Amsterdam, with a quick stop in Brussels. Naturally, we were told to try the local staples, waffles, chocolate and moules et frites (mussels and fries), so I happily did. The winner? Salted caramel cocoa-dusted truffles that were absolutely divine. We also visited the Atomium, the iconic monument from the Brussels World Fair, a perfect finale to an unforgettable journey.

This trip reminded me just how much beauty and history the world holds, and I’m beyond grateful to have experienced even a small piece of it. Traveling through so many countries in such a short time opened my eyes to new cultures, flavors, and perspectives that I’ll carry with me forever. If you ever get the chance to take a journey like this, don’t hesitate – it’s truly worth it.