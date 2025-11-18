DIML: UConn Law School’s Diversity Pre-Law Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an aspiring lawyer, many dreads and fears fill my head about the preconceived notions of applying to and being in law school. Fortunately, my friend stumbled across a flyer for a program being held by the University of Connecticut School of Law: a whole day dedicated to what it’s like to be in law school and how to get there. I immediately jumped on the chance and explored the world of law school on Nov. 2. Come along with me throughout my day at UConn Law!

10 A.M. : Welcome and mock class

Upon arrival, we saw a beautiful campus with old buildings and beautiful structures. We were welcomed into the Stuart F. Smith Reading Room for breakfast and opening remarks. I was able to connect with other pre-law students from Storrs at this point, which was an incredible experience. Then, we began the day with a mock class on Wills, Trusts, and Estates by Professor Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. Similar to a real law class, we had prepared ourselves for class through assigned case readings beforehand. I felt confident in the knowledge I was able to share and gain throughout the class. The professor did a great job of explaining the concepts through interesting stories and real-life concepts!

11 A.M. : Current law student panel

Afterwards, we had the opportunity to hear from current law students in their first and second years of school at UConn. There were a variety of questions and they provided valuable insight from a more direct, student-centered point of view, given there’s a smaller age gap between us and them. Students represented various affinity groups which highlighted diversity, equity, and inclusion within the school. It was very interesting to hear different perspectives, especially considering nontraditional students that took a few years before tackling law school. Sometimes it can be easy to forget that every story and background is different, and that not every journey is linear. It gave me perspective on how many different backgrounds can come together to learn the law and how we can all work for a better world.

12 p.m. : Lunch with professors + Campus tour

Next, we were split into smaller groups and paired with current faculty members for lunch. We had the opportunity to network and ask questions about law school and legal professions from experienced professionals. I was able to gain insight into working in corporate law, which has been an area of interest for me. Furthermore, I got to connect with other students at my table, some of which go to UConn now! Towards the end of lunch, we were given the option to take a tour of the campus. We were shown various aspects such as the library, cafe, 1L lecture halls, and where certain journals are headquartered. We also got to witness a practice round of a Moot Court case by students practicing for competition.

1 P.M. : Legal Writing workshop

After lunch, we took part in a workshop with Legal Writing professors at UConn Law. It was a slight change from my more recent writing styles, because as much as I love a Her Campus listicle, legal argumentative structures have quite different features. One factor I really enjoyed was starting with a mindfulness exercise. Not only did it give me some peace of mind now, but it reflected the importance of mental health down the road, as law school can certainly be stressful. It made me feel seen and made me find comfort in my future plans. We then hopped into the workshop which broke down a case on immigration into different parts, noticing the diction and placement on each side of the argument. It was a relevant topic as well as large part of law school, so it definitely proved to be beneficial to go over it.

2 P.M.: Conversation with Faculty

After a productive workshop, faculty from UConn Law came in for their own panel regarding classes from a professorial perspective, as well as reflection on their own legal careers. We were joined by Maynard, Professor Willajeanne F. McClean, and Molly Land, the Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. The faculty were able to share details about academic life from a different point of view from the students, as they were more focused on their own teaching styles and what they look for in students. I enjoyed having both sides of the story and seeing how law school differed from undergraduate structures.

3 P.M.: A Window into Admissions

Then came a dreaded but absolutely necessary segment for me: admissions preparation. An admissions counselor for the law school gave us a brief presentation on the components of a successful law school application, the timeline to apply smoothly, and what steps should be taken early to ensure admission. The discussion gave me insight into things I hadn’t understood before, like LSAT timing and how expensive it really is to apply and attend law school. However, as disheartening as the process may sound, I wasn’t discouraged from following my dream. If anything, I became more motivated to work harder and get to where I want to be.

3:30 P.M. : Exploring legal professions

The final section of the day was one last panel with four current legal professionals in various fields and specializations. We were able to hear them talk about what they do now and how their journey impacted who they are today. A very relevant part of this panel that was different from others was a discussion about imposter syndrome and belonging. Since the whole day was meant to promote diversity, it was very encouraging to hear from so many different backgrounds, reassuring students that they don’t need to come from affluent or experienced backgrounds to make it in law. It was also interesting to learn about how many different paths one can take with a J.D.

Takeaways as an aspiring law student

I will admit that I was afraid to sign up for this day and realize that I no longer want to pursue what I’ve dreamt of for so long. However, I was glad to find the opposite to be true. I felt right at home participating in lecture discussions, connecting on genuine topics through networking, and feeling confident in my abilities to grow in the field. As I move forward in my pre-law journey, I will remember the key details and connections I made on this day. I would absolutely recommend that anyone interested in pursuing law school attends this event!