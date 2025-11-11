Being A Retired Athlete: How Sports Shaped Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I played every sport I could possibly squeeze into my schedule. I was lucky enough to have a support system that made sure I had everything I needed to thrive and be part of whatever sport I was interested in. Sports quickly became the centerpiece of my world, shaping who I was for years to come.

But being an athlete was never just about trophies. It was about showing up for something bigger than myself — day after day, even when it meant sore muscles, late nights, and early mornings. It was the discipline, the sacrifice, and the moments when no one was watching that built me.

Because athletes don’t just learn how to win; they learn how to push past limits, to bounce back, to keep growing, and to give their all even when it feels impossible. It’s about unity: the selfless work of being the teammate you’d want beside you.

Sports weren’t just a hobby; they were my entire world. Someone in my family was always in the stands, my teammates were basically my second family, and my weekends revolved around competing. I didn’t realize it then, but those years were shaping me — on and off the field.

At the heart of it all was the sportsmanship: celebrating wins with gratitude, facing losses with humility, and respecting the game, your team, and your opponents every step of the way. That’s what it truly means to be an athlete — and lessons that never leave you.

The Years I Lived for Competition

Throughout my entire athletic career, I have had the privilege of competing at the highest levels. I participated in multiple varsity-level sports, performed in huge arenas, was part of travel teams, and proudly represented my school multiple times as an All-State athlete.

I loved my teammates and the camaraderie that came with being part of an elite team, but it was also a constant roller coaster. There’s nothing quite like huddles, blasting music to get ready, or celebrating a win with the people who just left everything they had beside you. But beneath all that energy and excitement, there was also exhaustion.

The constant cycle of practices, travel, and pressure eventually caught up with me. As much as I thrived under the competition, I started to realize that my body and mind were tired in a way that rest days couldn’t fix. Sports had been my identity for so long, but keeping up that pace was no longer sustainable — for my physical or mental well-being.

I had already accomplished everything the little girl who first fell in love with sports could have dreamed of. I’d done it all, and I was proud of that. But for the first time, I found myself ready to let go. I reached a turning point where I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life: to step away from competitive athletics.

Life Beyond Athletics

When that chapter closed, I thought my world would shrink. For so long, being an athlete was everything — my structure, my motivation, my community. What I didn’t expect was how full life outside of sports could feel — just in new and different ways. Now, as a retired Division I college athlete (still weird to say, by the way), I’ve realized that while that chapter has closed, the impact of those years continues to shape who I am and how I go through the world today.

I finally have the space to build deeper relationships, to meet people who share my values and interests beyond athletics, and to find new ways to feel that same sense of belonging. I discovered that “team” doesn’t have to mean scores — whether it’s joining empowering clubs, taking on leadership roles, stepping into organizations that allow me to make a difference, or surrounding myself with communities that build me up.

And while I may not have game days anymore, I’ve found new ways to move my body that bring me joy, like club sports and group fitness classes. It’s the same rush I used to get from competition, but this time, it’s about showing up for me and for fun.

Another unexpected gift of life after sports? Getting to love the game in a whole new way. I appreciate sports at every level, from youth leagues to professional, watch more games now than I ever could before, cheer on my favorite teams, and support the people I love in their athletic journeys. There’s so much pride in being on the other side, celebrating wins, encouraging through losses, and knowing exactly what it means to pour your heart into something.

For so long, my role in sports was about pushing myself to be the best athlete I could be. Now, I get to show up for more than that — for the people around me, for the teams I love, and for the opportunities ahead as an undergraduate student shaping my future career. Watching athletes compete now, I see the same fire and passion I once carried. The highs, the lows, the wins, the heartbreaks — they’re all part of a story that never really ends. In a way, I’m still living mine.

Sports taught me how to give my all — and now, I get to pour that same energy into everything I do. Whether it’s in the classroom, in my community, or in the relationships that mean the most to me, I still show up with the same heart. The uniform may be gone, but the lessons, the grit, and the love for the game? Those are forever.