Cold Months Turned Cozy: How To Romanticize This Winter

We’ve turned the clocks back, pulled our winter jackets out, and begun eating dinner after the sun has set and the stars are clear. Summer is long gone, and fall is slowly dissolving into winter. When this cold transition occurs, it can be easy to lose sight of the good, what gives us hope, and what makes our hearts full. But through trial and error, a bit of brainstorming, and some motivation, I’ve found a few ways to romanticize the cold, windy months here at the University of Connecticut.

Go all in on cozy

Grab all the blankets, jackets, big hats, baggy jeans, and oversized sweatshirts. Find the warmest of lattes and most marshmallow-topped hot chocolates. Turn on those fairy lights and softly lit lamps, maybe light a candle or two. Read a book, journal, or play some calm music. Finding any way to feel comfort and warmth is crucial during these times, for your well-being and your sanity.

But it’s not just about keeping the cold away, it’s also about filling your mind with peace and joy. That’s why it’s important to care for yourself and take it slow during these chilly days. It’s such a good feeling when I can get into bed with my comfiest pajamas on and lie under all my covers, surrounded by comfy pillows and blankets, with a good book in hand. Soft lighting is on, it’s the evening, and it’s dark outside. You’ll never reach this level of coziness during the hot summer, so take advantage of the shortened days and cold weather now.

Take a moment to reflect

Now that you’re warm under your thickest and fuzziest blankets, focus on your mindset. When we spend less time outside, we can lose sight of the importance of slowing down and reflecting on ourselves. It can be easy to keep doing work on your computer or scrolling endlessly on your phone, waiting to go to sleep. Take this extra time inside to pause a little, let your mind rest from the business of life, and think about what’s important. Reflect on what you’re spending your time on, what’s draining you, and what’s fulfilling you. Check back on those resolutions you made during New Year’s. Think about how you want to end this year, and who you want to end it with.

But remember, just because you’re focusing on the future doesn’t mean you can’t think about the past as well. When the darkness of winter is creeping up on you, lean into nostalgia. There’s something so comforting about old movies, childhood meals, and longtime friends. Watch your favorite movie from when you were a kid, eat your comfort food, and catch up with a friend you haven’t spoken to in a little while.

Heavy on the last tip; it’s easy to feel lonely when everyone is cooped up inside and busy with school, so check up on your loved ones. Nobody should be bearing the blasting winds and colds days of wintertime on their own.

Find a new place

No matter how long you’ve been at college, you’ve probably found your go-to spots on campus. You’ve got your routine down, and you go to the same typical places with your friends. One way to spice up winter and romanticize this season is to find a new cozy spot to relax, do homework, eat food, or spend time with friends. At the University of Connecticut, there are so many different places to go on campus. Whether it’s simply a different floor of the library or somewhere downtown you’ve never been to, find just one new place. Stay there for at least an hour, by yourself or with friends, and do homework, a hobby, or just unwind. You don’t have to love it, and you don’t even have to go back. But it makes your days more eventful when you try new things and visit new places, and you never know, you may discover your new second home on campus.

start a creative project

One of my favorite things about writing is that it allows me to be creative and spend time on something I’m passionate about. So much of our time at college is spent on schoolwork and studying for exams we’ll forget about in a week. We don’t get much room for choice or many sparks of creativity. That’s what’s so important about a hobby. It’s something creative, and something just for you. When you want to stay inside and your motivation levels are wavering, a great way to romanticize your life is to put your heart into passion. Find a way to be creative and work on something that’s just for you. I’ve loved writing fiction since I was a child, so when I’m feeling sad or unmotivated, I take a breather from my repetitive schoolwork and focus on my writing. I may write for hours, or maybe just for fifteen minutes between classes. Either way, it’s a great way to feel reenergized, reignite my motivation, and feel more like myself. You could try journaling, scrapbooking, cooking, drawing, photography, or anything else that intrigues you. This project can distract you from the more serious parts of life, give you a sense of spark and light, and bring you back to your roots, to what makes you, you.

Some people love winter, and some people count down the days until spring finally arrives. Maybe you hope every day that you wake up to snow, or maybe you hope the groundhog never sees his shadow on Groundhog Day. But no matter how you feel, everyone could use a few ways to uplift themselves and lean into the winter spirit. So, I hope you try at least one of these tips to romanticize your snowy days and crisp evenings during the colder months of the year.