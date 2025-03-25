UConn Courses I Loved & Wish Everyone Could Take

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Completing all four years of my bachelor’s degree at the University of Connecticut has been an insightful journey, and declaring Human Development and Family Sciences (HDFS) as my major with a minor in Sociology was one of the best things I could’ve done. I discovered a deep passion for these subjects, as they have not only expanded my knowledge but made me a better person. I’ve composed a list of classes (in the order I took them) that I believe create more engaged and active members of society by delving into topics such as human relationships, social structures, and diversity and inclusion — something we should all be aware of.

HDFS 2300: Family Interaction Processes

Starting off, I want to talk about one of the classes I took for my major as an underclassman. Family Interaction Processes is a class meant to explore the foundations of what it means to create and sustain a family. We covered topics such as communication processes, bonding behaviors, and conflict resolution in times of crisis, teaching us to understand how families function and evolve. One of the most impactful aspects was recognizing behaviors and habits I inherited from my parents — both positive and negative — and learning how they shaped me and my family. What makes this class a meaningful one is its direct applicability to real life; assignments encouraged self-reflection and challenged us to implement the lessons within our own families. I was able to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to nurture relationships, and ultimately, it helped me become a better daughter, sister, and hopefully one day, mother.

HDFS 2001: Diversity issues in HDFS

Diversity Issues in HDFS was one of the most eye-opening courses I took. Taught by my academic advisor, the class introduced the crucial concept of intersectionality — the term used to identify how overlapping identities (race, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.) shape experiences of privilege and oppression. For those pursuing a career in helping professions, understanding these complexities is essential to serve all populations with empathy and cultural competence. Throughout the course, we explored systemic barriers faced by marginalized groups and how to approach these issues thoughtfully. For me, I was given the opportunity to research and write a paper on the Deaf community, a population I wasn’t previously conscious about. My eyes were opened to an entirely new culture, and it deepened my appreciation for the importance of accessibility, advocacy, and inclusive communication.

Being an HDFS major meant learning how to engage in difficult yet necessary conversations with courage and compassion. With the ongoing debates surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in today’s political and social landscape, I feel this class is more critical now than ever. Students deserve to have the knowledge and awareness to challenge biases and advocate for a more just and equitable society.

SOCI 2275: Social Well-Being

My introduction to Sociology came after I declared it my minor and when I first enrolled in this class. I didn’t know what to fully expect, but after the first few classes, Social Well-Being quickly became my favorite class in my entire educational journey. Taught by my favorite professor, Bradley Wright, this nearly three-hour class (with breaks in between) was both engaging and transformative. Through the use of group discussions and projects, Professor Wright allows students to express their thoughts and opinions boldly and creatively. If you ever have the chance to take a course with him, I highly recommend it. I loved the class so much that I returned the following year as one of the five undergraduate teaching assistants (TA).

Beyond the classroom, Professor Wright also founded the Life Purpose Lab, where he and his interns use their research to explore the sense of life purpose and share their knowledge through workshops. His teaching emphasizes personal growth through topics such as mindset, grit, habits, and empathy — all designed to increase your overall well-being. Social Well-Being was more than just an academic requirement for me — it offers a path for living with intention, reinforcing the idea that kindness and generosity are what drive passion and happiness. In a time where the world can use more compassion, this is a class I believe everyone should have the chance to experience.

SOCI 1251: Social Problems

The second sociology course I took, Social Problems, was the class that truly pushed me to become a social justice advocate. This course explored the true definition of a social problem, breaking down major societal issues within the United States through each module. We examined a multitude of social movements such as Black Lives Matter, the homelessness crisis, immigration, and the gender wage gap — each one returning to the central theme of privilege. Each topic was discussed with sensitivity and my professor, Mitzi Horowitz, encouraged a safe space for open discussion and self-reflection. Her passion and understanding were undeniable, and she created an environment where students felt safe to question, challenge, and learn. I took inspiration from her dedication and still carry her teachings with me today.

HDFS 3261: Men and Masculinities

Men and Masculinities was one of the few courses I would describe as fun and exciting, thanks to the fact that our professor was a graduate student and was taking the time to discover his teaching style. Instead of relying solely on lectures, the course incorporated interactive activities and discussions that offered a glimpse into the perspectives and experiences of my peers. The main goal was to explore men’s gender roles and socialization over the lifespan, jumping from topics of developmental challenges to interpersonal dynamics with women. At its core, the class dissected how society defines and enforces masculinity, shedding light on the toxicity of gender roles and norms. By analyzing these expectations, I gained a deeper understanding of the pressures men face and how they impact everyone, regardless of gender. I wish more could gain the same insight on the need for a more inclusive and healthier understanding of masculinity.

HDFS 4007W: Professional Communications in HDFS

One of the last HDFS courses I took as an upperclassman was Professional Communications in HDFS. Initially, I enrolled simply to fulfill a writing-intensive requirement, but by the end of the semester, I realized the course had probably altered the trajectory of my life (said with almost no exaggeration). Since the course is not exclusive to HDFS, despite its name, I believe any student in any major would benefit from attending. The class provided essential professional development skills, including public speaking, resume building, and how to navigate the job market — all things that would help any student take meaningful steps towards their chosen careers.

One moment in particular changed everything for me. My professor asked what seemed like a simple question: “What do you want to do after you graduate?” I confidently answered that I wanted to become a registered nurse. Then came the follow-up: “I’m assuming you want to help people, but how exactly do you want to help them?” That question in itself sent me into an existential crisis. For the first time, I thought maybe medicine wasn’t the path I wanted to take in order to truly make a difference. After a lot of reflection, and with help from my professor and TA, I took a turn away from nursing and toward social work — a decision that felt more aligned with my passion and purpose in life. Now, as I complete my graduate school application for a Master’s in Social Work, I can say with certainty that this course did indeed change my life.

At the end of the day, my UConn transcript is proof of how college shaped me into a more empathetic, understanding, and sensitive individual. Through courses that challenged traditional perspectives, I’ve gained both social and developmental knowledge that will guide me in my future career and my personal life. These classes are just a few examples of how learning can transform the person you are into the person you want to be. If you ever get the chance to add one to your schedule, I guarantee you will thank me later.