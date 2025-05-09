Amelia Moore: The Alt-R&B Artist Turning Heads With Her Striking Music and Daring Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

When someone asks what your favorite brand is, do companies like Coca-Cola or Nike come to mind? What if a person could also be their own brand? Brands usually require components like consistent visual elements, a color palette that stands out, and a memorable purpose. Amelia Moore isn’t just an artist using music to propel her ascent to stardom: she is also forming her own personal brand and public image in the world of music. Originally from Georgia and now based in LA, this singer-songwriter blends alt-R&B with pop in innovative records. From collaborating with producer Timbaland (who’s previously worked with artists like Rihanna and Missy Elliott) to performing on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Moore has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts everywhere. Her most recent EP, he’s just not that into you!, was released in July 2024 and featured a variety of songs spanning various genres and topics. Now, Amelia Moore is releasing her follow-up EP, he’s still just not that into you!, on May 9, 2025, with the lead single, “f*ck, marry, kill,” already out. I had the amazing opportunity to chat with Moore about her newest music and the process of creating it. She showcased her striking musical and fashion style as we discussed her innovative impact through her art.

Ashley Osborn / Universal Music Group\’s 1824

The Journey

Amelia Moore’s love for music began with her hometown of Lawrenceville, Georgia (which is close to Atlanta). She was homeschooled, so she wasn’t able to experience all of the inspiring culture and music of Atlanta. Despite this, she still became involved in the arts at a young age by playing violin and performing in theater productions. As she began creating music, she had to navigate various challenges, such as being dropped from her past record label. Now signed with Republic Records, Moore reflects on how she’s navigated the struggles of her journey. “I owe a lot of me coming out on the other side to friendships like those,” she tells me after explaining how her best friend helps her get out and have fun, helping her stay grounded during the tough times in her career. With multiple records out now and a fanbase that is growing rapidly, she is excited about her newest release and how it’ll connect with new fans.

As the follow-up mixtape to he’s just not that into you!, he’s still just not that into you! was created with new inspirations in mind, but some related meanings. It was always a thought in Amelia Moore’s mind to create a part two for the original EP, but the process of creating it was even more fulfilling and enjoyable than she had thought it would be. Much of he’s still just not that into you! was written from a very vulnerable place for Moore. “A lot of my songs … I literally just had to write to get it off my chest,” she says. With the lead single, “f*ck, marry, kill,” recently released on Mar. 20, 2025, this singer was thrilled to see how excited fans were for even more new music. She loves the contrast within the song, with a classic and timeless music track complementing modern and detailed lyrics, and says that the experience of creating it was entertaining and exciting. Chatting about other songs on the EP, Amelia Moore specifically mentions the full-circle moment of “see through it” (with her song, “see through,” that many fans connected with). There are also more sensitive and emotional songs on the mixtape that were challenging to create, such as “that’s all they really want,” but Moore is very proud of those tracks, which fans may find comfort in.

“The way that [the second project] has come together has been greater than I was hoping for it to be whenever I first started to put the tracklist for the first project together.” Amelia Moore

Collaborations are core to Amelia Moore’s creative process and bringing her stories and feelings to life. As a songwriter, she has worked with other artists and helped them to bounce ideas around, which can sometimes be easier since she’s less attached to the artists’ messages, since it’s not her personal story. While working on her own music, Moore appreciates a team that helps her lighten up and not overanalyze every word of a song. For example, featuring ASTN on “next door” fits perfectly with the song’s aesthetic. Her producers have varied over time depending on the project being worked on, with some songs initially worked on with past producers being completed with new producers for the EP. Working with figures like Julia Michaels and Timbaland has allowed Moore to explore her music in new contexts. Amelia Moore says that she is excited to collaborate with other artists and producers in the future.

