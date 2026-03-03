7 Quotes To Prove That Autism Is Beautiful Like A Butterfly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was three and a half, I got diagnosed with autism. Shortly after getting diagnosed, I began to face some serious challenges. At seven, my school in Ogdensburg, New York, stopped offering me special education services. As a result, my parents and I moved to Plattsburgh, New York, where special education programs were available. Moving to a new city wasn’t tough for me. What was tough was maintaining a conversation, something I struggled with throughout elementary school. I’m much better at it today. However, I still struggle with it sometimes. Besides maintaining a conversation, I struggled to make new friends throughout middle school and high school. Additionally, I often missed out on fun activities my classmates did because of the speech therapy I had to attend during the school day. Due to all the challenges I faced from my autistic identity, I believed that being autistic was a curse.

However, in the beginning of my high school career, I started to realize that autism shouldn’t be treated like a curse. Instead, it should be seen as a way of being unique. Being autistic allows you to be someone that other people can’t be. While it may be challenging for some people, being autistic still makes them an astonishing human being with special traits that nobody else can acquire. Therefore, autism is not an odious like a curse. Instead, it’s beautiful like a butterfly, one of autism’s magnificent symbols.

In this article, I present five quotes that prove my claim that autism is beautiful. The last quote presented was created by me.

“Autism is as much a part of humanity as is the capacity to dream” – Kathleen Seidel

As humans, we all dream. We dream about our future, our friends, our talents. Dreaming is an ability we acquire at birth, and it’s something that we can all understand and talk about. Therefore, the ability to dream is a part of humanity. But so is autism. And not only is autism a part of humanity, but it’s as important as dreaming. Not everyone is autistic. In fact, only a small percent of the world’s population is autistic. Yet while autistic people make up an immensely small portion of the world, they are still no less than those who aren’t autistic. They may be different in terms of physical abilities, communication abilities, and critical thinking abilities, however they’re just as special as those who don’t share the autistic trait with them.

“Being different doesn’t mean being less. It just means being you” – Anja Melissa Velasquez

This quote doesn’t directly address autism. However, it can relate to it, for those with autism are indeed different from the rest of the population. However, autism doesn’t make those people any less important. They may differ from non-autistic people in terms of physical and mental abilities, and they may differ in terms of how autism impacts their lives. However, even for those who are homebound, autism still doesn’t make them less significant than those who are either high-functioning or don’t have the trait at all. They may not have the same abilities as them, but they’re still unique and exceptional human beings.

“Autism is part of my child. It’s not everything he is. My child is so much more than a diagnoses” – S.L. Coelho

Having your child getting diagnosed with autism can be a terrifying experience. That was the case for my parents, who were frightened about what my life was going to be like in the future. But just because your child has autism doesn’t mean they can’t do great things in the future. I went from being in an academic intervention services classroom to graduating as salutatorian of my high school class. That alone demonstrates that autism is not a roadblock. Just because you have it doesn’t mean you’re limited to what you can do. Yes, some of us have physical and/or mental limitations due to autism. Some of us can’t speak, while others can’t critically think. However, even if you can’t create critical thoughts or form a sentence, you’re still so much more than a diagnosis.

“Autism, like a rainbow, has a bright side and a dark side and even though it can mean rough weather, it can be beautiful” – Stuart Duncan

Autism can have an array of effects on those who have it. Some may become very intelligent. Others may become mute. So, autism can have positive and negative effects. But even if the effects of autism are negative for someone, they can become positive if they receive support from family and friends. Part of the reason why I’m the person I am today is because of all the support I got from my family, my teachers, and my friends. Them remaining by my side was what gave me the courage to overcome my deficiencies. If that same support can be given to every other autistic person, then having an autistic identity will be a magnificent experience.

“Autism is proof that love doesn’t need words” – Unknown

People with autism communicate in unique ways. Some may be very social and outgoing, others may be more introverted, and some may not be able to speak at all. For those who are muted, they may not be able to communicate their love or messages via words. However, they do other things to demonstrate they care for those they hang out with. One way is by putting their arm around their shoulder. Another way is simply by being there, sitting beside them on the bench. People assume all the time that love can only be communicated by the phrase, “I love you.” But that’s just not true. Love can be communicated both verbally and nonverbally. Just because someone is autistic and can’t speak doesn’t mean they can’t express their love towards the people they care for. Therefore, by being autistic and muted, you can show that love doesn’t need words to be transmitted from one person to another.

“Autism can’t define me. I define autism” – Kerry Magro

This is one of my favorite quotes about autism. It’s one that resonates with me every single day, and it’s one that should resonate with every autistic person on the planet. Autism is a diagnosis, and it defines you in a sense that you are autistic. But beyond the diagnosis, someone shouldn’t be judged based on their autism. No one autistic person’s personality can be assumed based on the diagnosis. It goes back to the concept that just because you have autism doesn’t mean you’re restricted to certain abilities. You can still be just like everyone else as long as you believe in yourself and work hard to accomplish your goals. Even if you have a physical or mental disability due to autism, you can still do remarkable things in this world. So, one single diagnosis can’t define you. What you can define instead, is the diagnosis itself, whether you want to define it as a disability or a gift of life.

“An autistic mind is the equivalent of a blooming heart” – Jaylyn Davis

We all know what a blooming heart is. It resembles generosity and kindness. As humans, we have the ability to shed rays of kindness to our peers. Even if someone’s autistic, they can still be a splendid person to be around. Some may not be able to speak, and some may not be able to critically think. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore them. They have kindness just like non-autistic people do. Even if they can’t speak, them being around can you be considered an act of kindness. Therefore, even though someone’s mind may function differently from another person’s mind, their heart will work the same way as everyone else’s, demonstrating that autistic people can exhibit the same kindness and generosity that non-autistic people have.

Being autistic isn’t an easy journey. You have a mind that differs from everyone else, and sometimes, having a different mind can make you feel inferior. To those who feel that way, I was there once. I once felt what you’re currently feeling right now. But just because you’re autistic doesn’t mean you’re any less. You’re an inspiring person with unique traits that nobody else has. And if someone says otherwise, they’re wrong. Keep on shining, and don’t ever forget that autism isn’t an odious curse. Instead, it’s beautiful like a butterfly.

