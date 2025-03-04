What UConn Dairy Bar Ice Cream Flavor You Need To Try Based On Your Favorite Sabrina Carpenter Fragrance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Is is that sweet? I guess so,” and no, Sabrina Carpenter wasn’t just referring to coffee (or specifically espresso). This artist has been leaving quite an impression on pop music recently. From selling out arenas to performing at awards shows, Carpenter has skyrocketed from only being associated with the Disney Channel to being recognized for her many talents and achievements. Her chart-topping hits aren’t her only creations, though: she also has crafted a perfume line called Fragrance by Sabrina, which has been a hit with fans and perfume enthusiasts alike. As part of her partnership with Scent Beauty, Sabrina Carpenter has released various chocolate-bar-looking perfumes, and it’s no coincidence that they match her own aesthetic and style.

As such a busy woman, Carpenter has made four different fragrances, so it’s easy to find one that you may like. Whether you love scents inspired by desserts or by your dream style, you’re sure to discover one that matches your personality perfectly. If you’re looking to sprinkle a bit more sweetness into your life beyond your favorite fragrance, you’re in luck! We’ve found all of the best ice cream flavors (specifically from the University of Connecticut’s own UConn Dairy Bar) to pair with your scent of choice for you to try.

Original photo by Angelica Whitney

1. Sweet Tooth: Coconut

Starting off with the original fragrance, Sweet Tooth Eau De Parfum is a plain yet stunning first perfume. With notes including coconut, vanilla, marshmallow, and jasmine petals, its sugary scent matches its cute pink bottle as the most elegant and candy-like choice. Using Coconut ice cream as a base, you could build a sweet sundae with toppings like whipped cream, marshmallows, and cookie dough to elevate its delectability. If you don’t smile at the thought of coconut, you could stick with a flavor like Vanilla or even Vanilla Caramel Swirl during specific seasons to keep it simple yet scrumptious.

2. Caramel Dream: Salted Caramel Crunch

The second fragrance in Carpenter’s collection, Caramel Dream Eau De Parfum, is a warm, gourmet blend of sweet and spice. This choice avoids all potential bad reviews that some sophomore perfumes have. Its decadent notes of chocolate, orange, lemon, and caramel match the sophisticated, creamy brown bottle perfectly. Of course, a Salted Caramel Crunch ice cream base is an obvious choice for this inspired dessert. During some seasons, Cinnamon Caramel Swirl or Vanilla Caramel Swirl could even be available. Add some finishing touches of extra caramel sauce, chocolate chips, and walnuts for a mix of sweetness and crunch.

3. Cherry Baby: Black Raspberry

As the most flirty fragrance by Sabrina Carpenter, Cherry Baby Eau De Parfum will leave you feeling confident and charming. With notes of cherry, apple, and poppy, you can see your bolder personality in your mind and fulfill the prophecy with this scent and its deep red-colored bottle. The sweet yet tart flavor of Black Raspberry ice cream is strong and vivid, the best match for this fragrance. Strawberry Cheesecake could also be a tasty substitute if you’re not a fan of raspberry. You’ll want more than just a taste of that, though, so add on brownie bits, hot fudge, and a cherry on top, obviously.

4. Me Espresso: Coffee Espresso Crunch

If you hope to walk in and dream-come-true-it for others, then you need to try this last fragrance and the newest addition to Carpenter’s perfume line, Me Espresso Eau De Parfum. With its soft blue bottle and notes of espresso bean, vanilla, and cocoa powder, this scent is sure to make anyone love you right (and who knows, maybe they’ll take you out for dessert). The clear winner for best ice cream choice is Coffee Espresso Crunch, but coffee-haters could try the runner-up, UConn-exclusive Husky Tracks. Pile on the caramel syrup, chocolate-covered peanuts, and whipped cream for an exquisite and balanced sundae inspired by this scent and its inspiration, the hit song “Espresso.”

If you have 15 minutes to spend listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) album (or finding all of the references throughout this article), then don’t waste a second to take a walk out to the UConn Dairy Bar and try the ice cream that matches your favorite Fragrance by Sabrina perfume. Try out all of the different scents to find one that suits you best, and please please please remember to be creative with your matching dessert!