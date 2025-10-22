A College-Friendly Guide To Embracing Fall At UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For us freshmen and sophomores surviving the University of Connecticut without a car and limited knowledge about the surrounding area beyond our campus, committing to fall-themed activities can be a challenge. This time of year, especially in New England, is one of my favorites, and doing the fall festivities I love helps to de-stress and uplift me during a fast-paced time in the semester. As a New Hampshire native, I grew up surrounded by some of the best foliage in the country, with sugar shacks within miles and apple orchard visits every October. In an effort to keep the traditions alive in a new state while encouraging others to also make the most out of the fall season, I highlighted some fun, accessible ways to embrace fall as a UConn student who stays local to Storrs.

Go for a scenic walk or hike

This one is pretty cliche, but it’s true- Storrs has so many trails, hikes and hills within walking distance to campus that display the beautiful fall foliage. With the weather finally starting to feel like fall, it’s a great time to fit in some outdoor time before the winter months hit (trust me, it’ll be here before we know it). Whether you want to put on your headphones and go for a walk after class or take a hike with friends on the weekend, the peak fall scenes won’t leave you disappointed. One of my go-to’s is Horsebarn Hill, and the walk there from my dorm offers a nice stroll across campus ending with a breathtaking view from the hill. Go see the cows while they’re still roaming in the grass, catch the sky at sunset and maybe even treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream afterward. I believe it’s never too cold for some Husky Tracks! Another spot that people rave about is the UConn Forest trails, which are accessible from Horsebarn Hill. They’re your average trails, mostly flat and filled with trees and rivers, but is the perfect spot if hikes aren’t your thing, but you still want to get your steps in while taking in the colorful foliage. Some other options local to campus include the Hillside Environmental Education Park (HEEP) and the surrounding neighborhoods. If you’re looking for other options accessible by car or just want to keep exploring, be sure to check out this UConn walking/hiking spot-specific article here.

Browse the farmers’ market

Located at the Mansfield Town Hall near downtown, the Storrs Farmers Market is running every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of October. With plenty of vendors selling items from crafts to seasonal treats, there’s something for everyone. For those of us without a car, this is a great opportunity to stock up on some food, flowers, or just a fun trinket or decoration while supporting a small business. I think this is a great way to embrace fall by doing something different and having an excuse to put on a cute fall outfit!

Grab a fall-themed treat

At least for me, grabbing a coffee or treat is one of the best remedies to make for a better day. At UConn, we have some pretty solid options on campus and downtown that will satisfy your sweet tooth and make celebrating fall a little more delicious! The UConn Cafes (The Beanery, Bookworms and CrossRoads, to name a few) have some great fall-themed treats, including pumpkin chai, apple cider, pumpkin crumb muffins and caramel apple and cheese danishes. For the Dunkin’ and Starbucks girlies, their fall menus are filled with everything apple, pumpkin spice and pecan, and there is surely something for everyone. If you’re around downtown Storrs running an errand or walking home from work, Dog Lane Cafe offers delicious seasonal drinks and sweets with a cozy atmosphere. When I’m feeling festive, my go-to pair is an iced pumpkin cream chai from Starbucks and a pumpkin donut from Dunkin’! While it’s something so simple, I believe one of the best ways to get into the fall spirit is to enjoy the flavors that come with it!

pack the rent!

Nothing screams fall like going to football games! Even if watching football isn’t your thing (which I’m sure is a lot of us) there is still a lot of fun to be had going to a UConn football game at Rentschler Field. For those without a car, UConn Student Activities provides buses, or Husky Roadshows, for anyone looking to attend a game but lacks the transportation. Not only is this a great opportunity to show your school spirit, but it’s also the perfect way to spend a Saturday during the fall semester and get off campus for a bit. The thriving Huskies are back at The Rent every week through November 15th. Check out their upcoming schedule here!

decorate your space

One of the best ways to uplift your spirit and embrace the fall season is to change the environment around you! For those missing the apple spice candles in their living room or the festive wreath hanging from their front door, I’d recommend incorporating some of those same aspects into your dorm or apartment! After a brief Pinterest scroll gathering inspiration for my own space, I found some simple but cute ideas that are budget-friendly and accessible online for those who live on campus and can’t drive to find decorations.

Why I embrace fall

HAILEY DUBOIS

For me, fall time brings back some of the best memories, and I believe it brings people together during a busy time of year. Recreating my favorite activities, even as a busy college student, is invaluable and reminds me of home while still being states away. There are only so many weeks to enjoy everything about fall, from the beautiful scenery to the yummy treats associated with the season. Even if you’re an underclassman like I am with limited options when it comes to getting off campus, there is still so much to explore. So gather your friends and take a walk, treat yourself or try something new and embrace fall in whatever way makes most sense for you!