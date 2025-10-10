7 Sweet And Savory Snacks For Sweater Weather Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is finally here, and I, for one, am excited for all the cute activities that come with it. As the days get cooler and the sweaters come out, it is the perfect time to whip up some simple treats to bring in a little seasonal fun. Whether you are hosting friends, planning a cozy night in, or just looking to get into the autumn spirit, festive snacks are essential. From sweet fall favorites to savory flavors, here are seven easy foods to serve up during this sweater weather season.

Apple pie crescent rolls Apple pie is an autumn must-have, but it requires a lot of time and ingredients to make. For busy college students, there is an easy shortcut to making it that takes minimal effort. All you need is crescent rolls, apple slices, cinnamon, and a drizzle of caramel on top to make the next best thing at a fraction of the cost and effort. These bite-sized pastries are the perfect sweet treat for a girl’s night in or for a late-night study snack. pumpkin pie cake pops Pumpkin spice season doesn’t just have to be about lattes. Pumpkin pie cake pops are a must-try and are super fun to make. You can make these small treats by crumbling up pumpkin-flavored cake (no judgment if it is not homemade) and mixing in frosting. To finish it off, dip it in a chocolate candy melt and decorate it however you wish. My favorite designs for these ball-shaped desserts are apples, jack-o-lanterns, or the basic pumpkin. These cute, portable cake pops are the perfect sweet treat that are sure to impress your friends. Caramel Apple bar Caramel apples are a staple fall tradition, but they tend to be messy, hard to eat, and not exactly dorm-friendly. To put a twist on this classic, a caramel apple bar is the perfect substitute that is much more fun and Instagram story-worthy. Simply slice up apples of your choice and set up an array of toppings. Some of my favorites include caramel, M&M’s, chocolate chips, crushed pretzels, and Nutella. Everyone can make their own personalized caramel apple with this perfect setup and can enjoy a snack and an activity all in one sitting! graveyard dirt cake Want to make something spooky, cute, and delicious this Halloween? Graveyard dirt cakes are the move. With ground-up Oreo cookies, chocolate pudding, gummy worms, and cookie “tombstones”, this is the perfect treat that everyone will want to dig into (literally). Place on a cute tray, and you’ll watch these cups disappear at your next girls’ night. Mummy wrapped pigs in a blanket For a Halloween twist on a classic appetizer, try mummy-wrapped pigs in a blanket. All you need to do is cut crescent rolls (you can use the extras from your apple pie pastries!) into thin strips and wrap them around mini hot dogs, leaving small gaps to resemble bandages. For the finished look, add edible eyes or two ketchup dots. Place on a coffin-shaped platter, and you’ve got yourself an instant crowd-pleaser for any fall events. Ghost and Pumpkin Pizzas Why order DP Dough when you can turn pizza night into a festive activity? With a little creativity and a steady hand, all you need is a pizza cutter, dough, sauce, toppings, and a little patience. I am super excited for my roommates and me to try this out at our Halloween dinner party. If you want to go the extra mile, my personal favorite place for fresh ingredients is Stew Leonard’s, as it is an exciting activity that will make the experience even more festive. As a New England girl, this grocery store has always been my go-to! hot apple cider No fall snack spread is complete without a warm mug of apple cider. It’s that time of year where you need to un to your local Marshalls and pick up a selection of fall-themed mugs (I love my Snoopy one!) If you are feeling fancy, adding a cinnamon stick, apple slices, and a sugar rim will truly make it the drink of the season. Whether you are at the pumpkin patch or curled up on the couch watching Gilmore Girls, this classic sweet drink is perfect to bring in the autumn vibes.

Get cooking!

Fall is all about enjoying the last few weeks is nice weather, hanging with friends, and participating in little traditions that make this time of year truly feel special. These treats don’t just taste good, but they also set the mood for everything from scary movie nights to Halloween parties. Even with midterm season in full swing, every college student can easily make these dorm-friendly treats. As a fall girl myself, I can’t wait to chef up these simple, delicious treats that are sure to bring everyone a taste of fall magic!