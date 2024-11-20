Christmas (Movie) Time is Here! These are my Top 5

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing I love about the end of the year is the tendency of people to start thinking about Christmas in early November (it’s me, I’m people). I will admit I’m a little biased about this time of year as a December baby, but many can agree that the Holiday season brings joy, love, and unity. It’s a time to enjoy special foods, music, and movies that make you remember the days of childhood when we longed for Santa to head down the chimney and enjoy the cookies we left out. My favorite tradition is watching a series of movies throughout December with my family, so here are my top 5 from our cinematic adventures.

Honorable Mention: Prep and Landing

Ok, so Prep and Landing technically isn’t a movie. However, I couldn’t imagine a Christmas without it. The Prep and Landing franchise consists of two short films of about 20 minutes each, released in 2009 and 2011 respectively. The story follows Christmas elves Wayne and Lanny as they venture through the inner workings of Christmas Eve. Their mission is to prepare homes around the world for the arrival of Santa Claus. From making sure no creatures are stirring to trimming the tree, these mini bundles of joy are perfect for a little family night. It’s definitely one of those things where perspectives change as you get older, which I’ve noticed from watching them three times a year.

#5: It’s a wonderful life (1946)

This is a classic film that I watch every New Year’s Eve with my family. It’s about a man named George Bailey, who exemplifies the idea of selflessness to all those who are in his life. However, this selflessness leads to him struggling mentally to the point of suicidal thoughts. This doesn’t seem as jolly as many Christmas tales, but the warm sense of community is explored when a guardian angel comes down to show George what it would be like if he never existed at all. George then realizes the value of life, loved ones, and the spirit of the holidays. This movie always makes me feel cozy and thankful for what I have, especially when watching it towards the end of the year.

#4: national lampoon’s Christmas vacation (1989)

I think this movie is super underrated but so great! I believe that 1989 was a great year due to the birth of Taylor Swift and this movie. The main character Clark Griswold wants to have the perfect Griswold family Christmas, resulting in a plethora of goofy adventures from finding the perfect tree in the woods to managing his crazy family members all in the same household. My personal favorite moment is when they open little dates of an advent calendar to show the time passing, and one of the days they open is my birthday! There are jokes for viewers of all ages and the Griswolds will have you loving your crazy family by the end.

#3: Home alone (1990)

Other than describing how I’ll be spending my winter break, Home Alone does an amazing job of getting me ready to be in a Christmas mood. Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister was feeling ignored at his family gathering, while his family found him to be annoying and bratty. In return, he wished for his whole family to disappear, and they did! They ended up forgetting him at home when they left for a vacation in Paris. Left by himself, Kevin is handed the task of fending off neighborhood robbers, Marv and Harry, while his family desperately tries to return home. With stars such as McCaulay Caulkin, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and more, everyone learns a heartwarming lesson and shows the true meaning of the holidays.

#2: Elf (2003)

Elf is a fan favorite, as well as one of the movies my dad and I will quote on a year-round basis. Buddy the Elf has lived in the North Pole his whole life, only to one day discover that he is actually a human! Upon discovering this *shocking* information, Buddy travels all the way to New York City in search of his estranged birth father. He learns how to act like a human and shows the Christmas spirit of being an elf to those around him along the way. Suddenly, the once cynical businessmen of the city became filled with hope and joy for Santa Claus’ arrival on Christmas Eve. With the wit and talent of Will Ferrell and Zoey Deschanel, this film became an instant classic and something I couldn’t imagine the holiday season without.

#1: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Who could ever forget this amazing holiday special? This is easily my favorite version of Dr. Seuss’ famous story following a well-known lime-green character. In this version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, we get to see a vibrant Jim Carrey and a young Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl) create timeless film moments and bring warmth to many. This stellar cast also includes Christine Baranski, who played Tanya in Mamma Mia, and Molly Shannon, a former star of SNL. Beyond these accomplished actors, this take on a classic Christmas tale has produced many internet memes and TikTok sounds, including one where the Grinch goes through his busy schedule of “wallowing in self-pity”, “staring into the abyss”, and of course “Jazzercise“. I can attest that this is definitely my favorite holiday film, due to the fact that when they took it off Netflix I went and found it on YouTube just to keep the tradition alive.

I firmly believe that it’s never too early to watch some great Christmas movies, and hopefully, this little list can get you started if you’re stuck on what to watch. Have an amazing Thanksgiving and holiday season!