@icryatwork glass ice white lace 🥀🥀 see through it (and 5 other new songs) may 9🧡 ♬ see through it – amelia moore

Identity & Recognition

Amelia Moore’s music has a signature sound that is part of her identity as a musician. Many of her songs are inspired by personal experiences, although her process of putting her life into words can vary. Creating alt-R&B music that is catchy and clever allows Moore to stand out. “A good way to know if you’ve made something that is gonna stick if it’s sticking with you,” she explains while discussing her unique ability to make music matching her bold personal brand. She finds that getting out and embracing life helps her to keep her creativity and inspiration flowing. Amelia Moore’s identity reaches outside of her music with her mindset about staying resilient. Songs such as “i feel everything” touch on the strength in being emotional, and the teasers for “see through it” show confidence in standing up for yourself. Keeping other pop girls and their journeys in mind, Moore emphasizes working hard and not giving up throughout her identity as an artist and person.

“Throughout all of the ups and downs and challenges that this career has put in front of me, … I’ve learned that I’m also a lot stronger than I thought I was.” Amelia Moore

The bold and daring image of Amelia Moore and her music is highlighted in her style. Easily recognized by her bright orange hair, this singer embraces her vivid look and even showcases it in the song visuals for he’s still just not that into you! and other records. She says that hair has so much meaning, and with her songs (such as “f*ck, marry, kill”) involving dramatic emotions, she wants to have a dramatic appearance to communicate those feelings. This artist can continue this creative look in her own clothing, with eye-catching colors and accessories. Moore enjoys incorporating creative elements like doodles, handwriting, and fruit stickers in the graphics for the EP. Amelia Moore’s musical reputation is also inspired by iconic figures in the music industry. For example, the LA Philharmonic (led by Gustavo Dudamel) and Justin Timberlake (who worked with Moore’s collaborative producer, Timbaland) inspire this artist to combine her unique cross-genre music with her innovative visual aesthetic and passions. Amelia Moore is also constantly inspired by the fashion and correlated music of pop girls such as Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Sabrina Carpenter, and enjoys seeing how they balance between being authentic and reflecting their personal brand. “It has been fun and a bit of a challenge to keep both of those [recent EP] projects cohesive with each other,” she says. Finding new ways to keep her personal branding clear in her visual and musical creations keeps Amelia Moore flexible in her style while also recognizable as a stand-out artist.

What’s Next?

With the release of he’s still just not that into you! soon, Amelia Moore is feeling electrified about what’s coming. She will be playing some mixtape release shows in May and June across the United States and Europe to celebrate the EP. Additionally, she will be performing at Outside Lands festival in August, on the same day as artists like Tyler, The Creator and Gracie Abrams. Moore had played her first festival last year at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which was an important opportunity to show who she was in a short amount of time. She is currently preparing for her upcoming shows and festival, ensuring that she is vocally ready to deliver with great vocal stamina and confidence.

Ashley Osborn / Universal Music Group\’s 1824

Amelia Moore is looking forward to seeing the reactions to her upcoming EP. She describes it as including lots of honesty, lighthearted and silly components, and more of her own personality. She is so appreciative of her fans and their support from the start of her career to this new record. Moore is excited to celebrate the release with her friends and collaborators, as well as some lucky fans in LA, who will be able to watch the movie, He’s Just Not That Into You, and listen to the new mixtape with a related name. Beyond this release, Moore mentions that she would love to play in the Super Bowl. She plans every show currently as if it were a mini version of the Super Bowl, and would love to bring her visions to life for more people to see and experience. Whether her music is played at a release party or on the field of a football stadium, Moore is sure to leave an impact on music enthusiasts.

Already on her way to stardom, Amelia Moore is making a name for herself and standing out with her notable music and style. She doesn’t shy away from challenges and instead develops innovative ways to continue pursuing her dreams. Her newest EP, he’s still just not that into you!, is sure to leave a lasting impact on listeners. I am so grateful to have had the chance to chat with Moore about her mixtape, process of creating music, and dedication to her image. She is already such a talented artist, and I can’t wait to watch her continue to rise to stardom. Be sure to listen to he’s still just not that into you! once it is released and catch her on tour or at a summer festival to experience this masterpiece live!