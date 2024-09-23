Banned Together: My Must Reads This Banned Book Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chances are, you’ve walked into your local Barnes & Noble and seen a book display with notoriously controversial books such as How To Kill a Mockingbird, Animal Farm, or some other literary classic you had to read in high school. These are what we would consider stereotypically “banned books.” However, book censorship has begun to target leisure novels many of us may have read in our teen years, with titles such as Milk and Honey, Elanor and Park, and many other Young Adult cult classics under fire in libraries across the nation.

While not a new topic in politics, the conversation of book bans has become increasingly prevalent in the last year, with more and more popular titles facing the threat of censorship. In 2023 alone, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom documented 1,247 demands to censor library books and resources, with nearly 50% of the titles written about LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC experiences. This restrictive agenda of censorship not only threatens literary freedom but also normalizes creative limitations that negatively affect individuals from oppressed backgrounds. So, in honor of this year’s Banned Book Week (September 22-28), I want to share some of my favorite censored and challenged books that inspired my love for reading!

TW: Mentions of Self-Harm, Sexual Assault, Violence, and Homophobia

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli

Serving as inspiration for Nick Robinson’s most heart-warming movie to date, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda is a coming-of-age novel about closeted high school senior Simon Spear as he navigates coming out to his family and friends while also maintaining his anonymous romance with a fellow student. Flagged for its “vulgar language” and theme of homosexuality, the Escambia Public School District of Florida declared a censorship attack on this novel, as well as many of Abertalli’s other works in May of this year. Florida has declared formal challenges on 2,672 titles, many of which have LGBTQIA+ content and characters, and has had the books removed from several school districts state-wide.

Poet X BY Elizabeth Acevedo

Poet X reflects on the relationship between Xiomara Batista and her highly religious mother, who disapproves of her passion for poetry. In 2022, the novel was challenged by Lake Norman Public Charter School (LNC) in Huntersville, North Carolina, on the account that it was “anti-Christan” and teaching the book violated the safeguards that prevent government endorsement of religion. Despite the challenges initially being rejected by the court, the book remains controversial in North Carolina, as well as other notorious censorship states, and has unfortunately been removed from some shelves in recent months.

Speak By Laurie Halse Anderson

Laurie Halse Anderson’s Speak exposes the dark reality of being a survivor of sexual assault and how there is pressure from society to remain silent about the experience. The novel has been highly regarded but controversial in schools since its publication in 1999 and has accumulated over 14 bans in the last year alone. Regardless of its criticism, Speak has been widely renowned by female activists nationwide and has been pivotal in the institution of the #MeToo movement, as it has shown survivors that their experiences are valid and they won’t be alone if they choose to speak out.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid’s Tale is a compelling dystopian novel that explores the vital role of women in a patriarchal society, which has left a substantial mark on our present society as a powerful cautionary tale. Criticized for its profanity and vulgarity, The Handmaid’s Tale has been accused of being “morally corrupt” and “detrimental to Christan values” on several accounts, making it the seventh most challenged novel in the country. Despite its censorship, the book has maintained relevance, and in a joint project between Atwood and Penguin Random House, an “unburnable” copy of the book was produced and auctioned off in June of 2022 as a protest against censorship.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chobsky

Chobsky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age novel that follows the protagonist through his transition to high school while dealing with underlying trauma. While Chobsky has been commended for speaking out on difficult topics in the novel, such as sexuality, mental health, and abuse, The Perks of Being a Wallflower has been included on the ALA’s most challenged list seven times in the last two decades since its publication and has been banned in several Texas ISDs. But despite its backlash, the novel is nothing short of a masterpiece! As someone who read this book in their high school years, it is evident that Chobsky intends to validate and celebrate the hardships of being a teenager, which I can say he did exceptionally!

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Looking for Alaska is another tragically beautiful coming-of-age novel that not only launched John Green’s career but has become a staple on many teens’ bookshelves, including my own! The issue of censorship became a substantial challenge for this novel in 2022, where in Green’s hometown of Orlando, the book was said to be “too explicit” for schools, as they encourage “sexual experimentation.” Ultimately, Looking for Alaska and many of his other novels have been banned by the Escambia Public School District. Green then responded to the censorship in a TikTok, stating that “books belong to their readers,” and there is no use in restricting the liberty of kids just because the content isn’t “appropriate.”

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Popularized by Booktok in 2020, Adam Silvera’s They Both Die at the End is a tragic LGBTQ+ romance novel about two boys who discover they only have one day left to live. The novel is one of the most recent to be a target of censorship from school districts in several states for its theme of death and homosexuality. However, the unrelenting praise for Silvera’s heart-wrenching love story has only continued to grow. They Both Die at the End has had such a profound effect on its readers and with the recent release of the prequel, there’s no doubt this book will remain on the shelves for years to come!

Conclusion

These are just a few of my favorite titles that have been the victims of censorship attacks but believe me, there are more than you think! If this made you curious about what books on your TBR may be banned, here is a list for anyone interested in the current state of censorship across the country. The love to read means the love to read what you want, and if there’s a book you love that’s on the ban list, take pride in it this Banned Book Week! Book bans are only as powerful as we let them be, so lean into the fight against censorship this year, and of course, read banned!