Breakup Season? How Emma Chamberlain Helped Me Through My Breakup

I have always heard people say that January is the peak month of breakup season, and these people knew what they were talking about. A little about me: I am a hopeless romantic! I was always the first to buy Valentine’s Day decorations, even if I was single; I love watching rom-coms, and most importantly, I love love.

THE BEGINNING

I met my first boyfriend three days into my first semester of freshman year (2023). The BeReal went off, and he asked to take my picture, and of course, I said yes. We started talking, and by October, we were dating. We said “I love you” in January of 2024 and by April we had reached six months of dating. Today, we are in the month of February 2026, and I broke up with him in January 2026. This was my first ever heartbreak.

The middle

I thought the world had ended and I was going insane for crying over a boy. Ladies, please never cry over a literal boy unless it was the best two years of your life. During those two years, I hid in the shadow of another person and was not living my own life, I lived the life of someone he wished I was. My relationship was not all sunshine and rainbows, there was a lot of arguing, going to bed without a goodnight text, and pillows collecting my tears. The day after I broke up with my ex, I got a text saying I should lean on my girls, and that’s exactly what I did.

One of my closest friends sent me the Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain podcast by Emma Chamberlain. At first, I was embarrassed to listen to a podcast about going through a breakup. I believed there was nothing that could help me, and I knew it was definitely not going to be a member of the sister squad. After giving the first episode of her breakup series a listen, my opinions changed.

Give this a listen if you’re going through a breakup :)

The beginning again

There is no end. Relationships are like glitter: they stick onto your clothes, your hair, your memories, and one day, when you’re least expecting it, you see that speck of glitter on your car seat. It never goes away, at least, so easily. Emma Chamberlain goes on to say that we need to feel the pain. We need to be able to acknowledge that we went through these amazing memories with this one person, but it’s not the last time we will ever experience this happiness. The world is so wide and our lives are just beginning. This one boy that I fell in love with is not the only boy I will fall in love with. Although feeling the pain is hard, it is needed.

Walking through the University of Connecticut Student Union, I feel both pain and excitement. I feel excited to continue with my love journey, even if it’s with myself. I am excited about the people I will meet and experiences I will have later on. I am excited for the love I get to share with someone else. I am excited to start over and find a new glitter color.

the middle?

Part 2 :)

Yes, I am now in the middle of my life, but also the beginning as well. If you are going through a breakup, I highly recommend giving Emma’s podcast a listen. I will even link episode two for your pleasure. My biggest piece of advice: lean on your friends and remember there is no end, but there is always a beginning!