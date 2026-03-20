Alysa Liu: The Viral Mentor For Anyone With A Passion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you paid any attention to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, then you have probably heard of Alysa Liu. Known for retiring from figure skating at 16 and later returning with a relaxed, joy-driven attitude toward competition, Liu accidentally became a viral internet sensation, as well as a role model for those wishing to step back from a hustle-driven society. In an extremely conservative and competitive sport, Liu dons a ringed halo hairstyle, smiley piercing, and an unbothered response to pressure. Her message? Your goal should be to find joy and opportunities for self-expression in anything you do, at any level.

Almost a year ago, I stepped away from music — something that once brought me joy and connection. It had turned into something that was causing harm and very little good. Deciding to pursue music, and the series of auditions required to do so, shifted it from a source of passion to an obsession. It became about expectations and constant preparation. Simply put, time spent playing guitar was about making sure others thought I was “good enough.”

Having made this decision, the messages that Liu continues to share even after the Olympics have ended hit close to home. I am grateful for the experiences that have shaped who I am today, but I wish I had heard Liu talk about taking a break when I needed it most. That said, I truly believe you have something to learn from her if you have ever felt passionate about something.

reminding yourself to find joy

After stepping away from figure skating due to burnout, Liu’s obvious love for the sport spread like a contagion. In an interview, she recognized her shift in attitude: “Now I love skating dresses and helping with the design process. This sport is kind of an outlet for me. I love dance and music, so it’s everything in one.” In a way, this reminds me of a lesson I recently learned: Life is never that serious. As long as you are enjoying yourself in whatever you are doing, you should leave feeling fulfilled. We all get to write our own narratives and determine what goes into them, so why not choose joy?

Liu displays a newfound, childlike wonder for the world of figure skating. Crucial to Liu’s positivity is her ability to see the value of opportunity rather than reward. In her case, Milan-Cortina was an opportunity to showcase her art and hard work. Notice how I didn’t mention it as a chance to win Olympic gold. Liu has spoken about how a gold medal cannot define her or the joy she feels when skating. This is a lesson everyone needs to hear: Be motivated by the opportunity and experience rather than validation from external sources.

the value of taking a break

When you think of a hard worker, the first image that likely comes to mind is someone who gives everything they have. You might envision someone who stays late at the office every day or cancels plans to finish their work. While these are clear examples of dedication, are they healthy? I don’t mean to encourage putting work aside — but then again, I do. Not allowing yourself to take a break will only ruin a good thing. Just as a plant does not need constant watering, an athlete does not need constant training; they need an off-day. An artist does not need constant interaction with their art — they also need a step back. In a society that glorifies the “American Dream” and relentless effort, taking a break can feel like rebellion.

“Take those breaks. You need them. And don’t let anyone push you past your breaking point. You are the only one who knows your limit. And you know yourself.” Liu often discusses how leaving skating and discovering who she was outside of it was one of the best decisions she has made: “Everyone has to take their own path. But I will say taking a break and stepping back — getting a new perspective — really helped me as a person.” I interpret her message as a reminder not to let the comfort of routine prevent me from slowing down. As I mentioned in my last article, taking a break in a world that constantly stimulates you is a skill. Liu is a perfect example of how healthy it can be to discover different parts of yourself by stepping away from the grind and acknowledging your limits.

a winner’s mindset

If taking a break makes you think you will not reach your full potential, let Liu’s two gold medals serve as evidence to the contrary. An interest in self-discovery, recognizing the value of rest, finding joy, and learning from every experience — this is the true mindset of a winner. Whether you are an amateur athlete or a professional, do not let pressure from yourself or others prevent you from finding your own joy. And equally important, do not let it prevent you from taking a break. You are more than a performance or production.