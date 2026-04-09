A Swiftie’s Guide To Watch Hill, Rhode Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up just a short drive away from the famous Rhode Island beaches, when I think of summer, I think of long days on the beach, and perfect nights eating ice cream while watching the sunset. Even if the reality of my summer days now is working way more than I am ever resting at the beach, the memories and vibes of summer in Rhode Island are still unmatched. Really, the energy of a New England summer is truly like no other, and I am proud to share that Taylor Swift agrees.

She purchased her “Holiday House” in Watch Hill, Rhode Island over a decade ago and has brought so much joy to locals ever since. We are a little honored that she loves some local places as much as us and listening to “the last great american dynasty” helps me romanticize my drive to work in Watch Hill.

Her house is the least interesting thing about her presence in the area though, as it is so private. So, for any Swifties thinking about taking a trip to Rhode Island, I hate to break it to you, you really will not see much of her home at all. So, as we all practice respecting her privacy, I figured I would help the Swifties out by giving them a way to see Rhode Island from the eyes of the biggest pop star in the world. Here is a guide of Taylor Swift-approved Rhode Island spots!

A taylor inspired food tour

As for food, there are a couple of places right in the center of Watch Hill that Taylor Swift is known to frequent. The Ocean House and Olympia Tea Room are classic options for anyone looking to stay close to the beach. However, I recommend taking a short drive into downtown Westerly, Rhode Island, for some more options. Swift went to Pizza Place soon after she moved in 2013, with Ed Sheeran and Hailee Steinfeld. Although she looks a little moody in this picture, I promise the pizza is good.



While in downtown Westerly, you might as well make a stop at Mel’s Downtown Creamery, another stop for Swift and Ed Sheeran back in the day. This has always been such a good hang out spot, and the ice cream is great! If you are feeling brave though, you can attempt The Big Kahuna challenge to eat eight scoops of ice cream, seven toppings, one banana, one brownie, a mound of whipped cream, and four cherries in 20 minutes, like Ed Sheeran did while Swift cheered him on.

More recently, Swift tried out Nana’s, a local restaurant, bar, and cafe. All I have had from here is an iced latte, but it is a great, aesthetic spot that fueled my walk through town. While you are downtown, charming shops and scenic strolls in Wilcox Park will make you glad you made the short drive out of the fray of Watch Hill.

A less exclusive fourth of july tradition

All Swifties know about legendary Rhode Island Fourth of July parties that have taken place at her Holiday House annually since she purchased it. The guest list is stacked with yearly invites sent to Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the Haim Sisters, and more.

Although all Swifties would love to get an invite, all we can do is dream. However, Fourth of July is fun for anyone in the area. I recommend the far less exclusive event of watching fireworks from East Beach. From the beach, you get all of the exciting energy from the holiday, and there is a big chance Swift and a long list of other celebrities are watching the same sky as you!

Some inspiring views

With how often Taylor Swift mentions summer in her music, I think it is safe to assume the landscapes of Watch Hill, Rhode Island are truly special. While visiting, I cannot recommend enough just taking in all the good energy and incredible views of the area. Walking down to the lighthouse is my personal favorite scenic stroll.

Watch Hill is not just to be appreciated in the summer; its natural beauty persists through the winter. It is thought that “Snow on the Beach” holds references to the Rhode Island landscape. So, for anyone unable to make it to Rhode Island this summer, don’t worry, a walk on Napatree Beach is magical at any time of the year. It really is special to know that the views that inspire lyrics from one of the greatest songwriters of our time are accessible for us to see.

As the tourists flock to Rhode Island this summer, I hope this guide helps some Swifties get a true Taylor Swift experience while they visit. It really is cool to know she appreciates the area as much as we do. So while we let Holiday House sit quietly on that beach, let’s have some fun exploring all that Rhode Island has to offer.