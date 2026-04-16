Bringing In Spring: 8 Ways To Bloom This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long, dark, and cold winter of hibernating indoors, spring is finally here! The sun is out for longer, the flowers are starting to bloom, and there’s a new sense of positivity in the air. This is the perfect time to reset your routine, connect with friends, spend more time outdoors, and focus on yourself. To welcome spring, here are eight ways to get prepared for the warmer days ahead.

1. Host a Spring party

With warmer weather here (almost), it is the perfect excuse to bring your friends together and celebrate the much-needed change in temperature. A spring-themed party can be as simple or as aesthetic as you wish it to be. Think pastel decorations, light snacks, flowers everywhere, and a playlist that sets the relaxed, happy mood. You can host it wherever works best, including at a park, your backyard, or even in your dorm with the windows open to let in the fresh air. A spring party is an excellent way to reconnect with friends after a busy semester and seemingly never-ending winter. Add in themed drinks like lemonade and a photo booth to capture everyone’s cute outfits and smiles, and you’ve got yourself an excellent gathering to remember.

2. plan a brunch picnic

On a similar note, brunch and spring go hand in hand. Skip the stress of crowded restaurants and organize a brunch of your own with friends. Pack simple foods that travel easily, like fruit, pastries, and sandwiches, and picnic blankets, and you’ve got the perfect set up for a picnic. Find a sunny spot on campus, like Horsebarn Hill or the quad, or a nearby park to truly soak in the sun. You can take pictures, play card games, or just talk with friends while enjoying the gorgeous weather. It turns an ordinary meal into a memorable experience and gives everyone a reason to spend time outside.

3. Go Through your closet

Spring is the perfect time to switch out the heavy winter clothes for lighter and brighter outfits. To get started, make a game plan of how you want to dress and get inspired by Pinterest and TikTok trends. Also, finding the sales is a crucial part, so make sure you stay updated on when your favorite brands are promoting any seasonal discounts. However, refreshing your wardrobe doesn’t have to mean buying a whole new closet, and can be as simple as thrifting, adding a few colorful items, and restyling pieces you already own. Try organizing your clothes and putting away winter jackets and sweaters if you can to make space for spring dresses, tank tops, and comfortable everyday outfits. This small change can make getting ready in the morning feel thrilling again and help you step into the new season with confidence.

4. Refresh your space

Many may view spring cleaning as just a trend, but it actually does help create a clearer and more positive mindset. Cleaning your room, organizing your drawers and desks, getting rid of clutter, and deep cleaning the nooks and crannies that haven’t been cleaned in a long time can make your space feel more productive and peaceful. With a fresh, decluttered environment, it removes any visual stress and allows for a breath of fresh air when you walk into your space. After cleaning, try redecorating with small spring touches like new bedding, brighter colors, and vases of flowers. Opening the windows to let in fresh air and add natural light can completely change the atmosphere of a room that appeared to be gloomy for the long winter. Overall, a refreshed environment can help you focus better and feel more motivated throughout the day.

5. Create a vision board

Viewed as the season of growth, spring is the best time to reflect on your goals and create a vision board. It can include personal goals, career ideas, plans for traveling, or truly anything that inspires you. To make a physical one, use printed pictures, collect cutouts from magazines, and buy stickers to cover any empty spaces. For making a digital one, Canva is a great platform to edit them together, and you can even make it the background on your phone and laptop to get constant reminders of your goals. This activity is not only creative but also helps you stay locked in and focused on what you want to accomplish in the upcoming months.

6. Start a new routine

As the flowers start to bloom, so should you. Through resetting your daily routine and establishing healthier habits, spring will be a great time for change in your life. Waking up earlier, eating better, spending more time outside, and working out are all great ways to feel more balanced and productive. Starting small is key. Try taking morning walks, scheduling short workouts a few times a week, and making your bed in the morning to ease into a new routine. Over time, habits become a part of everyday tasks and help you feel more organized and energized. A fresh season is the perfect motivation to become the best version of yourself.

7. Smell the roses

Nothing captures the beauty of spring quite like flower fields. Visiting a local flower farm can be a gorgeous and peaceful experience. Strolling through rows of colorful flowers, taking pictures, and enjoying nature make for the perfect spring day. My favorite place is the Elizabeth Park Conservancy in West Hartford, which is open year-round, has thousands of roses, and is free admission. Flower fields overall are a great place to go with friends or even solo when you need a relaxing break. It allows you to disconnect from any stress and appreciate the beauty of the season in a meaningful way.

8. celebrate earth day

A great way to reconnect with nature and give back to the planet is by celebrating Earth Day. One simple way to start is by gardening, whether that means growing fruits, vegetables, or flowers in your backyard or contributing to a community garden. Additionally, getting involved in local cleanups, like picking up trash at beaches, campus spaces, or parks, is another impactful way to make a difference while enjoying time outdoors. You can also educate yourself by learning about more eco-friendly choices through using reusable water bottles, cutting down on single-use plastics, and thrifting clothes. Even small actions like volunteering at local environmental events, supporting sustainable brands, and walking instead of driving are all great ways to make a positive impact on the world.

Spring is more than just a change in weather; it is a chance to reconnect, grow, and reset. Whether you choose to host gatherings, clean your space, build a new routine, or embrace nature, the season offers endless opportunities to bring sunshine and positivity into your life. So, it’s that time of year to open the windows, step outside, and embrace everything this amazing time of year has to offer.