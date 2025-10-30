A Love Letter To Longchamps

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the fashion world, it feels like every great item has some sort of downside, whether it be compromising quality for price or vice versa. It can sometimes feel impossible to find great staple items that will last when shopping as a student. For my fellow Pinterest-obsessed girls, I know you know the struggle of trying to decide whether the outfit or item you are eyeing is actually your style, or just a micro-trend that you will hate in a few months. As someone who has this conflict all of the time, I am well acquainted with the frustration of wanting a trendy wardrobe that is still timeless and versatile.

However, for the past two years, I have had the greatest experience with one item in my wardrobe that is also all over my Pinterest, and it is none other than the Longchamp Le Pliage tote. After randomly stumbling upon their store in New York City, it felt like a sign that I had to invest in the famous bag, and I am so glad I did. I ended up buying the bag in the medium size in all black, and now my Longchamp has gone with me on vacations overseas, for weekend trips away, shopping trips in New York, and now comes with me to Homer Babbidge Library every weekend. It is truly my favorite item I own, and I have convinced everyone I know to get one too!

Although people online call the popularity of this bag an epidemic because of its trending status, Le Pliage has actually maintained its status as an “it” bag for decades because of its timeless design and excellent quality. So, a quick warning to all of the Le Pliage haters, it has been in style for 30 years, and it is not going anywhere!



The name Le Pliage is the French verb meaning “to fold,” as the bag was created with functionality in mind. However, the classic leather brand was not willing to sacrifice quality. In 1993, Longchamp posed the question,

“How do you bring together the lightness of a feather with the durability of a bag?” The answer? A Le Pliage tote.

The style of the bag is clearly quite simple; it has a canvas body and leather handles, but that essentially means it matches everything. No exaggeration. In fact, celebrities ranging from the literal Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, to younger celebrities like model Kendall Jenner and musician Suki Waterhouse have proven the unlimited ways to style Le Pliage. My personal favorite is leaning into the classic look of the bag and pairing it with jeans and a simple top. Yet, so far mine has matched pretty much every outfit I have paired it with, even my bulky winter puffer jacket! So even on those chilly winter days on campus, I will be reaching for my Longchamp to make me instantly feel more stylish. Here’s some more styling inspiration!

Being able to match bags with celebrities and influencers is a rare occurrence for the general public because of the traditional steep prices of their wardrobe staples, like Hermes Birkins or Goyards. However, the medium-sized Le Pliage retails for $150, which is great compared to a couple of thousand for designer bags. I have also had great luck finding Longchamps second hand (I found three small ones for only $30 each at a consignment store!) On Depop or Poshmark, there are so many options at different price points, and even great color options from past collections.

It feels almost too good to be true to have a high-quality, waterproof, and large enough bag for travel and school at a decent price. So its trending status is nothing to be repulsed at because it is simply a no-brainer purchase for many Gen-Z students who are looking to switch out their regular backpacks. This bag can go to the FDOC (first day of class) with you, and still be in great shape and style by the time your first job interview rolls around. They can also be folded up when they are not being used and stored in small places (like dorm rooms!).

I am truly so happy with the amount of love Longchamps are getting today, even though they were created in the 90s, because it is proof that Gen-Z is appreciating more historic and versatile styles in their accessories. This inclination towards timeless and quality pieces is likely a result of the universal guilt of owning fluffy animal print bags during COVID-19, and is a step in the right direction away from micro-trends. So congrats to everyone helping to make sustainable, timeless styles the norm on campus, and thank you, Longchamp, for helping us do so!