A New Season Of Formula One Is Starting: Here Is My Ranking Of The 2026 Cars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 marks a year for change for Formula One. New regulations set the stage for a faster, more aerodynamic car, marking the most significant changes in the sport since 2022. Along with this, each team has a new livery ranging from the classic Ferrari red to what the brand-new teams, Cadillac and Audi, have brought to the track. Here is my ranking of the 2026 F1 liveries from my least favorite to my most favorite.

11. Audi

The livery I like the least this season is Audi. I am not a fan of the color scheme and feel like, as a brand-new team on the track, it does not stand out. Audi is a company with a large history in motorsports; they have had teams compete in competitions like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the World Rally Championship. With such a deep history, I feel like the choice of livery could better reflect how iconic this brand is in the world of motorsports. Another one of my favorite things to see is how teams incorporate their sponsors into their livery. With this car, no sponsors stand out to me as bold or unexpected.

10. Aston martin

Aston Martin’s livery this season looks extremely similar to last season. I can hardly tell a difference. However, I do enjoy the classic Aston Martin green. This car does not stand out much on the track, especially with little to no changes from last season. The 2026 season is all about change, so it is disappointing to see teams not use this opportunity to try something bold with their cars. The sponsors on this car don’t seem to stand out either. I do like the pops of fluorescent yellow and think it makes the car more interesting to look at.

9. Racing Bulls

The Racing Bulls’ livery has a very similar feel to last year. I do like the bull on the top for a pop of color and on the front wing. Red Bull teams always do a good job of incorporating their title sponsor. However, I feel there is so much going on that it makes it harder to notice the other sponsors. I like the incorporation of blue, although I wish there was more like there was in the 2025 season.

8. Mclaren

This year, Mclaren added back some more of the classic papaya orange, which I was glad to see. This livery feels like an updated version of the 2025 version. This design is nice but feels underwhelming compared to others. It is solid and stylish, but nothing bold. It is interesting to see how they showed their Google sponsor with the Gemini logo. I feel like they do a good job of showing off their sponsors.

7. Haas

I do not dislike the new Haas livery; however, I feel it’s just there. I like the addition of more white from last year and feel like the car looks sleek overall with the pops of red and black. This car is not going to stand out on track and has a safer look compared to other teams experimenting with their looks.

6. Alpine

I will always love the Alpine color scheme. The blue and pink make the car stick out on the track and are unique compared to the rest of the cars. Although the car is similar to last year’s, I love the change to the brighter pink and just enjoy the overall look of the car.

5. Mercedes

Mercedes’ car does a good job of staying true to their brand, looking polished and professional. However, I’m a little disappointed that they went mainly black this season, instead of more silver. I do like the teal accents and think they enhance the overall look of the car very well.

4. Williams

The Duracell battery on top of the Williams car is my favorite way a team showcases a sponsor. Although this is not new for this year, I am glad they kept the iconic marketing. The white and black accents on the car help break up the blue and make the car look more visually intriguing.

3. Ferrari

The classic Ferrari red will always be a favorite of mine. I like the addition of more white compared to when they first added some last year. It is exciting to see such a classic team take risks with their livery. A new change that may be a little harder to notice is that they incorporated a gloss finish after many years of matte. This is a design choice I enjoy, and it makes the red look even more refined.

2. Red Bull

I am so excited that Red Bull brought back the blue for this year’s livery, which is a throwback to the livery they sported when they first entered F1 as a team in 2005. This year, they also have a new engine manufacturer, Ford. It is cool to see how they are pairing a new engine with a livery that’s a nod to the past.

1. Cadillac

One of the brand-new teams on the grid takes the top spot. Cadillac’s livery signals the start of a new chapter in F1. This design feels fresh and new, reflecting the new team perfectly. The design is sleek and feels high-performance. Although it is just black and white, this car is bold and one that will stand out on the track.

style meets speed

With 2026 being a year of innovation in Formula One, teams’ choices of livery provide the perfect way to reflect a year of transformation. While some teams embraced this change, some stayed true to their classic designs. That contrast is what makes this year’s grid so visually compelling. From heritage-driven palettes that honor decades of racing history to debut designs that represent entirely new chapters in the sport, every livery tells a story. Some speak to legacy and loyalty, while others reflect reinvention and confidence in a new direction.