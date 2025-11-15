Athletes With A Cause: My Top Professional Female Athletes And What They Advocate For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was a child, I have always been fascinated with playing and watching sports. There are countless photos of baby me wearing Yankees jerseys and hats, standing in front of my TV set, watching the screen. As I’ve advanced through childhood into my teen years, I’ve been fortunate enough to play sports, soccer and softball, all the way until my senior year of high school. While continuing my love for these games, I’ve also slowly learned more about the professionals of games I have always loved, and have become a committed fan. Doing so, I’ve witnessed the impact that female athletes have on their audiences, including myself. The female athletes of today are changing the game for the young female athletes of tomorrow. Here are my favorite female professional athletes and what they advocate for!

Ilona Maher

The recent ESPY award winner, viral TikTok influencer, and, of course, Rugby star, has been constantly in the spotlight over the past year. Ilona Maher has been one of the more influential female athletes of modern times, becoming best known for her body positivity & social media posts. Her popularity quickly grew, especially after her appearance on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, and her placing second within the entire competition.

Maher has shared her experiences dealing with body criticism and image, explaining her thoughts and her hateful comments publicly on her social media platforms. On her TikTok, Maher wrote, “I just think we’re getting this messaging that this is what’s right, this is what’s beautiful, and it’s just not the case,’ she continues. ‘There’s beauty in so many shapes and sizes.” Despite the hate, Maher has become a female leader for the young generation of women, especially female athletes.

Aly Raisman:

The retired gymnast is best known for leading the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team to victory in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and has helped her teammates to success in more than one way. Throughout Aly Raisman’s time as an athlete, she has earned six gold medals, multiple national titles, and has been named one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year. Being a former captain of one of the best gymnastic teams in the world, Raisman has showcased her leadership skills on and off the mat.

Netflix released a documentary in June 2020 titled Athlete A, highlighting the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, focusing directly on the abuses by osteopathic physician Larry Nassar. Throughout his time with USA Gymnastics, Nassar committed multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct disguised as medical treatment, as well as multiple child pornography charges. Many of the athletes involved with his abuses are very well-known female athletes; at the time, they were nervous to publicly break their silence. Throughout Nassar’s trial, multiple athletes were given the opportunity to share their experiences at the hands of Nassar. Raisman was included in this group of athletes, alongside Simone Biles, Raisman’s former teammate. She says during her speech, “The tables have turned, Larry. We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere.” Through her bravery, she has helped in the fight against sexual abuse, inspiring other victims to stand up to their abusers.

Megan Rapinoe:

This FIFA Women’s Best Player of the year from 2019 has shown not only her skills across the soccer field, but also in fighting for change. Megan Rapinoe is known most for her contributions as a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s soccer team. Rapinoe’s talent has brought her through her career with huge success, helping her team to two FIFA wins, two Olympic wins, and various championships.

Aside from her success on the field, Rapinoe has also been known for her strong opinions and advocacy for minority communities. As an athlete, a part of the LGBTQ community, Rapinoe has, over the years has shared her advocacy for LGBTQ rights by working with various campaigns. Throughout various media, Rapinoe showcases her support for racial injustices and fighting against police brutality. Some examples include social media posts, interviews & speeches, verbally demonstrating her support and opposition towards social injustices.

Naomi Osaka:

Rising tennis star Naomi Osaka stands as an impressive athlete as well as a leader in conversation about athlete mental health. Osaka has been a dominant player, recognized for seven Women’s Tennis Association titles, as well as various smaller titles. Throughout her career, Osaka has built up her status as an athlete, beating the infamous player Serena Williams in her first grand slam title and soon becoming the #1 female tennis player in the world.

With success, however, comes major responsibility & pressure to remain the best. Osaka, throughout her career, has opened up about her mental health struggles, ultimately leading to her decisions to remove herself from tournaments/events that would hinder her journey in mental health recovery. Throughout various press conferences, Osaka opens up about the importance of mental health just as much as physical health for athletes, talking heavily about her experience with post-partum depression. Because of her vulnerability, Osaka has become a leader for the mental health community, being a part of various mental health organizations and leading the fight against the stigma.

Outside of their athletic talents, these women have demonstrated outstanding moral character throughout their lives. I hope you enjoyed reading about my favorite female athletes, and make sure to follow these athletes throughout their personal journeys.