A Concert Lover’s Guide To A Sustainable Concert Capsule Wardrobe

One of the most fun activities for anyone is to attend a concert. Getting to see your favorite artist live is life-changing for most and is really just a fun experience to get dressed up, take pictures, and enjoy good music with friends. However, modern concert culture has us completely normalized to the money-draining cycle of fighting in long Ticketmaster queues, paying ridiculous prices for tickets, and, on top of all of that, feeling like we need to spend a ton of money on the “trendiest” outfit to fit in at the concert. These outfits that people purchase are normally so niche to the artist that they will be worn once and then sit in someone’s closet until they are thrown out. It is completely unsustainable for regular people to keep up.

The regret of buying a neon pink skirt and mesh top for Harry Styles’ concert that have since sat in the back corner of my closet made me think there had to be a more sustainable and realistic way to match the artist and crowd’s vibe at a concert without buying new items every time. Over time, through many concerts I have attended, I realized that no matter how different the vibe of the artists you are seeing is, there are three key ways to avoid regrettable single-use purchases.

. Think about what you have Columbia Pictures / Revolution Studios That initial “inspiration scroll” on Pinterest is normally the first generator of panic when it comes to impulsive concert purchases. I avoid that by scanning my closet after I go on Pinterest to get some initial ideas of potential items I already have, instead of diving right into online shopping. This may be too obvious, but my closet scan normally guides me to my black mini skirt. A black mini skirt is a wardrobe must-have for so many reasons, but for me, I wear mine the most when going to concerts. I have paired it with a black going out top for the Weeknd, but have also matched it to a more Indie vibe for a Maggie Rogers concert, pairing it with a long sleeve and studded belt. There really are unlimited ways to style it to fit the vibe of most artists. I even managed to style it for Sabrina Carpenter, with some tall boots, obviously. Also, long white skirts became a popular item for Gen Z within the past few years. That Mamma Mia summer look is a staple now, and it has since become a summer concert staple. I first did a long white skirt for the Lorde Solar Power tour with just a basic tank top, and have since repeated a similar look many times. Going to summer concerts presents the issue of heat, so just a tube top with some fun jewelry and a long white skirt worked for me this summer at both Hozier and The Lumineers! It looks cute every time, and is something most people probably have lying around. Oftentimes this starting point is all I need to piece together fun outfits from my own wardrobe that I would not have thought of before, because I go into it with some sort of vision of the aesthetic I want to channel. As I normally am not using my clothes to resemble a Taylor Swift era. However, like anyone else, I have also had my fair share of “I have nothing to wear” moments. That leads into the second part of my guide. . Lean into what makes you excited Jacek Dylag I know this sounds like it goes against my prior advice of starting off with what you already have. However, it is actually the perfect follow-up to the first step, potentially failing. Everyone has moments where their closet seems like the most boring place ever, and picking out a regular outfit, let alone a special occasion outfit, is nearly impossible. Since concerts are supposed to be fun, it is totally okay and reasonable to splurge on items that make you excited! Personally, I have found that long-sleeved mini dresses make anyone instantly a cool girl at concerts and are a zero-effort way to dress up. So I bought three. I have a silky one, a denim one, and a sparkly knit one, and they are so comfortable. I did not have to adjust anything while dancing the entire time at Dua Lipa! Each dress has a different vibe, so I always feel like there is something for me to wear no matter who I am going to see, and avoiding that “I have nothing to wear” panic that often precedes impulsive micro-trend purchases has been a huge money saver. I also think those staple skirts from before sometimes need a little something different on the top, depending on the concert. Even though I just had a perfect off-the-shoulder top lying around for Gracie Abrams, that is not always the case. Hence why I love splurging on new tops to make my outfits feel more special if I am not vibing with anything I have. Simply being mindful about the wearability of those tops beyond the concert setting is what has allowed me to create my concert capsule wardrobe that is wearable for other occasions and functions too! .Style, Style, Style Original photo by Angelica Whitney At concerts, I have noticed the best outfits are the ones with cool jewelry combinations, a fun shoe, and interesting accessories. That is why I think that every good concert outfit lies in the details, not the newest or most trending items. Adding flares of the artist’s aesthetic, like a bow, boa, or glitter, is what makes the whole process fun, and those details can be added to any outfit. I totally recommend going “all out” on these details to feel connected to the audience and to the artist, but still feeling like yourself in your own clothes! However, for the last-minute concert people, like myself, styling is often rushed, and niche items are out of the picture. Again, another moment where people could impulsively buy. That is why I recommend having a default styling method just in case. Personally, I swear I could throw on an old dress from my closet, throw a denim jacket over it, and put on some tall boots and feel concert-ready. It is the epitome of “you can’t go wrong”, and like everything else in this guide, they are not one-time wears but instead very versatile. Finding your own go-to is such a great step in building a concert outfit supply you are excited to turn to.

It’s as easy as that!

Overall, making your own concert capsule wardrobe is easy, as it starts with thinking about what you already have and your personal taste. There is no need to feel guilty when a new item just calls your name for a concert outfit, but instead, it is simply comforting not to have to worry about the cost of an entirely new outfit every time after paying for tickets! Most importantly, remember to have fun when creating these outfits to make sure you feel your best at the show!