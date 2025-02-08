Crude But Comforting: My Favorite Adult Cartoons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

“Should I be watching this?” is the question that I used to ask myself when a wildly crazy joke was made by a pixilated cartoon man on my screen. Though, most of the time, the question would dissociate within a millisecond of it being in my brain and I somehow would end up laughing while continuing the show. Adult cartoons have a funny way of keeping me hooked even through the crude jokes, the random plots, and the crazy social commentary. There is no doubt that the genre has evolved vastly over the years and has become widely complex.

These cartoons somehow blend irreverent humor and sharp dialogue, yet sometimes contain genuine vulnerability in ways that resonate with audiences. There is a surprising level of emotional depth, with characters who struggle with relatable issues like loneliness, identity, and existential angst. The balance between crude humor and heartfelt moments creates a unique kind of comfort — it’s a reminder that even in the most chaotic and ridiculous parts of life, there is room for sensitivity and connection. The outlandish humor makes us laugh, while the emotional arcs make us feel strangely seen, offering an escape that feels oddly reassuring in a world that can be just as messy as the cartoons themselves. So, without further ado, here are a few of my favorite cartoons.

BoJack horseman

I’ve been compelled by BoJack Horseman for a while; a friend recommended it to me back in the day and from then on I’ve always enjoyed it. The show follows BoJack, a washed-up TV star struggling with addiction, self-worth, and the fear of being forgotten. Its characters, especially BoJack himself, are deeply flawed, their behavior often self-destructive, which mirrors the series’ willingness to confront difficult, uncomfortable themes like addiction, depression, and existential crisis. Yet, amid the crudeness, there’s an undeniable comfort in how the show handles vulnerability. The humor in BoJack Horseman is undeniably sharp, often absurd, and at times downright dark, but it’s precisely this combination that makes it so compelling. Its combination of the crude and the tender, the dark and the hopeful, captures the complexities of life in a way that’s both entertaining and emotionally resonant.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty holds a special place in my heart as it was this show that really got me into adult cartoons in the first place. It stands out as one of the most random and boundary-pushing shows I’ve watched, using its chaotic humor as a way to explore deeper, often uncomfortable, truths about existence. The show’s wild sci-fi adventures are filled with over-the-top absurdities (alien worlds, grotesque body humor, and Rick’s gleeful nihilism) delivering a brand of crassness that’s impossible to ignore. Its humor is dark and irrelevant with characters like Rick (alcoholic, genius madman) and his neurotic grandson, Morty, navigating bizarre and often dangerous escapades that push moral and existential boundaries. Yet, in a universe full of randomness and absurdity, the show highlights the small but significant moments of human connection; whether it’s Rick showing rare, fleeting care for his family or Morty struggling with his identity. I truly do adore this show a lot and often find myself going back to watch it all over again.

South Park

I first became hooked on South Park through edits of it that would often show up on my TikTok feed. At first, I was wildly surprised by the sheer lack of filter that the show held. Over time, I found it rather fun and silly. South Park has long been known for its unapologetically crude humor and its no-holds-barred approach to satire, making it probably one of the most controversial cartoons out there. The show has never hesitated to push boundaries, often relying on shocking, edgy humor to comment on everything from politics and religion to pop culture and social issues. The characters — Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny — are the epitome of the show’s irreverence; they’re little boys who don’t act so little and often get caught up in absurd situations. To me, what makes South Park comforting is its willingness to be brutally honest. The show doesn’t shy away from making fun of everything, but it does so in a way that highlights the absurdity of society. Its crude jokes don’t exist just for shock value; they’re often vehicles for deeper reflections on hypocrisy, inequality, and the contradictions inherent in modern life. South Park is one of the few shows that refuses to be bound by political correctness which, while outlandish when I’m not in the mood, reminds me that the world is messy, confusing, and often ridiculous—and that’s okay.

the venture bros

On the surface, this show first seemed to me like a parody of classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons (think Scooby-Doo) with its mix of mad scientists, goofy sidekicks, and bumbling superheroes. Yet beneath this, The Venture Bros explores a lot of complex themes — identity, legacy, failure, and the struggle to find meaning in a world that seems to constantly mock your ambitions. Dr. Venture, the egotistical, self-pitying scientist, spends much of the show trying to escape the shadow of his father’s legacy, while his two sons, Hank and Dean, navigate their own series of misadventures, each one sort of bumbling their way through life in search of purpose. The show often takes a darkly comic look at the failures of its characters, from the tragic lives of its villains to the seemingly endless parade of misguided decisions by the Venture family. There is a heartfelt undercurrent to the show though; it, much like many other cartoons, has this entertaining ability to poke fun at the world while still reflecting on the realness of being a human being.

family guy

From Peter’s constant stream of nonsensical decisions to the deadpan sarcasm of Brian and Stewie’s twisted antics, Family Guy regularly pushes the envelope with its satirical takes on everything. The show knows exactly how to play with taboo subjects, throwing jokes at its audience without much hesitation. This unpredictable nature is part of what makes the show so engaging — there’s no telling what wild joke or offbeat reference will come next, and that unpredictability is part of the charm. What’s also charming is that despite the craziness of the Griffin family’s lives, there’s a sense of continuity in their dynamic. Peter’s ridiculous schemes, Lois’s exasperated but steadfast love, Meg’s endless bad luck, and Stewie’s diabolical plans all serve as a backdrop to the family’s core relationships. The show’s manic energy may be outrageous, but it’s this constant, albeit dysfunctional, bond between the family members that makes it feel grounded. No matter how far the plot spirals there’s comfort in knowing that the Griffins will stick together, even if they don’t always get along. Their family dynamic, a special one for sure, is a core reason why I love the show so much.

Daria

One thing about me is that I will devour an old MTV cartoon. I’m too easily appealed by the style of animation. But my favorite one has to be Daria, perhaps because I can relate to her deadpan character a little bit. Daria is a show that stands apart from many other animated series by blending a sharp, sardonic wit with an undercurrent of melancholy and introspection. The humor is dry, often biting, as Daria Morgendorffer — smart, super sarcastic, and disaffected — navigates high school life in the suburban town of Lawndale. The show’s comedy frequently comes from Daria’s cutting commentary on her surroundings, whether it’s the vapid behavior of her classmates, the obliviousness of her parents, or the hollow, consumer-driven world around her. Daria’s cynicism may seem like a defense mechanism against the triviality of her world, but it’s also a way for her to find clarity in an often bewildering reality. What I like about Daria is that unlike many other teen shows where characters’ lives revolve around fitting in or finding acceptance, Daria gives space to the quieter, more introspective side of adolescence — the awkwardness, the sense of not quite belonging, and the search for meaning in a world that often feels superficial. The show creates a world where intellectualism and skepticism are seen as valid responses to life, offering a quiet kind of comfort to viewers who, like Daria, may not always find their place in the mainstream.

